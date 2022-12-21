Holy Spirit remains undefeated: Late Tuesday roundup

Holy Spirit High School's Sabrina Little scored 24 points, including 14 in the second quarter, to lead the host Spartans to a 66-55 nonleague win over Medford Tech on Tuesday.

Holy Spirit was up 33-23 at halftime.

Cece Bell added 13 points for Holy Spirit (3-0). Kira Murray scored eight, and Kieran Brewster and Ella Petrosh had five apiece. Kendall Murphy scored three. Lauren Cella, Angelina Bell, Grace Fishbein and Ava Catona each scored two.

For Medford Tech (1-2), Jada Jacobs led with 27 points, Soleil Casseus scored 20 and Pate Riffle had eight.

Wildwood Catholic 52, Camden 46: Carly Murphy scored a game-high 24 for the Crusaders (4-0), who trailed 25-24 at halftime and 35-34 after the third quarter. Murphy made six 3-pointers. Kaci Mikulski scored 14. Anastasia Bowman (five), Reagan Flickinger (three), Ava Vogdes (three), Destiny Wallace (two) and El McCabe (one) also scored.

Bryce Harvey-Carr scored 24 for Camden (2-1).

Bridgeton 38, St. Joseph 11: Clar'nayja Acevedo scored 12 to go with seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-0), who led 20-0 after the first quarter. Adelina Wilks added six points, five assists and four rebounds. Imara James scored nine. Jayla Bowman scored six and had four rebounds. Jamya Mosley had three rebounds and scored two. Ayianna Ridgeway added six rebounds. Theonna Carroll had four rebounds and scored one.

Shyla McLean scored eight for the Wildcats (1-2). Olivia Greer (two) and Cassidy Perri (one) also scored.

Lacey Twp. 39, Barnegat 27: Reece Paget finished with 18 rebounds and 16 points for the Lions (2-1). Riley Mahan scored 13 to go with six rebounds and three blocks. Madison MacGillivray (seven), Reece Coon (two) and Kay Choice (one) also scored.

Cara McCoy had 12 rebounds and scored 11 for the Bengals (1-3). Emma Thornton added seven rebounds and scored three. Olivia Carll had four steals, three rebounds and three points. Sydney Collins and Madysen Plescho each scored four. Jermyria Weir had four rebounds, two steals and scored two.

Boys basketball

Southern Reg. 57, Toms River East 55: The visiting Rams (2-0) outscored Toms River East 20-16 in the fourth quarter to win it. Tom Menegus led Southern with 16 points, and Pat Gaffney and Justin Silva contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively. Max DiPietro added six points, Caden Schubiger scored five and Andy Falletta had four.

Jacob Mathus topped all scorers with 26 points for Toms River East (0-3), and Jason McKelvey and Dylan Russell had nine apiece.

Lacey Twp. 69, Barnegat 54: Chris Venturoso scored 18 to go with four rebounds and four assists for the Lions (3-1). Troy Buxton scored 17 and added three rebounds. Dylan Hall scored 12 to go with nine steals, five assists and four rebounds. Logan Brash (seven), Ryan Fitzgerald (six), Peter Murphy (six) and Trevor Santucci (three) also scored. Murphy added seven rebounds.

Todd Muhammad scored 16 and Shawn Javines added 11 for the Bengals (1-3). Cole Toddings and Jamari Smith each scored eight. Kyle Greenleaf (six) and Luke Tortorici (three) also scored.

Veritas Christian 50, Atlantic Christian 38: Noah Stokes scored 12 for the Cougars. Jayden Sanchez scored nine. Evan Milanesi scored a game-high 24 for Veritas.

Central Reg. 61, Pinelands 38: Gerald Newsome scored 10 for the Wildcats (0-3). Ty Kline scored eight. Aiden Falduto and Matt Davis each added five points. Josh Barongo scored two. For Central (2-0), Miles Chevalier scored 23 and Jaycen Santucci added 21.

Ice hockey

Manalapan 3, Southern Reg. 0: Josh Kushnir scored two goals for Manalapan (3-0-1). Alfred Piscino scored once. Jared Sturm made 20 saves. The Rams are 0-2.