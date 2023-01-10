Holy Spirit wrestling pins way past Millville: Roundup

The Holy Spirit High School wrestling team won eight matches by pin en route to a 54-30 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet Tuesday.

The Spartans improved to 4-1, while the Thunderbolts fell to 1-6.

Alex Graffius, one of the top girl wrestlers in South Jersey, pinned her opponent in 4 minutes, 25 seconds in the 132-pound bout. Teammate Carter Pack pinned his opponent at 113 in 3:48. Both Spartans were first-team Press All-Stars last winter.

Max Elton earned a pin at 120 in 2:26. Chase Calhoun (126), Bryce Manera (138) and Jack Morely (144) each had first-period period pins. All were under one minute, including Manera's 13-second pin. Davie Sonnie (157) pinned his opponent in 3:13.

For Millville, Trystan Brooks (165) and Edison Andino (285) each won by pin. Andino's was in 24 seconds.

No. 1 Southern Reg. 27, Christian Brothers Academy 25: Two of the best programs in the state with 15 combined returning state qualifiers competed, and the Rams remained undefeated.

The match started at 190. The Colts led 12-6 after five bouts, but Southern's Attila Vigilante (120) had a decision and Scottie Sari (126) earned a double-overtime pin to give the Rams a 15-12 lead.

Conor Collins extended the lead to 21-12 with a in at 132. Hayden Hochstrasser (144) earned an 8-3 decision to make Southern's lead 24-15. Julian George of CBA earned his 100th career win at 150, to cut the deficit to 24-18. CBA then had a decision at 157 to make it 24-21 and a major decision at 165 to take the lead 25-24.

In the final bout, Southern's Cole Velardi earned a 6-1 decision at 175 to win the match. The Rams improved to 7-0.

CBA won the South Jersey Non-Public A title last winter, and Southern won the S.J. Group V championship.

Girls basketball

Atlantic City 53, Kings Christian 13: Paige Noble scored 15 with six assists, six steals and four rebounds for the Cougars (11-4). Gianna Flynn scored 12. Evangelina Kim scored 11, six assists, four steals and three rebounds. Reyna Lewis added eight points, eight rebounds and five steals. Becca Kelley scored five and had three assists. Kenny Vasquez added three rebounds and two rebounds.

Jackson Memorial 52, Southern Reg. 41: Casey Collins scored 27 for the Rams (7-4), and Lindsey Kelly added 13. Brielle Romano and Christina Caiazzo each scored four, and Samantha Russell added three. For Jackson Memorial (7-4), Zoie Maffei scored 20, and Kamile Makselyte added 14.

The game was tied 15-15 after the first quarter, but Jackson led 24-17 at halftime.

Manchester Twp. 63, Barnegat 44: Devyn Quigley scored 41 for Manchester (7-5). For the Bengals (5-6), Cara McCoy scored 23, including three 3s. Emma Thornton scored 17. Sydney Collins (two) and Olivia Carll and Madysen Plescho (one each) also scored.

Boys basketball

Southern Reg. 46, Jackson Memorial 36: Tom Menegus scored 11 for the Rams (8-3), and Caden Schubiger added nine. Leo Crowley scored eight, and Justin Silva added seven. Pat Gaffney (six), Max DiPietro (three) and Andy Falletta (two) also scored. Southern led 21-9 at halftime.

Samir Padilla scored 10 for Jackson Memorial (8-2).

Barnegat 58, Manchester Twp. 52: The Bengals (3-8) led 31-18 at halftime. Jamari Smith scored 18. Shawn Javines scored 13, and Cole Toddings added 10. Mason Krey scored nine, Todd Muhammad and Kyle Greenleaf each added four.

Evan Weiner scored 20 for Manchester (2-8).