Holy Spirit's Elijah Steward to play football at Lafayette College

Wide receiver Elijah Steward broke records for the Holy Spirit High School football team, and he’ll soon continue his academic and athletic careers at Lafayette College.

Steward will attend Lafayette, in Easton, Pennsylvania, this fall and play football for the Leopards on a full athletic scholarship. Lafayette, a member of the Patriot League, is an NCAA Division I program in the Football Championship Subdivision.

“I visited there in mid-January with my grandparents (Bill and Cathy Chamberlain), and I loved everything there,” said Steward, an 18-year-old Galloway Township resident. “The campus was great, and it was snowing, which made it look even better. I met all the teachers, and I loved the coaches. They have a whole new coaching staff.

"The town was great, with a lot of activities. It was a small, cool community, and the people were very welcoming. I knew after my visit that I could envision myself being there.”

Steward committed to Lafayette a week after his visit and signed a national letter of intent during the first week of February. His other visits, all virtual, were with D-I Lehigh, Navy and Bryant and D-II West Chester.

Lafayette went 3-8 (2-4) last season in John Garrett's final season as the coach. His successor, John Troxell, was previously the head coach at Franklin & Marshall for 16 seasons.

“I watched film with Coach Troxell, coach T.J. (DiMuzio, the offensive coordinator) and coach (Ryan) Roeder, the wide receivers coach,” Steward said. “They want me to play wide receiver, 100%. The players were great. They want to win, and they have the mentality driven to that.”

Steward, a speedy 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, and was a first-team Press All-Star last fall.

In his four years at Holy Spirit, Steward caught 30 touchdown passes, a record for a player from a Cape-Atlantic League school. He set a Holy Spirit single-season school record with 60 receptions this fall for 1,018 yards and 15 TDs. The yardage and TD totals were also school marks.

The Spartans were 5-6 against tough competition, including a 28-14 loss to DePaul Catholic in a state Non-Public B semifinal on Nov. 19. Steward caught three TD passes on Thanksgiving Day, and Holy Spirit finished the season with a 49-8 win over host Atlantic City.

Steward caught 10 TD passes as a sophomore in 2019 to help the Spartans go 8-4 and win the state Non-Public II title. In 2020’s COVID-shortened season, he caught four TD passes in an 8-0 season.

“Lafayette is a great school, and Elijah will do great things up there,” Holy Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “The coaches there love him. They’re very excited about him. The football team is committed to get back (to winning), and they’re working hard. Elijah will continue to work out and get himself prepared, and he’ll fit right in.

“He’s a real good kid, very polite, and a really good student with a 3.4 GPA.”

Steward also played basketball for his first two years at Holy Spirit and will compete in track and field for the fourth year this spring. His events in spring track are the 400-, 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump.

“Track is an awesome thing, and it’s fun,” Steward said. “You put in the work, and you build your endurance, and you transition over to football. I’m serious about track, and it motivates me for football.”

Steward is undecided about what his college major will be.

“It feels good to know where I’m going to college because when you don’t know, it’s stressful,” Steward said. “It feels even better because my mom (Nicole Chamberlin) is proud of me.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

