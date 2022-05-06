Holy Spirit holds on to defeat No. 11 Lower, take 1st place in CAL National

ABSECON — It was a battle for first place.

Even though the rain made conditions Friday difficult for players and fans, the action on the field between two of the top teams in the Cape-Atlantic League went exactly as expected.

The Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team held off a second-half surge en route to an 18-17 victory over Lower Cape May Regional at Ed Byrnes Stadium. Players were soaked and some were very muddy after the game.

The Spartans (11-3) take sole possession of first place in the CAL National. Holy Spirit is 8-1 against divisional opponents. The Capers Tigers (11-4, 6-2) are ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11.

Holy Spirit led 12-4 at halftime.

"I am super proud," Holy Spirit coach Kylie Primeau said. "But, it's a tough game and at halftime, the first thing I said to them was that there was a lot of lacrosse left. The fact we were up eight goals meant nothing in my eyes. That game was not over."

The Caper Tigers' Maddie Schiffbauer, Tessa Hueber, Sabrina Faulkner and Julia Gibson each scored to open the second half to cut the lead to 12-8. Holy Spirit's Hanna Watson scored to make it 13-8. Faulkner then scored three straight, and teammate Maggie Boyle scored her second of the game, cutting the Spartans' lead to 13-12.

Each team traded goals to bring the score to 14-13. Holy Spirit's Maggie Cella and Watson scored back-to-back to extend the lead to 15-13.

Watson is only a sophomore, but she is one of the leaders on the Spartans and a threat in the CAL. The 16-year-old told her teammates to, "be tough and not let anything get in our heads and stay strong," she said. She has 60 assists and 37 goals this season.

The Caper Tigers defeated Holy Spirit 13-9 on April 11. With the victory, the Spartans extended their win streak to six games. It was also the first time in program history Spirit defeated Lower, Primeau said.

"I am so happy," said Watson, who finished with three goals, seven assists and five draw controls Friday. "This is huge for us. We've all said from the beginning how we want to win championships and a ton of games."

Gibson scored to cut Lower's deficit to 15-14. Sienna Calhoun and Watson scored to extend Spirit's lead to 17-14. Faulkner, who scored a game-high eight for Lower, added another goal to keep the game within two. Leah Corkhill scored for Holy Spirit with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left, making the score 18-15.

After previously losing to Lower, it felt good to earn the win at home, Corkhill said.

"Honestly, I think all of us fought until the very end," said Corkhill, who scored four and added two assists and six draw controls for the Spartans. "That is just how Holy Spirit plays together. We fight until the end. … It was frustrating (Lower's attempted comeback), but if we stayed calm and collected, that wins the game."

Gibson and Faulkner scored within 30 seconds of each other to cap the scoring. With under a minute left, Lower had possession and the chance to tie, but a crucial save from Spirit goalie Piper Martin sealed the victory.

The Spartans ran out onto the field and embraced.

"I'm just happy that we won," said Corkhill, 18, of Absecon. "It was a well-fought game."

Holy Spirit scored seven straight to close out the first half. With Lower's surge to start the second, that cushion was really huge. Corkhill scored three of her goals in the first half, including two late during their run.

"That was very encouraging to the team, " she said.

Even though they started strong, the Spartans knew Lower could battle back.

"We had that in the back of our minds," Watson said.

Maddie Abbott scored three to go with four draw controls and an assist. Cella, Taylor Murphy and Brielle Soltys each scored two. Sophie Sobocinski had three ground balls. Kira Murray scored once. Martin made seven saves.

For Lower, Gibson scored four. Faulkner added two assists. Maggie Boyle scored twice, Hueber, Schiffbauer, Jenna O'Neill scored once. Hueber and Bri Loper each had an assist. Ally Walsh made eight saves.

This has been a great season for Spirit, which finished 8-9 last spring and 6-11 in 2019. The team is coming together, and that excites seniors like Corkhill, who have helped the program grow.

The Spartans had eight players score Friday.

"This is awesome," Primeau said. "It shows how much our program is growing and how hard the girls have been putting. We are continuing to work as a team. It is exciting to see. I am super proud to be their coach."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

