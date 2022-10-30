Holy Spirit wrestler Max Elton commits to University of Buffalo

Many great wrestlers have competed for Holy Spirit High School.

Spartans coach Ralph Paolone says Max Elton is one of them.

Elton verbally committed Oct. 24 to continue his wrestling and athletic careers at University of Buffalo in New York. The senior plans to sign a national letter of intent at some point this year.

Buffalo competes in the Mid-American Conference, an NCAA Division I league.

Last season, Elton placed seventh among the top eight wrestlers in the 113-pound weight class in the state tournament in Atlantic City, earning his spot on the podium. He won the District 31 title, was third at the Region 8 tournament and was named a second-team Press All Star.

The Hammonton resident continued that success in summer tournaments.

Schools began to take notice.

"I am very grateful and excited that (Bulls head) coach (John) Stutzman and (assistant) coach (Kyle) Shoop wanted me to be a part of their program," said Elton, who visited the campus for an unofficial visit in September and again for his official visit this month.

Elton loved the school, from the campus to the wrestling program.

"I am very excited, and I am just going to keep the same work ethic," he said. "Working out every day. Training every day. Just to prepare me for Division I wrestling."

Elton wrestled at Hammonton as a freshman in 2019-20 but transferred to Holy Spirit as a sophomore. He mainly transferred because Holy Spirit remained with in-person learning after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He still has many friends at Hammonton but is happy with his decision.

So is Paolone.

"His improvement from his freshman season to now has been unbelievable," the coach said. "He was a good wrestler as a freshman, but he is really elite now, and that is because of the work he has put in. I mean he loves it. He just loves it and can't get enough of it."

Along with going to his high school practices and matches, Elton practices and trains with Shorething Wrestling Club, based out of Lakewood, Ocean County, and Seagull Wrestling Club, based in Mantua Township, Gloucester County.

John Vanbrill and Pete DiBiase are his coaches at Seagull. Vin Santaniello coaches him at Shorething. Elton praised all his coaches, including Paolone.

"Without my coaches, I don't know how my wrestling career would have gone," said Elton, who noted he wanted to play basketball or football when he was younger but took wrestling more seriously in high school.

"I really don't think I would have been as focused and prepared as I am now if I didn't go to their wrestling clubs or their wrestling school. They shaped my mindset to be a hard worker. I am really thankful for them."

During this scholastic offseason, Elton competed in the Virginia Beach Duals. He took home third place at the Northeast Regionals. He also wrestled in the Fargo Freestyle Nationals in North Dakota, the Super 32 Tournament in North Carolina and took fourth in the Columbus Day Duals in Pennsylvania.

Elton competes in the prestigious Beat of the East and Escape at the Rock high school tournaments. Last season, he placed at the Escape at the Rock and did well at the Beast of the East, one of the largest high school events.

Elton finished 38-13 in 2021-22.

"It's just really great, and I think (Buffalo) is excited to have him," said Paolone, who said Elton could be a 125-pound wrestler all four years in college, which is rare.

"I think it's every New Jersey wrestler's dream to win a state title or just place at states, but also it's every wrestler's dream to go on to wrestle big-time, Division I," he added. "And Max is going to get that opportunity. It's fantastic."

Elton anticipates the first practice in college, but he knows "that is a long time away," he said.

There are a few New Jersey wrestlers at Buffalo, and Elton is excited to add to that as "New Jersey wrestling is one of the toughest states across the country."

Elton plans to redshirt as a freshman, unless he can earn a starting job.

Last season, the Bulls went 12-6.

"Maybe I'm not the starting guy, but my work ethic and mindset will help the team," said Elton, who added making his college decision before the season "releases a lot of pressure off me."

This season, Elton will wrestle at 120 pounds. He will look to place at states again and lead the Spartans during their season. Last year, Holy Spirit advanced to the South Jersey Non-Public B final.

"Now I am a Division I wrestler," Elton said. "I have to start training like one. I'm not there yet, but I am pushing myself now. This is one of those things that will make me better down the road."

Paolone has coached a lot of great wrestlers, including Tim Fitzpatrick, Pat D'Arcy, Mac Mancuso and Mike Waszen, all of whom went on to wrestle at a Division I school. Now, Elton can be added to that list.

"There is no magic formula to it," Paolone said. “They just all have that work ethic and love it. Max fits that mold. He is the next great kid at Holy Spirit. It's going to be a fun year for Max for sure."