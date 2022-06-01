Holy Spirit wins state semifinal: Late Tuesday

The Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team beat host Saddle River Day 14-8 on Tuesday in a state Non-Public B semifinal game.

Hannah Watson scored four goals and had three assists for the Spartans (16-5), who are ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11.

Maggie Cella and Leah Corkhill each scored three goals, and Maddie Abbott added one goal and five assists. Brielle Soltys contributed one goal and three assists, Taylor Murphy had a goal and an assist, and Sienna Calhoun scored one goal. Piper Martin had seven saves.

The third-seeded Spartans will play at top-seeded Princeton Day in the championship Saturday.

Saddle River Day, in Bergen County, fell to 9-10.

Baseball

No. 1 St. Augustine Prep 7, Millville 3: The host Prep (24-1), ranked first in The Press Elite 11, fell behind 2-0 but scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Prep was up 6-3 after three innings.

Ryan Taylor went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Kyle Neri was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Josiah Ragsdale was 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. Bryce Oliver went 2 for 3 with three runs, and Ryan Weingartner went 2 for 3 with a double and a run.

St. Augustine had 11 hits and the Thunderbolts (11-13) had nine.

Boys and girls track and field

Mainland Regional High School's Linden Wineland won the mixed 3,200-meter run at Haddonfield Distance Night at Haddonfield High School. Wineland beat 23 other runners with a time of 9 minutes, 49.51 seconds. Keanu Ray, of Weehawkin, was second in 9:55.72.

The event, which had runners from throughout New Jersey, had four boys distance races, two girls distance races, and the one mixed race.

