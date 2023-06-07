The Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team lost in the state Non-Public B final last season with a young squad.

Having only graduated six seniors, three of which were starters, multiple key players returned from a team that set a record for most victories in a season. The Spartans repeated that success and have made another run to the championship after defeating Saddle River Day in the semifinals Tuesday.

With experience from last spring and a talented roster, top-seeded Holy Spirit (14-4) aims for a different result when it takes on second-seeded Montclair Kimberley at 6 p.m. Friday at Hunterdon Central High School.

Holy Spirit is No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.

"Experience is huge," Holy Spirit coach Kylie Primeau said. "A lot of times, these athletes in big situations and, especially when you're young, you get a little anxious when you get the unknown. But I think the fact that a lot of the girls, especially the starters we have on the field, have been in this situation already, that kind of goes away. And it ultimately helps with the younger players we have. It kind of calms them down and sets the tone."

Hanna Watson is one of the Spartans’ key players. The junior leads the team with 74 assists and 57 goals for 131 points. She earned her 400th career point, her 200th career goal and her 200th career assist Tuesday. Watson is committed to Florida Southern University.

Along with Watson, freshmen Taylor Lyons and Lauren Cella and junior Kendall Murphy also lead the attack. Murphy has 26 goals to go with 51 draw controls and 28 assists. Cella scored 23 to go with 13 assists, and Lyons has 18 goals and 12 assists.

Maddie Abbott and Brielle Soltys are threats in the midfield. Each are tied for second on the team in goals (48). Soltys, a sophomore, leads the team in draw controls (139), ground balls (47) and forced turnovers (28). Abbott, a senior committed to Radford University, contributed 33 draw controls and 14 assists.

Sienna Calhoun (Lock Haven University commit), Ella Petrosh, Tess Roman, Kira Murray and Hailey Mastro, and sophomore goalie Marissa gras lead the defense.

"The all-around deep roster that we have just really contributes to the success we've had so far, and it will help us 0n Friday," Primeau said.

Last season, Holy Spirit lost 17-11 to Princeton Day School in the championship. Montclair defeated the Panthers in the other semifinal Tuesday. Montclair captured the title in 2021 but moved to the Non-Public A in 2022, losing in the quarterfinals. Montclair moved back to Non-Public B this spring.

"They are looking for a title. Any team that makes it this far in a state championship run is obviously a very good team," Primeau said. "We just go in with the same mindset. It doesn't matter who we are playing. We want to focus on our game and focus on what we can control and pay attention to the details. From there, that's where we look to have success."

A possible rematch of last year's final with Princeton Day was not on the Spartans' radar.

"We just wanted to make sure we got there," Primeau said. "The whole time it was kind of one game at a time. We just wanted to make sure we were the ones standing there at the end."