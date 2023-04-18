Stanley Marczyk and Anthony Hermenau each scored two goals to lead the Holy Spirit High School boys lacrosse team to a 6-5 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Monday.

Matthew Goff had two assists and a goal for the Spartans (2-3). Cole Facenda scored once. Sean Burns won eight of his 10 faceoff attempts. Jonah Corkhill made five saves.

Macky Bonner and Brandon Loper each scored twice and had two assists for the Caper Tigers (3-1). Bonner added six ground balls. Taj Turner scored once. Quinten Hagan made seven saves.

Lacey Twp. 7, Toms River North 4: Corey Smith scored three and had two assists for the Lions (3-4). Braedyn Gialanella scored two and added an assist. Alex Barneman had two assists. Diego Wolf and Jayden Martins each scored once. Derek Hurley had 13 ground balls. Chad Moore made 12 saves. Lacey scored five in the first quarter.

Nicholas Walano scored three for Toms River North (1-4).

Barnegat 5, Ocean Twp. 3: Keegan Dunn and Seth Freiwald each scored twice for the Bengals (5-1). Luke Tortorici added three assists and a goal. Antonio Frusco won eight of his 11 faceoff attempts and had six ground balls. Lucas Holland made 10 saves.

Ben Girard scored three for Ocean Township (1-6).

Camden Catholic 13, Middle Twp. 8: Jack Baylouny scored five for Camden Catholic (2-1). John Kelly scored three. Benjamin Truong made one save. The Panthers fell to 1-3. No further information was available.

Boys and girls golf

Lower Cape May Reg. 183, Wildwood Catholic 209, Atlantic City 231

Cape May National Golf Course

L: Eric Coombs 44, Randy Duley 44, Alex Sekela 44, Kyle Rosselli 51

W: Ryan McGrath 49, Ali Martino 50, Jack Beisario 54, Camryn Diller 56

A: Paul Swift 46, John Sahl 56, Abidul Bhuiyau 61, Jeff Suh 68

Birdies: Sekela L

Records: Lower 7-1; Wildwood Catholic 1-3; Atlantic City 1-4

Hammonton 154, ACIT 213

H: Connor Eberly 37, Shane McSorley 37, Nick Iuliucci 38, Matthew Smith 42

A: Luca Canesi 45, Charles Davis 46, Troy Defoor 59, Alex Holmstrom 63

Records: Hammonton 6-5; ACIT 0-5