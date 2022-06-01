Holy Spirit's Aidan Driscoll takes 2nd place at rowing nationals; AC girls also excel

Holy Spirit High School’s Aidan Driscoll “just ran out of room,” according to Spartans boys crew coach Mike Giegerich, on Saturday.

Driscoll, a Spartans rower, rallied from fourth place to a close second in the boys varsity single final at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta on the Cooper River in Camden County. The season-ending event is typically referred to as “the nationals.”

Driscoll, a senior, finished second to Haverford’s Alden Weaver by less than a second. Weaver won the 1,500-meter final in 5 minutes, 31.418 seconds and Driscoll crossed the line in 5:32.348.

“He almost won it. He lost by a bow ball (at the front of the boat),” Gieigerich said. “He was in fourth place and moved way up in the last 500 (meters). That shows what hard work will do.”

Driscoll was happy with the result.

“I’m really happy with this because this is the nationals,” said Driscoll, an 18-year-old Brigantine resident. “It was really close but I could tell at the end that I didn’t make it. I rowed a really good course, and that worked out really well for me. I was sprinting really hard, and I almost made it. He’s (Weaver) a really good rower.”

The boys varsity single category had 17 rowers.

Also for the Holy Spirit boys team, the junior doubles crew of stroke Mike Ricciardi and Andrew Krewmaker finished fifth in the final in 5:29.974.

The Holy Spirit girls junior eight finished fourth in its final in 5:11.390. Baylor placed third in 5:11.112. The Spartans’ crew included stroke Chloe Cooke, Olivia Bencze, Taya Anderson, Peyton Ballard, Makayla Cappuccio, Eve Amalfitano, Caroline Spina, bow Melissa Ledwold and coxswain Sara Lavigna.

Spirit’s Megan Baldwin finished fifth in the girls varsity single final in 6:38.407.

In the girls lightweight eight final, Ocean City was fifth in 5:50.559, and Mainland Regional finished sixth in 6:16.168. The O.C. crew consisted of stroke Lilly Teofanova, Emma Kelly, Leah Japzon, Danielle Weidner, Anna Stamm, Julia Gray, Lily Beningo, bow Bridget Millar and coxswain Mia Pancoast.

The Atlantic City girls varsity four was second in the second (petite) final in a strong category with 25 boats. The Vikings crossed the line in 5:46.292, and Ann Arbor Pioneer was the winner in 5:41.027. The Atlantic City crew consisted of stroke Grace Gaskill, Alexis Gormley, Alex Siganos, bow Melissa Tran and coxswain Isabella Gravely.

“They improved all weekend in their races,” Atlantic City girls coach Sean Duffey said of the Vikings’ crew. “The petite final is a hard race to do, but they were excited to have another chance to race.”

The petite final is a race between the seventh-through-12th-place boats finishers in the semifinals of some of the more prominent categories.

“We’ll have a lot of them returning next year,” Duffey said. “Alex is the only senior. Lexi (Gormley) and Isabella are freshman, and Grace and Melissa are juniors.”

The Mainland Regional girls varsity four finished sixth in the second final in 6:09.597.

The Egg Harbor Township girls lightweight four placed fourth in its final in 5:59.341. The Eagles’ lineup included stroke Kaitlyn Rice, Lily Winkler, Mollie Ireland, bow Isabella Patel and coxswain Madeline Coyle.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

