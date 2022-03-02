Holy Spirit tops Princeton Day in S.J. Non-Public B: Roundup

The Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team opened the South Jersey Non-Public B playoffs with a 68-39 win over Princeton Day on Wednesday.

Jamil Wilkins led the fourth-seeded Spartans (15-8) with 15 points. Jahmir Smith and Ky Gilliam added 12 and 11, respectively. Jayden Llanos scored nine and Sean Kane eight. Khajuan Rosebourough and Emmett Kane each had four. Frank Gilliam scored three.

The Spartans led 32-18 at halftime.

Connor Toppind scored 14 for 13th-seeded Princeton Day (5-12).

Holy Spirit will host fifth-seeded Doane Academy in the quarterfinals Friday.

(8) Gloucester Catholic 62, (9) Wildwood Catholic 40: Azmir Kates scored 10 for the Crusaders (10-13). Ryan McGrath and Rashee Bell scored nine and eight, respectively. Tayshaun Jackson added six, Landen Hart five and Cade Vodges two. Bell added seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Kates had five rebounds, Hart had four.

Jack Mustaro scored 18 for the Rams (13-13), who will play top-seeded Trenton Catholic in the quarterfinals Friday. Kyle Guldin scored 15 and added 13 rebounds for the double-double. RJ Mustaro scored 15.

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

(2) Lenape 62, (7) Millville 32: Derek Simpson scored 17 and Tayvon Gaither scored 13 to lead second-seeded Lenape.

Khalon Foster led Millville (19-7) with 10 points. Other scorers were Jabbar Barriento (8), Jaden Merrill (7), Calem Bowman (4) and Donte Smith (3).

Lenape (25-3) will host third-seeded Egg Harbor Township in the semifinals.

From Tuesday

S.J. Group III first round

(8) Ocean City 61, (9) Hammonton 46: Dylan Schlatter scored a game-high 21 for the Red Raiders (13-13). Kori Segich and Sean Sakers each added 12. Colin Randles and Omero Chevere each scored five, Andrew Karayiannis four and Patrick Grimley two.

Kenny Smith scored 19, including three 3s, for the Blue Devils (11-13). John Andoloro added 16, Jaron Hill hadd 11.

Ocean City will travel to top-seeded Moorestown in the quarterfinals Thursday.

(1) Moorestown 50, (16) Pinelands Reg. 18: Aiden Skeie scored nine for the Wildcats (8-12). Daniel McCarthy added four, Darren Barreau three and Mike Hall (two). For Moorestown (22-5), Rece Englehart led with 14 points.

(10) Cherry Hill West 51, (7) Cedar Creek 48: Cherry Hill West improved to 13-14. The Pirates fell to 13-14. Cherry Hill West travels to second-seeded Pemberton in the quarterfinals. No further information was available.

(6) Mainland Reg. 51, (11) Westampton Tech: Tim Travagline scored nine of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter for the Mustangs (16-10). Jamie Tyson and Cohen Cook each scored 15 for Mainland, which has won six straight. Justin Murray and Tahijj Hunter each scored 12 for Westampton Tech (9-14).

Mainland, the No. 10 team in The Press Elite 11, will travel to third-seeded Burlington Township in the quarterfinals 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Girls basketball

From Tuesday

S.J. Group III

(9) Lacey Twp. 88, (8) Pemberton 49: Sarah Zimmerman scored 22 and had 10 rebounds. Maddie Bell added 19 points and five rebounds. Riley Mahan scored 14 and added five rebounds. Reece Paget added nine points. Madison MacGillivray scored six. Riley Giordano and Emmalee Dacus each scored five and had five rebounds. Brooke Schmidt scored four and had four rebounds. Marissa Flores scored two.

Aniah Rodgers led Pemberton (18-9) with 20 points, including four 3s.

Lacey will travel to top-seeded Mainland Regional in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.