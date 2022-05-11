 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Holy Spirit uses big 6th inning to beat St. Joe: High school roundup

  • 0
hslivebaseballholder

The Holy Spirit High School baseball team scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat St. Joseph 12-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League game.

The seventh run that inning gave the Spartans (7-13) the win via 10-run rule.

Tyler Gross went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Spirit. Luca Bruno had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Gavin Cohen, Trevor Smith and Bernie Hargadon each hit doubles. Smith and Hargadon each drove in two runs, and Ryan Spina singled, scored twice and walked three times.

Connor Lamanteer struck out five in the complete-game win.

For St. Joe (12-4), Ty Mercado singled and drove in two runs. Jimmy Mantuano singled and scored, and Colin Ahart scored.

No. 8 Egg Harbor Township 7, Hammonton 1: The Eagles (13-6), ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, jumped out to a 5-1 lead after one inning. Jason Salsbery homered, singled, scored three runs and drove in two. Cameron Flukey allowed a run and struck out 10 in seven innings.

People are also reading…

Matt McAleer had a single and run for the Blue Devils (9-9). Paul Kalani allowed a run and struck out six in three innings.

Boys lacrosse

Mainland Regional 15, Egg Harbor Township 6: Jack Venneman had five goals and three assists to lead Mainland (7-8). Jude Maurer scored three. Harrison LaMonic and Joe DeGaetano each scored twice. Tony DeSalle scored, and Carter Mostecki made 13 saves. EHT fell to 8-6.

Softball

Pinelands Regional 10, Manasquan 6: The Wildcats improved to 9-10, and Manasquan fell to 9-11. No other information was available.

Boys volleyball

Lacey Township 2, Wall Township 0: Lacey won with scores of 25-13, 25-21. Brennin Smith had six kills and 11 assists for the Lions (8-10). Kody Besser had seven kills, and Mason Mozal added 10 digs. David Alvarez had seven digs, eight assists and seven service points. Wall fell to 3-11.

Pinelands Regional 2, Toms River East 0: Pinelands won with scores of 25-12, 25-10. Dan Burke had eight digs, 24 assists and seven service points for the Wildcats (8-8). Connor Johnson had 11 digs, and Matt Davis added eight kills. TR East fell to 1-13.

Tennis, golf

Boys tennis

Oakcrest 5, Holy Spirit 0

Singles: Kyle Espine d. Kia Shellem 6-1, 6-2; Brian Tran d. Gabe Fuccatona 6-2, 6-3; Alonso Neri-Cannegali by forfeit.

Doubles: Shrij Dave-Keagan Samuel d. P Patel-R. Patel 6-0, 6-1; Angelo Cuerquis-Nish Kritharan by forfeit.

Records: Oakcrest 6-7, Holy Spirit 0-9.

No. 9 Middle Township 4, Cedar Creek 1

Singles: Sean Snyder CC d. Xander Hardin 6-0, 6-2; Justin Wen MT d. Chase Blanchard 6-2, 6-2; Shane Kern MT d. Kyle O'Connor 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Steve Berrodin-Will Casterline MT d. Lorenzo Fortunato-Shane Houck 6-3, 6-1; Simon Hardin-Markos Sakoulas MT d. Chris Lam-Owen Lowalski 6-0, 6-2.

Records: CC 9-2, Middle 4-1.

Southern Regional 5, Brick Township 0

Singles: Sean Kahl d. Dean Canfield 6-0, 6-1; Paul Schriever d. Evan Soltys 7-6 (7-2), 6-1; Jon Beck d. Thomas Berila 6-, 6-1.

Doubles: Frank Staerk-Rohil Ghandi d. Justis Santiago-Miles Botelo 6-1, 6-0; Sam Fierro-Joseph Woehr d. Luke Allsopp-Justus Mess 6-3, 6-1.

Records: Brick 1-10, Southern 8-5.

Golf

No. 5 St. Augustine Prep 148, Kingsway Regional 170

Par 36

SA: Patrick O'Hara SA 36, Ryan Small 36, Brendan Meagher 36, Frank Wren 40.

KR: Anant Jain 41, Joseph Fargnoli 42, Sebastian Furfaro 43, Aadi Jain 44.

Records: St. Augustine 10-1, Kingsway 10-3.

No. 11 Egg Harbor Township 176, ACIT 194

At McCullough's Emeral Links (par 35)

EHT: Mike Oberman 41, Chase Adomaitis 42, Joe Del Re 46, JP Hammer 47.

ACIT: Dylan Williams 47, Logan Williamson 47, Luca Canesi 48, Ken Souder 52.

Birdies: Oberman, Del Re.

Records: EHT 9-4, ACIT 4-13.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News