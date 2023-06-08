Christine Conaghy has returned to Holy Spirit High School as the new coach of the Spartans' girls soccer team.

Conaghy, 23, was hired this week to coach Holy Spirit, a team she led as a player to the South Jersey Non-Public B championship in 2016.

She replaces Alicia Downey, her former coach who stepped down in April after 12 seasons in order to spend more time with her family. Downey and husband Jay have three children.

“It’s incredible (to be the new coach),” said Conaghy. “It’s a great honor, and I’m super-excited. I know I have huge shoes to fill, but I’m excited for the challenge.”

Downey, a former Holy Spirit and Rutgers University standout, had a career coaching record of 135-73-9. Conaghy called Downey a big influence.

“Going into high school we knew of the legacy that she left at Holy Spirit and then went on to Rutgers and had a phenomenal career there,” Conaghy said of Downey. “She was not only a great coach but a huge inspiration. You wanted to be like her and to learn from her, and we ended up having a pretty good run at Spirit.”

As a coach, Conaghy plans to emphasize the values of soccer.

“The game of soccer taught me so many different values,” Conaghy said. “Teamwork, dedication, time management, discipline, commitment. Those are definitely the most important things to me, and also having fun. So this should be some of the most memorable moments in these girls’ high school careers.”

Conaghy, a forward, was The Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2016 after scoring 34 goals to finish with 82 in her career. Both marks broke school records previously held by Downey. Conaghy played from 2017-2021 for NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark.

Holy Spirit athletic director Steve Normane said he and others at Holy Spirit couldn’t imagine a better successor to Downey than Conaghy.

“Besides Alicia, she’s probably the best girls soccer player ever to come out of Holy Spirit,” Normane said of Conaghy. “She went to NJIT and ended up playing five years because she got the extra COVID year. She did very well. By the end of her career she was one of the top players in (the America East Conference).

“Christine was always one of the hardest workers, one of the most dedicated girls out on the field and at practice. Now she’s back local. She’s getting her masters degree at Stockton (in social work). This (becoming the coach) is something she’s able to work out. Obviously, it’s a pretty easy decision to replace Alicia with one of the best players she’s ever coached.”

Holy Spirit was 11-3-1 last fall and 10-0 in the Cape-Atlantic League United Division.