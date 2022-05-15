Holy Spirit takes team title at Atlantic County Rowing Championships; Prep boys, Ocean City girls also win (copy)

MAYS LANDING — The St. Augustine Prep boys varsity eight and the Ocean City girls varsity eight both won their races Sunday to finish off big days for their teams at the 16th annual Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships on Lake Lenape.

Their varsity eight led the Hermits to a 15th straight boys team points championship at the event. Ocean City’s girls top boat led the Red Raiders to the girls team points title.

Holy Spirit won the combined boys and girls points championship with four boys wins in the early sculling races, and three girls wins.

The St. Augustine varsity eight won the three-boat 1,500-meter race in 4 minutes, 48.91 seconds, a bit less than a boatlength, over Egg Harbor Township, which finished in 4:54.15. Mainland Regional was third in 5:1104.

The Hermits lineup consisted of stroke Angelo Vasti, Ryan Sullivan, Ryan Passetti, Drew Hetzer, Zach Marks, Austin Johnson, Oscar Catanese, bow Matteo Barberion and coxswain Brenda Profico.

“I thought they executed the game plan perfectly,” St. Augustine coach Ray D’Amico said. “We had a great week of practice, even though it was lousy weather. They were sloshing around in the whitewater”

St. Augustine entered a boat in nearly every boys race. The Prep freshman eight won a two-boat race.

“It feels great to win the varsity eight and the points trophy, too, and it’s great to win the points trophy 15 years in a row. They all get to row, and we try not to let anybody row twice,” D’Amico said.

“It’s not about winning, it’s about competing. You learn the value of working hard and you learn how to win right and how to lose right. That’s what’s important.”

Sullivan said the crew was rowing for each other.

“I feel like we rowed our hearts out,” said Sullivan, an 18-year-old senior from Northfield. “This is the last race at the lake for our seniors. We were selfless, we were all rowing for someone else. This is the first time we’ve won this in a long time.”

The Ocean City girls varsity eight won by two boatlengths over Mainland Regional in 5:44.20. The Mustangs finished in 5:54.13 and Cedar Creek was third in 6:04.76. The Red Raiders also rowed to wins in the lightweight eight and novice four races.

The O.C. girls varsity eight included stroke Maddie Keefer, Adison Conti, Molli Dahms, Alexa Schlembach, Lily Beard, Samantha Beckmann, Jamie Wilkinson, bow Eileen Seif and coxswain Maria Mastrando.

“It feels great to win. We all worked really hard, and we’re hopeful for the rest of the season,” said Mastrando, an 18-year-old senior and Ocean City resident. “We pulled away in the second half of the race.”

The Red Raiders girls lightweight eight continued it’s good season by winning a two-boat race against Mainland in 5:47.20. The O.C. crew was made up of stroke Lilly Teofanova, Emma Kelly, Leah Japzon, Danielle Weidner, Julia Gray, Anna Stamm, Lily Beningo, bow Bridget Millar and coxswain Mia Pancoast.

“The girls had a pretty good day,” said Steve Kelly, Emma’s father and the O.C. girls coach and overall program director. “It felt great to take home the points trophy. We just missed it last year. The girls are very proud.”

Holy Spirit put a lot of first-place points together. Aidan Driscoll won the boys single (the first race of the day) in 5:46.25. Megan Baldwin, the only senior on the Spartans girls team, won the girls single in 6:44.89. The team of Mike Ricciardi and Andrew Krewmaker took the boys double in 5:52.20. The Holy Spirit boys won the junior quad 5:31.83 and varsity quad in 5:32.45. The Holy Spirit girls added wins by its junior eight in a fast time of 5:24.80 and by its freshman eight in 5:34.10.

The Spartans boys varsity quad foursome consisted of Kai Hurt, Franklin Hudak, Eric Martino and Ryan Bender. The boys junior quad lineup included Nick Sarno, Alex Lecklikner, Mike Rodriguez and Phil Cappuccio.

The Holy Spirit girls junior eight was made up of stroke Chloe Cooke, Olivia Bencze, Taya Anderson, Peyton Ballard, Allison Lee, Eve Amaltifano, Caroline Spina, bow Melissa Ledwold and coxswain Sara Lavigna.

“It’s nice to win the overall title,” Holy Spirit girls coach Joe Welsh said. “Our girls have been working really hard, and I can tell by their results that the boys have too. You really don’t think about an overall points title, you’re thinking about the kids and getting them ready to race. It’s a nice accomplishment because we have small teams.”

Absegami swept the varsity four races. The Absegami girls varsity four won its division final after winning a semifinal heat. The Braves crew included Adrianna Feliciano, Micale Moeller, Isabella DeStefano, Sarah Ghazaz and coxswain Anna Sophia Hernandez. The winning time was unavailable.

The Absegami boys varsity four won a six-boat race in 5:30.11. The crew consisted of Liam Deibert, Anthony Del Pezzo, Brody Wright, Kyle Razukas and coxswain Keionce Joga.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

