Holy Spirit wins first-round game: Roundup

The Holy Spirit High School field hockey team won its first-round playoff game Wednesday, beating Moorestown Friends 3-1 in South Jersey Non-Public play.
Alex Graffius scored twice to lead the sixth-seeded Spartans (11-3). Riley Cautilli scored the deciding goal, and Kira Murray had three assists. Piper Martin didn't make a save in the win.
Moorestown Friends, the No. 11 seed, fell to 5-11. Abby Fog assisted on Alicia Leung's goal, and Madelyn Calixto made 13 saves.
Holy Spirit will head to third-seeded St. Rose in a quarterfinal game Saturday.
Boys soccer
S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals
(4) Pingry 5, (5) St. Augustine Prep 0: Sebastian Sampedro had a goal and two assists to lead Pingry (10-1-5). Joaquin Stevenson, Jonathan Mitchell, Nikolaos Deliargyris and Anthony Bugliari also scored. Kyle Nicoll made three saves. The Hermits fell to 11-7-3.
People are also reading…
Girls soccer
From Tuesday
Lower Cape May Reg. 8, Pleasantville 0: Isabella Lund, Kaitlyn McGuigan, Kiara Soto, Sianna King, Katrina Sharp, Bernadette Erb, Tessa Hueber and Joanna Bonney each scored for the Caper Tigers (9-7). Hueber added two assists. King, Emily Martinez, Meredith Lutjen and Braelyn Brant each had an assist. Meredith Lutjen made one save.
Amari Otero made 13 for Pleasantville (1-9).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.