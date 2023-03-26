The Holy Spirit High School girls varsity eight won flight 1 of its division Sunday at the second Manny Flick-Horvat Series regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

The Spartans won the six-boat, 1,500-meter race in 5 minutes, 30.16 seconds. Gwynedd Mercy was second in 5:41.44. The Holy Spirit crew included stroke Chloe Cooke, Olivia Bencze, Taya Anderson, Allie Lee, Peyton Ballard, Gwen Amalfitano, Ava Buccafurni, bow Alexandra Solari and coxswain Sara LaVigna.

The Holy Spirit girls lightweight four won a two-boat race against Absegami in 6:18.22. The Spartans’ lineup consisted of stroke Caroline Spina, Summer Stevenson, Grace Fishbein, bow Melissa Ledwold and coxswain Gia Rynkiewicz. Absegami finished in 6:47.68.

The boys junior single division had three flights, and Holy Spirit’s Mike Ricciardi won flight 3 in 6:21.54, the fastest time in the category. Spartans teammate Nick Sarno won flight 2 in 6:47.26.

The Absegami girls novice four won a six-boat race in 6:30.60. The Braves’ crew was made up of stroke Amanda Macchione, Mackenzie McDonnell, Sydney Harvey, bow Jolie Jordan and coxswain Logan Vita. Merion Mercy was second in 6:39.26.

In boys junior fours, La Salle won flight 2 in 6:06.62, and Absegami was second in 6:09.86. The Villa Joseph Marie girls junior eight took flight 2 of that division, in 5:33.14 and Holy Spirit was second in 5:46.26. The Lower Merion girls junior four won flight 2 of that division in 6:00.41, and the Egg Harbor Township A crew finished second in 6:21.71. In flight one of girls junior fours, Episcopal Academy won in 6:24.04, and the EHT B crew placed second in 6:35.46.