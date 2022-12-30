Holy Spirit's Lorena Saavedra is The Press Girls Tennis Player of the Year

Holy Spirit High School senior Lorena Saavedra went undefeated in Cape-Atlantic League girls tennis matches this year and finished the season 25-1.

The Galloway Township native led Holy Spirit with what coach Brian McHugh called “a complete game.” That came about through hard work after a shoulder injury ended her junior season. With her dominance in first singles matches this season, the Spartans went 12-8 overall and 10-6 in the CAL National Conference.

Saavedra won the CAL Individual Singles Championship with five straight victories against some of the league’s best. Her only loss of the season came in her fourth match at the South Jersey Interscholastic Championships.

Saavedra is The Press Girls Tennis Player of the Year.

“I’m so incredibly honored,” said Saavedra, 17. “It seems like the perfect end to the year. I completely missed the season last year (due to the injury) but still went to every match and practice. To come back as a senior for one last year means a lot to me.

“I felt like I had a really good season, and I really enjoyed it. I had great teaching. Obviously, we have a great coach (McHugh), and the assistant is my dad (Mauricio Saavedra), which was fun to have him on the court, too. He has been an assistant seven years, before I was there.

Saavedra played second singles as a freshman for a team that went 18-2 and handled first singles for the next three years.

With Saavedra winning every CAL match this season, the Spartans rebounded from a 3-13 record in 2021. She finished her high school career with a 63-9 record.

“I was honored to be a team leader and a captain for such a great group of girls,” she said. “We all really enjoy the sport, which makes the team dynamic so much easier. I felt the team is like my second family.”

She’ll play for Franklin & Marshall College next year.

“I’m really excited about it, and I’m really looking forward to it,” Saavedra said.

McHugh called Saavedra the heart and soul of the Holy Spirit team.

“Lorena is super nice, and she’s a real leader,” McHugh said. “She’s always picking them (her teammates) up. She’s a hard worker who was determined to be better, and the opportunity was there. Champions all have that touch with their serve and volley. She’s not just a power player, she’s not ‘pound and ground’. She came back from her injury determined to become an all-around court player. She’s a winner, and I’m proud to talk about her that way.”

Saavedra suffered the injury during the fourth match of the 2021 season.

“I was out five months with a tear in my right shoulder,” Saavedra said. “There was no surgery but a lot of physical therapy. I had to keep the strength up in my arm without overworking myself. In January, I was able to come back. I worked on my game and played in some tournaments and was able to come back for the high school season.

“I only had two full high school seasons, my freshman and my senior. (This year) was my first full high school season since I was a freshman. My sophomore season got messed up due to COVID. The CAL Tournament, the South Jersey and States got canceled.”

This year, Saavedra won five straight matches to win the 32-player CAL Singles Tournament at Vineland. Her toughest match came in the second round as she edged Mainland Regional’s Samantha Goldberg 6-2, 5-7, (11-9). She followed that with victories over Mainland’s Maddie Dennis (6-0, 6-1) and Absegami’s Cassandra Hughes (6-2, 6-0).

In the tournament final on Nov. 2, Saavedra defeated Olivia Hughes of Absegami 6-3, 6-2.

“I would say that winning the CAL Tournament final was my favorite memory from the year, and not just because it ended up being a win for me,” Saavedra said. “It was my last chance to get this title. I only got to compete in it one other year. It was great having Brian and my dad there. Diane Kresz, (Holy Spirit) the head coach from my freshman year, showed up to watch it, and that made my match so much better. I had all that support.”

Saavedra’s only loss of the season was to Lenape’s Isabella Cao 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 in an SJIC quarterfinal.

Team of the Year

Mainland Regional went 19-1 and won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference at 16-0. Mainland is The Press Girls Tennis Team of the Year for the third straight time.

The Mustangs, No. 5 in The Press Elite 11’s final ranking, reached the South Jersey Group III semifinals before losing to Moorestown 4-1. Mainland was led by first singles Christina Htay; Maddie Dennis, second singles; Samantha Goldberg, third singles; and the first doubles team of Elizabeth Ong and Marlee Campbell. Third singles players included Ana Kilibarda, Lily Turner and Emma Savov.

“The girls worked hard this year and had a very successful CAL season,” Mainland coach Kathy Yohe said in a text. “Fell a little short against Moorestown but put up a good fight. Every player was an integral part of the success of the team.”

Coach of the Year

Cumberland Regional’s first-year head coach Devon Land had to partially rebuild the Colts’ lineup, but the team went 13-5 and won the Tri-County Conference Liberty Division at 10-0. Cumberland made it to the South Jersey Group II final for the second year in a row before losing 5-0 to Haddonfield.

Land, a former Vineland tennis player, is The Press Coach of the Year.

The Colts had to replace Savannah Falk, who graduated last spring after playing first singles four years, plus a first doubles player who graduated. Cumberland was unique, being led by sisters Grace, Isabella and Gabriella Albert, who played first, second and third singles, respectively.

“It’s nice (to be Coach of the Year). I think it reflects the program overall,” said Land, who previously was an assistant coach at Cumberland for six years. “I’m fortunate to be in a great spot at Cumberland Regional. I’ve worked with a few great coaches in the past, as well as a few high school coaches at Vineland. I just kind of picked up the knowledge from everybody I’ve worked with, and go from there.

“It started (this year) with the Albert sisters, our 1-2-3, putting in the work every day. They were the first ones at practice and kind of set the tone in the preseason. We didn’t want to see a drop-off in level of play even though we lost some key players. As the season wore on, we were able to put some wins together, and the team just kind of gained confidence.”