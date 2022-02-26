Holy Spirit's Carter Pack, St. Augustine's Jake Slotnick, Lower's Brock Zurawski win Region 8 titles

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Carter Pack set three goals for himself this winter.

The Holy Spirit High School freshman wrestler wanted to be a district and regional champion and place in the top eight of his weight class at the individual state tournament.

After Saturday, he’s achieved two of those goals.

Pack earned a 7-3 decision over Kingsway Regional’s Jason Meola to capture the Region 8 title at 106 pounds in front of a packed gym at Egg Harbor Township High School. After he won, Pack immediately jumped into the arms of Spirit coach Ralph Paolone.

Pack also won the District 31 title Feb. 19.

“It’s an amazing experience as a freshman,” Pack said. “I can’t wait for next week. It’s a big week. I’ve been waiting my whole life for it.”

St. Augustine Prep's Jake Slotnick (150) and Lower Cape May Regional's Brock Zurawski (165) also won Region 8 titles Saturday.

The top four in each of the 14 weight classes advance to the state tournament held Thursday to Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Thirty-four local wrestlers (10 from Region 7 and 24 from Region 8) earned medals.

Holy Spirit's KJ Sherman (144), St. Augustine’s Kaden Naame (113), D’Amani Almodovar (126) and Dennis Virelli (165), Oakcrest’s Hunter Horsey (132), Absegami's George Rhodes (175), Ocean City's Charley Cossaboone (157) and Middle Township's David Giulian (190) each finished second.

Finishing third were Holy Spirit’s Max Elton (113), EHT’s Sean Dever (120), Oakcrest’s Hogan Horsey (126), St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo (144), Trey McLeer (175) and Alex Marshall (190), Lower Cape May’s Marcus Hebron (215), Hammonton’s Anthony Evangelista (285) and Absegami’s Sean Cowan (157).

Local wrestlers who finished fourth were Holy Spirit’s Bryce Manera (120), Pinelands Regional’s Mason Livio (126), Lower’s Braydon Castillo (175) and Ocean City’s Sam Williams (190).

There some intense semifinal matches to start the tournament’s second day. Holy Spirit’s Pack trailed Delsea’s Gage Summers 2-0 in the third period of the semifinals, but earned an escape point and a takedown en route to the 106 title bout.

“They are both really tough wrestlers,” Pack said of his opponents Saturday. “I found a way to win. I kept a positive attitude throughout the match, and I got it done. “I can’t wait to battle (at Boardwalk Hall). Everyone is good when you get to Boardwalk.”

Slotnick, a junior, celebrated his 17th birthday with a title at 150. S

Slotnick earned an escape point late in the second period. Kingsway's Josh Palmucci tied it on an escape in the third. With about 30 seconds left, Slotnick earned two points with a takedown, and later won 3-2.

"Winning in the last seconds is an amazing feeling," Slotnick said. He jumped up with his coach, Bill Ward, and made a small lap around the mat.

"I'm tired, but it feels great," he added.

Slotnick won 3-1 in the semifinals after a takedown in sudden victory, and it was a big win. This will his second time competing in the state tournament, advancing last season but losing in the wrestlebacks. He also won the District 32 title Feb. 19.

"That was one my goals, to place at regions," Slotnick said. "Now, I want to place at states."

Lower junior Zurawski earned a 6-2 decision over the Hermits' Virelli. Zurawski, who also defeated Virelli in the District 32 final, transferred to Lower this season from St. Augustine.

The two had been teammates.

"It's a little bit weird (going against a former teammate), but you just have to put it aside when wrestling," Zurawski said. "When you are on the mat, there is nothing there. You just have to wrestle."

It was his first regional title, even though he has placed in the top four each season he has been in high school. Zurawski said he always believed in himself to accomplish that, but "once you actually do it, it feels pretty good."

This will be his third straight appearance at states, but he has yet to place.

"I'm really excited," Zurawski said. "I think this time I'm going to do better than the last three years. I'm really excited. I'm looking to place this year."

Sherman’s goal achieved

Sherman won his semifinal bout with a 9-5 decision over St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo. The bout was tied 2-2 early in the second period. Sherman earned four points with a takedown and a two-point near fall, taking a 6-2 lead. The two grew up and wrestled together and have a great relationship, Sherman said.

Sherman was still determined to win, saying it was “my match.”

Sherman has advanced to the state tournament all four years in his high school career. He placed second at regions as a freshman, and third as a sophomore and junior.

“I am so overly excited about going to the (region) finals again,” an emotional Sherman said. Sherman’s father, Ken Sherman, died during KJ’s sophomore season before districts started.

“The last two years, my dad passed and last season with COVID, it was really weird, so I wasn’t able to make it to the finals, sadly,” Sherman said. “To make it to the finals my senior year, it is a great opportunity.”

In eighth grade, KJ Sherman made a goal to reach states each year in high school, which he achieved. He never placed (top eight) at states, which “was also a goal, but this year is different. I am hungry and ready to prove to everyone what kind of wrestler I am.”

Cossaboone vs. Cowan

In the 157 semifinals, Ocean City’s Cossaboone wrestled Absegami’s Cowan in a rematch of their District 32 final, which Cowan won by pin. On Saturday, it was the Ocean City senior who came out victorious. Cowan had defeated Cossaboone twice this winter.

And, Cossaboone did not want to lose to the Absegami junior again.

“This is my last ride (senior season),” Cossaboone said. “This is my last chance to prove myself. … I wasn’t letting (losing to Cowan) happen again, especially in front of my family and friends that came to watch me. It’s huge. It’s big, big time.”

Cowan earned an 18-5 major decision in his wrestleback, and won 9-4 over Clearview’s Aidan Dick to take third place. The junior made states as a freshman but missed the tournament last season.

“To be honest, I felt horrible during the match,” said Cowan, who had to take a breather near a trash can during his bout with Cossaboone. “I almost threw up midway. It was a tough loss. But it happened, and I had to move on.

“It feels great. I love Boardwalk Hall,” Cowan said. “(His mindset going in) is to dominate every match, no matter who it is. Names don’t matter. But I do hope I get (Cossaboone) again. Great rivalry. I want to wrestle him again and get my loss back.”

Cossaboone has never made the state tournament, just missing the top four at regions as a sophomore and junior.

“It’s huge for me,” he said. “This is all I ever wanted since I was a little kid. “It means so much to me.”

Dever’s first trip to Boardwalk Hall

During his semifinal, EHT’s Dever dropped a heartbreaker in sudden victory. The junior was able to keep the score tied 2-2 after three periods, but his opponent earned two points from a reversal to end the bout. He then won a 4-0 decision in his first wrestleback to reach the third-place bout.

“That semifinal loss was a tough one,” said Dever, adding that it reminded him of losing in the semifinals as a freshman and losing the wrestleback to get third or fourth place. “But this year, I came back and took care of it.”

Last season, Dever finished fourth at the Super Regions (the normal regional tournament was shortened due to the pandemic). He is advancing to states for the second time in his career — this time in Atlantic City and not Phillipsburg High School were it was held in 2021.

“It feels even better this year because of that scene at Boardwalk Hall. I haven’t seen it yet,” Dever said. “I’m excited. Super stoked.”

RESULTS FIRST-PLACE BOUTS 106 POUNDS Carter Pack, Holy Spirit d. Jason Meola, Kingsway (7-3) 113 POUNDS Jared Brunner, Eastern d. Kaden Naame, St. Augustine (3-0) 120 POUNDS John Hildebrandt, Williamstown d. Cameron Morgan, Pennsville (5-3) 126 POUNDS Nathan Taylor, Kingsway d. D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine (3-2) 132 POUNDS Jamar Dixon, Delsea d. Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest (3-2) 138 POUNDS Joey Miranda, Kingsway d. Gavin Haegele, Eastern (9-6) 144 POUNDS Ty Whalen, Clearview md. KJ Sherman, Holy Spirit (17-6) 150 POUNDS Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine d. Josh Palmucci, Kingsway (3-2) 157 POUNDS Dakota Morris, Kingsay tf. Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City (16-1, 2:37) 165 POUNDS Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May d. Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine (6-2) 175 POUNDS Jared Schope, Delsea utb. George Rhodes, Absegami (3-2) 190 POUNDS Danny Digiovacchino, Delsea p. David Giulian, Middle Twp. (3:36) 215 POUNDS Washington Twp. d. Luke Maxwell, Delsea, Dom Petracci (6-0) 285 POUNDS Rocco Bennett, Delsea d. John Stone Washington Twp. (3-1) THIRD-PLACE BOUTS 106 POUNDS Gage Summers, Delsea d. Tyler Hildebrant, Williamstown (8-0) 113 POUNDS Max Elton, Holy Spirit d. Zavier Stokes, Delsea (10-1) 120 POUNDS Sean Dever, EHT d. Bryce Manera, Holy Spirit (12-5) 126 POUNDS Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest d. Mason Livio, Pinelands (7-0) 132 POUNDS Isiah Shafer, Paul VI tb. Kevin Stubbs, Sterling (3-2) 138 POUNDS Branden Placko, Paul VI inj. Ryan Datz, Pitman 144 POUNDS Richie Grungo, St. Augustine p. David DiPietro, Kingsway (1:25) 150 POUNDS Ethan Wilson, Washington Twp. p. Andres Cortes, Gateway (2:54) 157 POUNDS Sean Cowan, Absegami d. Aidan Dick, Clearview (9-4) 165 POUNDS Tyson Derenberger, Delsea d. Nicholas Sindoni, Clearview (3-1) 175 POUNDS Trey McLeer, St. Augustine, d. Braydon Castillo, Lower Cape May (5-0) 190 POUNDS Alex Marshall, St. Augustine d. Sam Williams, Ocean City (16-0, 1:36) 215 POUNDS Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May d. Jeremiah Davis, Sterling (8-1) 285 POUNDS Anthony Evangelista, Hammonton p. Ike Sholders, Gateway (2:32)

