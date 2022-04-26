Holy Spirit rallies to beat OLMA in girls lacrosse: Late Monday roundup

The Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team rallied from four goals down to beat host Our Lady of Mercy Academy 14-13 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.

Maddie Abbott scored four goals and had one assist for the Spartans (7-3), and Hanna Watson had three goals and three assists. Maggie Cella contributed two goals, one assist and four draw controls, and Leah Corkhill added two goals, two assists and eight draw controls.

For the Villagers (5-4), Fiona Lockhart scored four goals and had two assists. Rylie Gemberling had four goals, and Mina Lockhart added three goals and five draw controls. OLMA led 9-8 at halftime.

Cedar Creek 18, Oakcrest 0: Mia McColl scored four and added two assists for the Pirates (4-5). Abby Winterbottom and Gianna Thoms each scored three. Cedar Creek led 9-0 at halftime. Isabella Cote added a goal and an assist. Winterbottom had an assist. Carlene Mains, Sara Gutierrez, Emily McKensie, Mackenzie Smith, Cierra Sansone, Giavanna Bottalico and Rachel Dutton each scored once. Sierra Sketers made three saves.

The Falcons fell to 0-8.

Boys lacrosse

Cedar Creek 12, Mainland Reg. 11: Kevin Dougherty scored three and added three assists for the Pirates (5-3), who outscored the Mustangs 4-3 in the fourth quarter, Dougherty also won 13 0f 18 faceoffs. Teammate Evan Scholder scored four and had three assists. Jason Bishop added three goals and had an assist. Jacob Morrison had two assists and scored once. Laurence Strazzeri scored a goal. Bryan Dougherty made 23 saves.

Joe DeGaetano scored five for Mainland (505). Harrison LaMonica had an assist. Tommy Shenkus made seven saves. Carter Mostecki made six.

Middle Twp. 19, Vineland 1: Brett Nabb scored five and had an assist for the Panthers (3-6). Isiah Carr-Wing, Matthew Frame, George Karapanagiotis, Justin Linhares and Tommy Shagren each scored twice. Landon Osmundsen had two assists and scored once. Ryan Franchville, Mitch Nichols and Austin Shagren each scored once. Carr-Wing won seven of 10 faceoffs and had six ground balls. Sean Brannon and Austin Shagren each made two daves.

The Fighting Clan fell to 1-8.

Point Pleasant Borough 15, Lacey Twp. 8: Gaetano Dimiele and Corey Smith each scored twice and had an assist for the Lions (4-6). Matt VanNortwick, Diego Wolf, Zach Brewer and John Dodaro each scored once. Brewer and Dodaro each had an assist. Chad Moore made 14 saves.

Aidan Kirk scored seven and added two assists for Point Pleasant (10-1).

Boys volleyball

No. 1 Southern Reg. 2, Jackson Memorial 0: The undefeated Rams (16-0) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-12. Angelo Addiego led Southern with 24 assists. Lucas Kean added 13 kills, five digs and three service points. Nick Piserchia had 17 service points. Nick DiMaria had six kills. Landon Davis added five digs.

Southern is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

Central Reg. 2, Pinelands Reg. 1: Central (7-4) won by set scores of 25-15, 21-25, 25-21. Gianni Smith had 27 assists for Central. For the Wildcats (4-4), Ryan McCorry had 17 digs, 14 service points and four aces. Dan Brunke added 15 assists and six service points. Brogan Duelly had 14 kills. Zack Kay added 13 assists. Ethan Woods had eight digs, Patrick O'Brien six.

