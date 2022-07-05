Holy Spirit scullers are The Press Boys Team of the Year

The sculling rowers of the Holy Spirit High School boys crew team had an outstanding season this spring.

Unlike the more well-known eight-boats and four-boats of the sport of crew, sculling features rowers with two oars instead of one, and there are no coxswains. The boats are smaller, and the categories are quad (four rowers), double (two rowers) and single (one).

Sculling, the specialty of the Holy Spirit boys team, usually gets less attention than the eights and fours, but this year the Spartans were the area’s most successful boys team.

Holy Spirit is The Press Boys Crew Team of the Year.

“The season went well. We’re still a small, high-performance team,” said Mike Giegerich, the Spartans boys crew coach. “We have 12 on the team and everybody contributes. We had our banquet and we found that everybody had a win this year during the season.”

The Spartans were led by varsity single rower Aidan Driscoll, the junior double crew of Mike Ricciardi and Andrew Krewmaker, and the lightweight double team of Nick Sarno and Mike Rodriguez.

Driscoll, now a graduate, finished a close second in the boys varsity single final at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta on May 28 on the Cooper River in Camden County. Driscoll was the only area boy or girl who finished in the top three at the regatta, which is commonly called Nationals.

He rallied from fourth place and finished the 1,500-meter final in 5 minutes, 32.348 seconds. Winner Alden Weaver, of Haverford, Pennsylvania, won it in 5:32.418. The category had 17 rowers.

“Aidan was an amazing captain. A highly disciplined student and athlete,” Giegerich said. “He has the drive to win. Every day in practice he pushed himself. A lot of rowers have better erg scores than him, but he has the drive. He never quits.”

Driscoll won in a field of six rowers at the Garden State Championships (commonly called States) and was a winner at the Atlantic County Championships. He finished second to Weaver at the Philadelphia City Championships.

“Our team is small and we have about six or seven coaches, so you get a lot of one-on-one time with the coaches and that helps,” said Driscoll, an 18-year-old Brigantine resident. “Getting second at Nationals felt really good because my hard work paid off. We had three boats at Nationals but the whole team was there supporting us, and I really felt that.

“I liked rowing single the most. You just give it your all. The boat is hard to balance, and that’s a challenge.”

Ricciardi, now a rising junior, and Krewmaker, a rising senior, had the only area boys boat that made a Stotesbury Cup final. They were only area boys crew to make top-six in all five of the season’s major regattas.

They won the double race at the Atlantic County Championships in 5:52.20. They were fifth at Stotesbury in a field of 31 in 5:24.06., and fifth at Nationals in 5:29.974.

“Andrew and I are both big guys, so it was a logical choice for us to row together,” said the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Ricciardi, a 16-year-old Margate resident. “Coach and the other coaches kept us training, consistent and in shape. It was amazing what we accomplished.

“I think we’ll have a great year next year.”

Sarno and Rodriguez won the lightweight double title at the Garden State regatta, and they were fifth in the Philadelphia City Championships.

“Me and Mike worked hard every day and gave it our all,” said Sarno, a 15-year-old Brigantine resident.

At the Atlantic County regatta, Rodriguez and Sarno combined with Alex Lecklikner and Phil Cappuccio to win the boys junior quad race. Spartans Christopher Kai Hurt, Franklin Hudak, Eric Martino and Ryan Bender won the boys varsity quad race. The Holy Spirit boys team had four wins on the day and combined with the Spartans girls team to win the overall school points championship.

Spartans senior basketball player Sean Kane was a first-year rower and finished sixth in a field of eight with freshman Lecklikner in the State boys varsity double final.

“We entered six boats at States and they all made finals,” Giegerich said

Coach of the Year

Giegerich gets the nod for leading a small group of rowers to several victories and top-six finishes.

“The whole team worked hard to get that, and I have an unbelievable coaching staff,” Giegerich said. “Any Division I college would be happy to have them. The athletes have great respect for them and everything they say.”

The assistants include Stan Bergman, a former longtime Holy Spirit boys and University of Pennsylvania men’s coach, Frank Previti, Allen Staller, Ernie Huggard, Chuck Patterson and Dan Bryz-Gornia.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

