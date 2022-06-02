Holy Spirit's historic season continues Saturday in first state final appearance

It has been a huge turnaround.

Kylie Primeau took over the Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse program last season, and quickly changed the landscape in Absecon. In 2019, the Spartans finished 6-11 and lost in the state quarterfinals. There was no season in 2020 due to the pandemic, and last spring she led the team to an 8-9 record and another appearance in the state quarterfinals.

Then this spring happened.

The Spartans (16-5) will face top-seeded Princeton Day (13-8) in its first state Non-Public B championship 3 p.m. Saturday at Hunterdon Central High School. Holy Spirit, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, set records this season and made history, including most wins in a season, competing for the first time in the state semifinals and advancing to the final.

Holy Spirit, which earned the third seed in the bracket, captured the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title, which was its first division championship in school history. The Spartans reached the inaugural CAL Tournament title game.

“It is awesome to see,” Primeau said. “As a competitor, you always believe you can win games. You always want to win games. But, to actually get here is just awesome. We try not to focus too much on the outcomes of games, and I think that had a lot to do with our deep run this season.”

Last season, Holy Spirit rostered just 15 girls. Four never played lacrosse before and none of them were seniors. The Spartans have 25 players this season, and their success is predicated on their hard work and determination, Primeau said.

“It’s super exciting to see where we came from,” said Primeau, adding the spring has been very enjoyable because the team is coachable and supports each other. “It’s an all-around great environment.”

Senior Leah Corkhill noted she has been through five coaches since her freshman season, including Primeau. Corkill scored three goals in the Spartans’ victory over Saddle River Day in the semifinals. Her mindset remains the same going into Saturday — not looking too far into the future and just taking it one play at a time.

Corkhill has 28 goals and 22 assists this season. She leads the team with 112 draw controls.

“This is insane that the lacrosse program turned around like this,” said Corkhill, 18, of Absecon. “We are on the up and up with coach Primeau. It is crazy that right before my eyes we have grown so much as a team. …It has been surreal that we have gotten this far. I would have never thought my freshman year we would’ve been this good now.

“It is definitely, definitely surreal and unforgettable.”

The Spartans pride themselves in getting everything done together, which is shown on the field as everyone contributes in almost every category, Primeau said.

The team is well-balanced and has a lot of depth. Maddie Abbott has 63 goals, 24 assists, 52 draw controls and 23 ground balls. Maggie Cella has 56 goals, 69 draw controls, 34 ground balls and 19 assists. Hanna Watson has 89 assists, 54 goals, 28 ground balls and 13 draw controls. Emma Watson, Taylor Murphy and Kira Murray each have double digit goals and assists.

Goalie Piper Martin and the Spartans’ defense have also been strong this spring.

“When you play together as a team, you can go far into the season,” Corkhill said.

For Saturday, the message will not change, Primeau said. She wants her team to focus on the details and little things to be successful, not the outcome. That is the reason the Spartans are in this position, the second-year coach said. She noted playing other teams in the CAL helped them reach this point, and is pleased with the growth of lacrosse in South Jersey.

Primeau is confident in her team, but the Spartans understand Princeton Day is a very good team and will have to step on the field and work hard Saturday. Holy Spirit is looking forward to the competition.

“They are so excited,” said Primeau, who played lacrosse at Bishop Eustace and Villanova University. “They are riding high right now and have all the confidence in the world. It’s awesome to see and be a part of. They put in all the work. I’m just along for the ride. It’s an incredible feeling to see all their hard work paid off.

“I’m super proud of my girls and proud to be their coach.”

Corkhill is a little nervous, but more so excited for Saturday. If the Spartans just play their best and together and go in not assuming they could just win, she said her team could have a chance.

“Just to play in that game will be awesome,” Corkhill said. “I never played in a state game throughout my years in any sport, so this will be an unforgettable moment that I will remember for the rest of my life.

“But, any outcome, I will be happy with the team because we have come so far.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

