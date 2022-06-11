Holy Spirit, Millville, Middle Twp., Wildwood Catholic, Southern Reg. athletes win state championships

Southern Regional High School's Fabian Gonzalez won the state Group IV boys shot put championship Saturday at Franklin High School.

He also won the state title in the discus Friday on the meet's first day.

Gonzalez threw the shot 60 feet, 3.25 inches to win the championship. James Mahana of Egg Harbor Township was second with a distance of 56-0.75.

On Friday, Gonzalez, the defending Group IV champion in the discus, had a toss of 185-9 to win again.

Also Friday, Millville's Leah Howard won the girls Group IV javelin with a throw of 148-2. Franklin also hosted the Group II state championships, and Keira Phillips of Middle Township captured the girls Group II title in the 400 hurdles in 1:03.19.

Holy Spirit's Elijah Steward defended his state Non-Public B title in the 400 meters Saturday by winning in 50.11 seconds at Middletown North High School. Spartans teammate Luke Halburner was second in 50.98.

Holy Spirit's Morgan Keil won the state Non-Public B girls discus championship with a throw of 119 feet, 4 inches Saturday. Keil also finished second Friday in the shot put (37-3) and the javelin (109-4).

Wildwood Catholic's James Kane won the state Non-Public B title in the boys javelin with a toss of 147-1. Spirit's Ja'Shon Teller placed third (137-2).

Holy Spirit's 4x400 relay team of Hayden Beck, Talon Fischer, Mekhi Gee and Halburner won the Non-Public B title in 3:32.49.

On Friday, Beck, Jamir Blount-Smith, Fischer and Gee won the Non-Public B 4x100 in 44.72.

EHT's Ahmad Fogg finished second in the Group IV boys long jump Saturday with a leap of 22-1. It was the same distance as winner Jordan Hartley, of Watchung Hills Regional.

The Cedar Creek boys 4x800 team finished second in 8:02.31.

Malachi Wesley of EHT was third in the Group IV boys 110 hurdles (14.38). Southern's Kelly Enterline placed third in the Group IV girls discus (128-0).

On Friday, Enterline was second in the girls shot put (41-5). EHT's Aaron Bullock took second in the Group IV boys triple jump (45-5). Leah Ellis of Millville finished second in the girls long jump (18-1.50).

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

