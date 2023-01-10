 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Holy Spirit wrestling pins way past Millville: Roundup

The Holy Spirit High School wrestling team won eight matches by pin en route to a 54-30 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet Tuesday.

The Spartans improved to 4-1, while the Thunderbolts fell to 1-6.

Alex Graffius, one of the top girl wrestlers in South Jersey, pinned her opponent in 4 minutes, 25 seconds in the 132-pound bout. Teammate Carter Pack pinned his opponent at 113 in 3:48. Both Spartans were first-team Press All-Stars last winter.

Max Elton earned a pin at 120 in 2:26. Chase Calhoun (126), Bryce Manera (138) and Jack Morely (144) each had first-period period pins. All were under one minute, including Manera's 13-second pin. Davie Sonnie (157) pinned his opponent in 3:13.

For Millville, Trystan Brooks (165) and Edison Andino (285) each won by pin. Andino's was in 24 seconds.

No. 1 Southern Reg. 27, Christian Brothers Academy 25: Two of the best programs in the state with 15 combined returning state qualifiers competed, and the Rams remained undefeated.

The match started at 190. The Colts led 12-6 after five bouts, but Southern's Attila Vigilante (120) had a decision and Scottie Sari (126) earned a double-overtime pin to give the Rams a 15-12 lead.

Conor Collins extended the lead to 21-12 with a in at 132. Hayden Hochstrasser (144) earned an 8-3 decision to make Southern's lead 24-15. Julian George of CBA earned his 100th career win at 150, to cut the deficit to 24-18. CBA then had a decision at 157 to make it 24-21 and a major decision at 165 to take the lead 25-24.

In the final bout, Southern's Cole Velardi earned a 6-1 decision at 175 to win the match. The Rams improved to 7-0. 

CBA won the South Jersey Non-Public A title last winter, and Southern won the S.J. Group V championship.

Girls basketball

Atlantic City 53, Kings Christian 13: Paige Noble scored 15 with six assists, six steals and four rebounds for the Cougars (11-4). Gianna Flynn scored 12. Evangelina Kim scored 11, six assists, four steals and three rebounds. Reyna Lewis added eight points, eight rebounds and five steals. Becca Kelley scored five and had three assists. Kenny Vasquez added three rebounds and two rebounds.

Jackson Memorial 52, Southern Reg. 41: Casey Collins scored 27 for the Rams (7-4), and Lindsey Kelly added 13. Brielle Romano and Christina Caiazzo each scored four, and Samantha Russell added three. For Jackson Memorial (7-4), Zoie Maffei scored 20, and Kamile Makselyte added 14.

The game was tied 15-15 after the first quarter, but Jackson led 24-17 at halftime.

Manchester Twp. 63, Barnegat 44: Devyn Quigley scored 41 for Manchester (7-5). For the Bengals (5-6), Cara McCoy scored 23, including three 3s. Emma Thornton scored 17. Sydney Collins (two) and Olivia Carll and Madysen Plescho (one each) also scored.

Boys basketball

Southern Reg. 46, Jackson Memorial 36: Tom Menegus scored 11 for the Rams (8-3), and Caden Schubiger added nine. Leo Crowley scored eight, and Justin Silva added seven. Pat Gaffney (six), Max DiPietro (three) and Andy Falletta (two) also scored. Southern led 21-9 at halftime.

Samir Padilla scored 10 for Jackson Memorial (8-2).

Barnegat 58, Manchester Twp. 52: The Bengals (3-8) led 31-18 at halftime. Jamari Smith scored 18. Shawn Javines scored 13, and Cole Toddings added 10. Mason Krey scored nine, Todd Muhammad and Kyle Greenleaf each added four.

Evan Weiner scored 20 for Manchester (2-8).

Results

Holy Spirit 54, Millville 30

106: Gavin Mensch H p. Alejandro Sandoval (2:52)

113: Carter Pack H p. Joshua Roman (3:48)

120: Max Elton H p. Caleb Rhoads (2:26)

126: Chase Calhoun H p. Jacob Pintye (0:59)

132: Alex Graffius H p. Alanzo Williams (4:25)

138: Bryce Manera H p. Anthony Romero (0:13)

144: Jack Morely H p. Jacob Jones (0:44)

150: Reginald Booner M p. Andrew Migone (2:58)

157: Dave Sonnie H p. Ryan Tepper (3:13)

165: Trystan Brooks M p. Avierre Crawley (1:04)

175: Richard Brown M by forfeit

190: Braden Catlett M by forfeit

215: Robert McDevitt H by forfeit

285: Edison Andino M p. Rocco Simione (0:26)

No. 1 Southern Reg. 27, Christian Brothers Academy 25

106: Anthony Mason S d. Alex Provines (9-3)

113: Bobby Duffy C p. Sam Pari (0:39)

120: Attila Vigilante S d. Tyler Venet (6-2)

126: Scottie Sari S p. AJ Falcone (7:44)

132: Conor Collins S p. N/A (N/A).

138: Alex Nini C d. Wyatt Stout

144: Hayden Hochstrasser S d. Jimmy Jakob (8-3)

150: Julian George C d. Matt Henrich (4-2)

157: Tyler Barrett C d. Nick Bennet (1-0)

165: Zander Silva C md. Mitch Bivona (11-2)

175: Cole Velardi S d. Anthony Lawrence (6-1)

190: Nick Stump C d. Collin French (6-1)

215: Riley O’Boyle S d. Peter Grippo (9-1)

285: Robert Canterino C d. Anthony Evangelista (3-0)

Absegami 63, Mainland Reg. 16

106: Liam Kisby A p. Michael Borini (0:45)

113: Andrew Siteman M md. Nick Gargione (13-3)

120: Giovonni Elliott A by forfeit

126: Chris Mazur M by forfeit

132: Cole Cayanan M by forfeit

138: Matthew Sterling A p. Nikko Carfagno (4:26)

144: Christopher Eaton A p. Miguel Melo (2:52)

150: Frank Gargione A p. Tyler Sheeler (3:18)

157: Julian Rivera A p. Matthew Dilkes (0:50)

165: Sean Cowan A p. Vincent (Chase) Hoag (0:58)

175: Brayden Wright A p. Gary Williams (5-0)

190: George Rhodes A by forfeit

215: Adrain Martinez-Ruiz A by forfeit

285: Jose Amaro A p. Oswaldo Mendoza (0:56)

Middle Twp. 72, Atlantic City 6

106: Calvin Parke M by forfeit

113: Logan Shelton M by forfeit

120: Dontae Kelly M p. Herminio Figueroa (2:57)

126: Geordin Davis (M by forfeit

132: Connor Rowlands M p. Daniel Cohen (1:48)

138: Jadah Butler AC d. Donnie Nelson (5-2)

144: Abderrahmane AC d. Troy Murray (10-7)

150: X`Zavier Swinton M by forfeit

157: Gage Cileone M by forfeit

165: Adrien Laboy M p. Omar Castillo Segura (1:59)

175: Isaac White M p. Ronny Balderas (5:20)

190: Maximus Adelizzi M p. Danny Weather (1:20)

215: Kani Perry M inj. Zeeshan Bakhtiar

285: Maurice Matthews M p. Zinir Holcomb (0:50)

Cedar Creek 47, St. Joseph 17

106: Luke Senn C by forfeit

113: Antonio Cruz C by forfeit

120: Cameron Reid C by forfeit

126: John Hagaman C by forfeit

132: Double forfeit

138: Douglas Farinaccio S by forfeit

144: Double forfeit

150: Clarence Mays C md. Colin Steiner (10-2)

157: Nicholas Melchiore S p. Ryan Parry (17-2, N/A)

165: Double Forfeit

175: Aamir Dunbar C p. David Goodwin (0:45)

190: Gavin Steiner S by forfeit

215: Jonathan Cox C by forfeit

285: Daniel Bellamah C by forfeit

Girls swimming

Ocean City 96, Atlantic City 74

Atlantic City H.S., meters

200 Medley Relay: O (Rachel Stauffer, Sofia Petrov, Abby Hays, Mia Buonadonna) 2:09.84

200 Freestyle: Lauren Fox AC 2:21.85

200 IM: Stauffer OC. 2:39.80

50 Freestyle: Anna Tran AC 28.57

100 Butterfly: Hays OC 1:10.61

100 Freestyle: Tran AC 1:01.67

500 Freestyle: Fox OC 4:57.98

200 Freestyle Relay: OC (Mia Buonadonna, Stauffer, Ryan Cooke, Kelsea Cooke) 1:55.14

100 Backstroke: Olivia Kulakowski AC 1:12.54

100 Breaststroke: Sofia Petrov OC 1:24.71

400 Freestyle Relay: OC (Hays, Nina DiPilato, Cooke, Buonadonna) 4:26.19

Records: Ocean City 4-3; Atlantic City 1-4

Boys swimming

Ocean City 107, Atlantic City 63

Atlantic City H.S., meters

200 Medley Relay: AC (James Haney, John Sahl, Tommy Pham, Kyle Graybill) 1:54.97

200 Freestyle: Pat Armstrong OC 1:59.85

200 IM: Haney AC 2:13.34

50 Freestyle: Gavin Neal OC 25.02

100 Butterfly: Haney AC 57.84

100 Freestyle: Tommy Armstrong OC 57.25

500 Freestyle: Matthew Woodside OC. 4:29.09

200 Freestyle Relay: N/A

100 Backstroke: C.J. Denn OC 1:06.09

100 Breaststroke: Sahl AC 1:15.17

400 Freestyle Relay: OC (Woodside, Jackson Agnellini, Neal, P. Armstrong) 3:50.72

Records: Ocean City 5-2; Atlantic City 3-3

Note: A Ocean City and Atlantic City relay team both finished in 1:42.19 in the 200 freestyle relay. The tiebreaker was unavailable. 

