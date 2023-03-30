The Holy Spirit High School golf team beat host Wildwood Catholic 195-237 on Thursday at Shore Gate Golf Club.
Jared Aiello shot a low round of 44 for Holy Spirit (2-0) on the par 36 course and Joe Aiello scored a 45. Christian Claderone shot a 52 for the Spartans and Gabriel Nell totaled 54.
For Wildwood Catholic (0-1), Kory Lafferty scored a 55 and Ali Martino shot a 59. Lindsey Rosell totaled 60 and Jack Belisario scored 63.
