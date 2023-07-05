The Holy Spirit High School boys crew team had fewer than 20 members, but the Spartans continued to show quality over quantity this spring.

Holy Spirit races smaller sculling boats, in which each rower has two oars and the crew has no coxswain. In high school crew, sculling divisions include single, double and quad, with one, two and four rowers, respectively.

Though fours and eights (called "sweep," with one oar per rower and a coxswain) typically are the more renowned divisions of the sport, the Spartan scullers once again earned wins and top-three finishes.

For the second year in a row, Holy Spirit is The Press Boys Crew Team of the Year.

“It’s wonderful to be the Team of the Year,” coach Mike Giegerich said. “Everybody on our team had a least one win this season. At the beginning of the year, they had a pact to work hard and work together. Every day they did above what they were supposed to do. With a small team everybody counts, and everybody has to push each other harder. That’s what they did, and they were successful.”

Spirit’s Mike Rodriguez and Nick Sarno in the lightweight double were the area’s top crew, making every final in the five championship regattas. Rodriguez and Sarno won at the Garden State Scholastic Rowing Championships (commonly called states) and at the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships. They were the only area boys crew to make the finals at the Stotesbury Cup and the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta (commonly called nationals).

Mike Ricciardi was the Spartans’ varsity single rower, winning at the county event. Franklin Hudak was second in the junior single at both states and the Philadelphia City Championships, less than two seconds off the win both times.

Holy Spirit was in five sculling finals at states, two at the city event, and had three wins at the Atlantic County regatta.

“We transitioned into a sculling team because it was the only way we could go, being a smaller team,” Giegerich said. “If you can scull, you can row any other boat. We tried rowing an eight this year, but there wasn't enough time to practice it.”

Rodriguez, a senior, and Sarno, a junior, are a returning Press All-Star crew.

“Rodriguez, since his freshman year, has been pushing himself,” Giegerich said. “He’s 140, 142 pounds, and that has never stopped him. He works hard. He’s a team leader and the team captain. He’s done a great job.

“Nick is a dynamo. He’s one of the toughest single rowers in the country, but we put him with Mike instead.”

Rodriguez will row in the fall for Fordham University in the Bronx, New York. Fordham has a club team but competes in events such as the Dad Vail Regatta against NCAA Division I programs.

“Our season, overall, was phenomenal,” said Rodriguez, a 17-year-old Atlantic City resident. “We had a great run, and the guys worked hard. It was great to actually get there and medal. Being the top crew with Nick isn’t easy. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication, and that’s something that both Nick and I have.”

Coach of the Year

St. Augustine Prep's Ray D'Amico had another good year in his 23rd season with the Hermits, and he is The Press Coach of the Year.

St. Augustine finished second in The Press Elite 11.

The Prep had a competitive varsity eight that had a great rivalry with Egg Harbor Township. The Prep's second eight and lightweight four were also All-Star boats.

"I'm honored, of course," D'Amico said. "There are so many great coaches out there that really work hard. I'm honored to represent them. And I want to thank my administration, my AD, Mike Rizzo, and the parents and the kids in the program and my other coaches."

D'Amico was inducted into the St. Augustine Sports Hall of Fame as a coach March 26.