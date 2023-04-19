Alicia Downey pulled into the parking lot at Holy Spirit High School this week.

She was about to meet with athletic director Steve Normane to tell him she was resigning as the Spartans' girls soccer coach.

Downey almost couldn’t bring herself to get out of the car.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this,’” she said. “I almost turned around. I’ve been there for 12 years. They’ve been 12 of the best years.”

Downey, one of the best athletes in Holy Spirit history, coached the soccer team to the only sectional title in the program’s history. She stepped down as coach to spend more time with her family. Downey and her husband, Jay, have three children — Payton, 7, Christian, 5, and Taya, 3.

“I wrestled with the decision for months,” Downey said. “But after what happened with Jay’s health. … I’ve had some health issues as well, and then my kids. Two of them are now playing sports. I couldn’t juggle them around anymore.”

The past few months have changed Downey’s view on life itself. Jay underwent emergency surgery in November for a ruptured brain aneurysm. He has made a complete recovery, but there were times when the future was uncertain.

“Life is short, and they say your kids grow up fast,” Downey said. “My kids are growing up fast. I don’t want to miss that. We’re lucky that Jay’s not going to miss that. That was a big scare for us.”

The Holy Spirit and local sports community rallied around the Downeys during the ideal.

“Those first few months, I don't think that I’ve been that overwhelmed emotionally before in my life,” she said. “The outpouring of support and love and kindness from people from all different stages of our lives was just incredible. But we realized life is short and anything can happen. We’re not taking any more days for granted.”

Alicia, a 2005 Spirit graduate, was a Holy Spirit basketball and soccer standout. She was The Press 2005 Female Athlete of the Year. Then known as Alicia Hall, she scored 80 career soccer goals at Spirit. She was captain of the Rutgers University women’s soccer team in 2008.

She took over as Spirit girls soccer coach in 2011. Downey led the Spartans to the 2016 South Jersey Non-Public B championship and to the 2015 S.J. Non-Public B final. She had just one losing season and finished with a career record of 135-73-9.

Downey said what she’ll miss most is the players and the family-type atmosphere around the program.

“I’m going to miss being able to make girls better soccer players,” she said, “but also teaching them to be good people.”

Downey will spend the new few months pouring her passion and competitiveness into Payton’s Pals, a charity the family started after their oldest child was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis when she was 18 months old.

The group has already raised nearly $6,000 for this year’s Jersey Shore Arthritis Walk to be held Sunday, May 21 in Long Branch. Payton will be the Youth Honoree at the walk.

"We’re just trying to help in any way we can,” Downey said.

But as busy as she’ll be with her family, Downey knows better than anyone that this fall won’t be the same. She’s spent 16 years on the Spirit soccer field as either coach or player. Downey said it will be strange not racing to Holy Spirit this summer for early-morning fitness sessions.

What won’t change is Downey’s relationship with and impact on Holy Spirit.

“Holy Spirit is something different to me,” she said. “There’s something special about the place. There’s something special about the people who work there and the students. It’s hard to put into words, but Holy Spirit is my second family. They always will be.”