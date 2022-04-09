Holy Spirit scores all its runs in 3rd inning, defeats Delsea: Roundup

Ryan Spina doubled, had two RBIs and scored once to lead the Holy Spirit High School baseball team to a 3-2 victory over Delsea Regional in a nonconference game Saturday

The Spartans (4-2) scored all of their runs in the third inning.

Trevor Cohen singled twice and scored. Gavin Cohen also scored. Donovan Patten pitched a complete game with five strikeouts. Tyler Gross also had an RBI. Holy Spirit outhit Delsea 7-6.

Ryan Harrison had two RBIs for the Crusaders (3-1).

St. Joseph 15, New Egypt 3: The game was tied 3-23, but the Wildcats (2-0) scored 12 in the sixth inning. For St. Joseph, Ty Powell pitched five innings with seven strikeouts. Cohl Mercado and Colin Ahart each had three hits. Lucas Middleman, Nick Melchiore and Jimmy Mantuano each had two RBIs. Mercado and Powell each scored three runs.

For New Egypt (2-1), Zachary Jenkins scored twice.

Mainland Reg. 12, Atlantic City 0: Jared Wilson, Joey Hoopes and John Wood all pitched for the Mustangs. The trio combined for nine strikeouts and only allowed one hit. Wilson earned the win. Cole Campbell and Christian Elliott each doubled and scored twice. Ethan Mitnick had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice.

For Atlantic City, Matt Master allowed three hits in the loss. He also had the Vikings’ lone hit.

Buena Reg. 7, Haddon Heights 6 (from Friday.): The Chiefs scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, and Buena won in the 10th.

Ryley Betts had two RBIs and scored twice for the Chiefs (2-0). Brady Betts hit two singles and drove in one run. Zachary Strouse, Cole Shover, Charlie Saglimbeni, Vinnie Dalponte and Carano Aidan each scored once. Zachary Strouse struck out four in four innings. Joey Kurtz had three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Pleasantville 20, Atlantic City 10 (from Friday): Adonis Diaz had five RBIs, scored three and homered for the Greyhounds (3-0). Darian Prensa drove in three runs, scored three and hit two doubles. Reylin Reyes added two RBIs and scored once. Luis Parra-Bautista scored three and had two RBIs. Anthony Vasquez scored three and drove in one. Giovanni Rosado struck out five in four innings.

Pleasantville led 12-3 after the first inning.

Matt Master had three RBIs, scored twice and tripled for the Vikings (2-4). Jackson Barrie drove in two. Drew Storr scored two runs. Brendon Cahill scored twice and had an RBI. Jacob Downing and Vince Conroy each had an RBI. Barrie struck out three in 22/3 innings.

Softball

Ocean County Tournament first round

(5) Pinelands Reg. 17, (12) Jackson Liberty 3: Kayla Weber had three RBIs and scored twice for the Wildcats (3-0). Jesse Cheney scored three runs and drove in two. Arianna Loftus scored twice. Pinelands scored 10 in the third inning to advance to meet Central Regional in the quarterfinals.

(8) Brick Memorial 7, (9) Lacey Twp. 6: Brick scored in the bottom of the 10th inning to win, but later lost to top-seeded Southern. Sarah Zimmerman had two RBIs for the Lions (3-2). Melkowits tripled and scored three runs. Zimmerman, Melkowits and Caitlin Jerabek each doubled. Caitlin Jerabek struck out two in six innings.

Quarterfinals

(5) Pineland Reg. 7, (4) Central Reg. 0: The Wildcats (4-0) scored two in the first inning, three in the third and two in the fourth. No further information was available.

(1) Southern Reg. 5, (8) Brick Memorial 1: Makayla Alessi doubled and scored a run for the Rams (3-1), who had a first-round bye Saturday morning. Kylie Roberts singled twice and scored for Southern. Sarah Lally scored twice and had two hits. Elizabeth Gosse pitched a complete game with six strikeouts.

Other games

Pennsauken 13, Cumberland Reg. 9: Shayla Richmond and Isabella Torres each scored two runs for the Colts (1-2). Gianna Trexler had two RBIs. Storylynn D’Agostino and Abigail Pino each drove in a run. Alicea Seitzinger, Cioni Simmons and Cadence Conti each scored. Gianna Trexler struck out four in six innings.

Cumberland led 3-1 after the first inning. Pennsauken scored five in the fifth.

Angelees Carrasquillo tripled and had three RBIs for Pennsauken (3-1).

