Presented By Knights of The Raritan
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Holy Spirit tops Millville 1-0: Roundup

hslivefieldhockey.jpg

Aggie Forte scored the only goal in the second quarter to help Holy Spirit High School beat host Millville 1-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League field hockey game Friday.

The Spartans improved to 3-1.

The Thunderbolts dropped to 0-3.

Alexandria Graffius assisted on the goal.

Piper Martin made six saves to earn the shutout.

Girls volleyball

Absegami 2, Hammonton 1: The visiting Braves won 25-23, 21-25, 26-24.

Absegami improved to 1-2.

Tiffany Paretti got four kills and 15 assists for the Blue Devils (1-4). Kylie Lipstas and Angelina Virelli each had six kills. Lipstas and Violet Speakman each had three blocks. Yesyi Patel contributed 12 digs and 10 service points, including five aces.

Boys soccer

Middle Township 2, Cedar Creek 0: Vincent Povio and Eddie Hirsch each scored to help keep Middle Township undefeated.

Steven Berrodin and Hirsch each had one assist for the Panthers (4-0). Devon Bock made four saves.

Kyle O’Connor made nine saves for the Pirates (2-2-1).

Girls soccer

Buena Reg. 2, Camden Tech 0: Maria Mazzoni and Camryn Johnson each scored in the first half.

Mazzoni assisted on Johnson’s goal. Jadarys Morales made eight saves. The Chiefs improved to 2-2.

Katelyn Burns made 15 saves for the visitors (0-4).

Girls tennis

Atlantic City 3, Millville 2

Singles: Arielis Martinez M d. Mayla Burns 6-1, 6-3; Cheyanna Snyder M d. Hannah Frebowitz 6-0, 4-6, 6-4; Cece Marota AC d. Rebecca Lore 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

Doubles: Rosie Miltenberger-Mia Marota AC d. Brianna Miller-Jocelyn Eduardo 6-1, 6-1; Lauren Fox-Ellie Carrasco AC d. Savanna Hadley-Jaslene Negron 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

Records: Millville 0-6, Atlantic City 1-5

