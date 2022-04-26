 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE MONDAY

Holy Spirit rallies to beat OLMA in girls lacrosse: Late Monday roundup

  • 0
hslivegirlslacrosseholder

The Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team rallied from four goals down to beat host Our Lady of Mercy Academy 14-13 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.

Maddie Abbott scored four goals and had one assist for the Spartans (7-3), and Hanna Watson had three goals and three assists. Maggie Cella contributed two goals, one assist and four draw controls, and Leah Corkhill added two goals, two assists and eight draw controls.

For the Villagers (5-4), Fiona Lockhart scored four goals and had two assists. Rylie Gemberling had four goals, and Mina Lockhart added three goals and five draw controls. OLMA led 9-8 at halftime.

Cedar Creek 18, Oakcrest 0: Mia McColl scored four and added two assists for the Pirates (4-5). Abby Winterbottom and Gianna Thoms each scored three. Cedar Creek led 9-0 at halftime. Isabella Cote added a goal and an assist. Winterbottom had an assist. Carlene Mains, Sara Gutierrez, Emily McKensie, Mackenzie Smith, Cierra Sansone, Giavanna Bottalico and Rachel Dutton each scored once. Sierra Sketers made three saves.

People are also reading…

The Falcons fell to 0-8.

Boys lacrosse

Cedar Creek 12, Mainland Reg. 11: Kevin Dougherty scored three and added three assists for the Pirates (5-3), who outscored the Mustangs 4-3 in the fourth quarter, Dougherty also won 13 0f 18 faceoffs. Teammate Evan Scholder scored four and had three assists. Jason Bishop added three goals and had an assist. Jacob Morrison had two assists and scored once. Laurence Strazzeri scored a goal. Bryan Dougherty made 23 saves.

Joe DeGaetano scored five for Mainland (505). Harrison LaMonica had an assist. Tommy Shenkus made seven saves. Carter Mostecki made six.

Middle Twp. 19, Vineland 1: Brett Nabb scored five and had an assist for the Panthers (3-6). Isiah Carr-Wing, Matthew Frame, George Karapanagiotis, Justin Linhares and Tommy Shagren each scored twice. Landon Osmundsen had two assists and scored once. Ryan Franchville, Mitch Nichols and Austin Shagren each scored once. Carr-Wing won seven of 10 faceoffs and had six ground balls. Sean Brannon and Austin Shagren each made two daves.

The Fighting Clan fell to 1-8.

Point Pleasant Borough 15, Lacey Twp. 8: Gaetano Dimiele and Corey Smith each scored twice and had an assist for the Lions (4-6). Matt VanNortwick, Diego Wolf, Zach Brewer and John Dodaro each scored once. Brewer and Dodaro each had an assist. Chad Moore made 14 saves.

Aidan Kirk scored seven and added two assists for Point Pleasant (10-1).

Boys volleyball

No. 1 Southern Reg. 2, Jackson Memorial 0: The undefeated Rams (16-0) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-12. Angelo Addiego led Southern with 24 assists. Lucas Kean added 13 kills, five digs and three service points. Nick Piserchia had 17 service points. Nick DiMaria had six kills. Landon Davis added five digs. 

Southern is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. 

Central Reg. 2, Pinelands Reg. 1: Central (7-4) won by set scores of 25-15, 21-25, 25-21. Gianni Smith had 27 assists for Central. For the Wildcats (4-4), Ryan McCorry had 17 digs, 14 service points and four aces. Dan Brunke added 15 assists and six service points. Brogan Duelly had 14 kills. Zack Kay added 13 assists. Ethan Woods had eight digs, Patrick O'Brien six.

Tennis and golf

Boys tennis

Millville 5, Williamstown 0

At Williamstown

Singles: Jared Lewis d. Rich Feldman 6-1, 6-4; Andrew Crain d. William Chu 6-1, 6-2; Matthew Sooy d. Brian Tran 6-2, 6-4

Doubles: Russell Corson-Nicholas Meehan d. Christopher Eng-Brandon Neyra 6-4, 6-4; Parker Swift-Jackson Millard d. Emmanuel Ortiz-Saihaj Randhawa 6-1, 6-0

Records: Millville 5-2; Williamstown 7-2

Southern Reg. 4, Absegami 2

Singles: Austin Snyder A d. Sean Kahl 6-0, 6-0; Paul Schriever S d. Colin Morrissey 6-2, 0-6, 7-5; Jon Beck S d. Phu Bach 6-4, 6-4

Doubles: Connor Addiego-Frank Staerk S d. Dario Gosevski-Archit Parekh 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2; Mario Addiego0-Rohill Ghandi S d. Khush Brahmbhatt-Shakti Rajput 6-2, 6-4

Records: Absegami 5-3; Southern 5-3

No. 7 Mainland Reg. 4, Middle Twp. 1

Singles: Mike Walton MR d. Xander Hardin 6-1, 6-1; Alex Wise MR d. Justin Wen 6-3, 6-2; Evan Himmelstein MR d. Shane Kern 6-1, 0-6, 6-4

Doubles: Joe Dib-Chris Guillen MR d. Steve Berrodin-Will Casterline 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Simon Hardin-Markos Sakoulas MT d. Aaryan Deshpande-Tristan Miller 7-5, 6-0

Records: Middle 8-1; Mainland 8-0

Atlantic City 4, Oakcrest 1

Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Kyle Espina 6-1, 6-0; Jeronimo Ruiz AC d. Thomas Pham 6-1, 6-0; Dhiraj Bhattacharjee AC d. Brian Tran 6-0, 6-2

Doubles: Keagan Samuel-Shrij Dave O d. Safin Uddoullah-Huzaifa Zikria 3-6, 6-1, 10-6; Matthew Mears-Reed Burns AC d. Angelo Cuerquis-Nish Kiritharan 6-2, 6-2

Records: AC 3-4; Oakcrest 3-4

Pinelands Reg. 5, Jackson Liberty 0

Singles: Brian Delbury d. Matthew Panebianco 6-2, 6-3; Ashish Gainder d. Vincent Pawlak 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; James Cahill d. Barrett Garcia 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Andrew Falduto-Daniel McCarthy d. Haash Meht-Sean Duffy 6-0, 6-0; Michael Staino-John Staino d. Richard Zheng and Ian Delapena 6-0, 6-0

Records: Pinelands 8-1;Jacson 3-4

Boys/coed golf

No. 5 St. Augustine 144, No. 10 Egg Harbor Twp. 176, Millville 188

At Millville (par 35)

SA: Patrick O'Hara 34, Paul Clavner 35, Frank Wren 36, Anthony Gailnus 39

EHT: Johnny Neveling 42, Mike Oberman 43, Charlie Jones 45, Chase Adomaitis 46

M: Mason Markee 44, Blake Gifford 44, Demitrius Somerville 50, Steven Dondero 50

Records: SA 6-1, EHT 5-2, Millville 2-1

Cape May Tech 205, Buena Reg. 228

At Cape May Tech (par 36)

CMT: Jonathan Neiman 49, Joe Clark 51, Robert McHale 52, Emily Brown 53

B: Tom Egan 47, Brody Murphy 56, Logan Freeman 70, N/A

Birdie: Neiman CMT

Records: CMT 4-2, Buena 105.

No. 7 Deptford 158, Cumberland Reg. 194

At Deptford (par 35)

CR: Brandon( Glaspey 40, Chase Matish 48, Zachary Swift 51, Sam Thompson 55

D: Julian Boyer 38, Josh Rivera-Cohill 38, Eugene Lutz 39, Sean Cooper 43

Records: Cumberland 3-5; Deptford 6-1 

Southern Reg. 182, Brick Memorial 184

At Southern (par 36)

S:Alex Henbest 43, Landon Beirne 46, Graeme Schnarre 46, Kieran Chenoweth-Hafner 47

BM: Aiden Beelitz 44, Josh Michigan 45, Anthony Roselli 47, Josh Michigan 48

Records: Southern 7-2; Brick 4-2

Central Reg. 204, Barnegat 225

At Central Reg. (par 36)

CR: Thomas Donachy 42, Kevin Coffey 51, Jeremiah Vespoli 52, Joe Bentivegna 59

B: Aidan Toddings 48, Anthony Gallucci 54, Darin Kokonya 60, Todd Muhammad 63

Records: Central 1-1; Barnegat 0-3

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News