Holy Spirit uses big 6th inning to beat St. Joe: High school roundup

The Holy Spirit High School baseball team scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat St. Joseph 12-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League game.

The seventh run that inning gave the Spartans (7-13) the win via 10-run rule.

Tyler Gross went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Spirit. Luca Bruno had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Gavin Cohen, Trevor Smith and Bernie Hargadon each hit doubles. Smith and Hargadon each drove in two runs, and Ryan Spina singled, scored twice and walked three times.

Connor Lamanteer struck out five in the complete-game win.

For St. Joe (12-4), Ty Mercado singled and drove in two runs. Jimmy Mantuano singled and scored, and Colin Ahart scored.

No. 8 Egg Harbor Township 7, Hammonton 1: The Eagles (13-6), ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, jumped out to a 5-1 lead after one inning. Jason Salsbery homered, singled, scored three runs and drove in two. Cameron Flukey allowed a run and struck out 10 in seven innings.

Matt McAleer had a single and run for the Blue Devils (9-9). Paul Kalani allowed a run and struck out six in three innings.

Boys lacrosse

Mainland Regional 15, Egg Harbor Township 6: Jack Venneman had five goals and three assists to lead Mainland (7-8). Jude Maurer scored three. Harrison LaMonic and Joe DeGaetano each scored twice. Tony DeSalle scored, and Carter Mostecki made 13 saves. EHT fell to 8-6.

Softball

Pinelands Regional 10, Manasquan 6: The Wildcats improved to 9-10, and Manasquan fell to 9-11. No other information was available.

Boys volleyball

Lacey Township 2, Wall Township 0: Lacey won with scores of 25-13, 25-21. Brennin Smith had six kills and 11 assists for the Lions (8-10). Kody Besser had seven kills, and Mason Mozal added 10 digs. David Alvarez had seven digs, eight assists and seven service points. Wall fell to 3-11.

Pinelands Regional 2, Toms River East 0: Pinelands won with scores of 25-12, 25-10. Dan Burke had eight digs, 24 assists and seven service points for the Wildcats (8-8). Connor Johnson had 11 digs, and Matt Davis added eight kills. TR East fell to 1-13.

