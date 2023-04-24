The Holy Spirit High School girls varsity eight won Sunday at the fifth and final Manny Flick-Horvat Series regatta of the season in Philadelphia.

The girls varsity-eight category had two races, and the Spartans finished in 5 minutes, 13.92 seconds in race A, the fastest time of the division. Radnor was second in the race in 5:18.28, Gwynedd Mercy Academy finished third in 5:19.67 and Atlantic City fourth in 5:27.80.

The Holy Spirit crew included bow Alexandra Solari, Ava Buccafurni, Gwen Amalfitano, Peyton Ballard, Allie Lee, Taya Anderson, Olivia Bencze, stroke Chloe Cooke and coxswain Sara LaVigna.

Mount St. Joseph won the other girls varsity-eight race in 5:18.49. Mainland Regional was third in 5:36.32.

Egg Harbor Township won the girls lightweight four race in 6:13.11. The Eagles' lineup consisted of stroke Lily Winkler, Mollie Ireland, Izzy Patel, bow Gianna Middleton and coxswain Talia DeNafo. Ocean City finished second in 6:17.87.

The Ocean City girls team had two winners. The O.C. freshman eight won race A of its division in 5:50.47. The O.C. crew: stroke Addison Guest, Victoria Sakhno, Madison Hart, Romi Yakita, Borana Bixha, Kalyn Baron, Jada Smith, bow Erin Loughran and coxswain Addison Bradshaw.

Mount St. Joseph was first in race B of the category in 5:24.21 and Mainland Regional was third in 5:43.23.

Ocean City won a 14-boat head race in the girls novice-four division in 6:17.86. Absegami was second in 6:26.32. The Red Raiders' crew included stroke Margot Swift, Daniela Ritzel, Reese Hemberger, bow Ava Ryan and coxswain Alivia Adams.

A head race has boats taking off individually at intervals, with their finishing times determining their places.

The EHT girls junior four was second to Merion Mercy in a 21-boat head race. Merion Mercy won in 5:47.31 and the Eagles finished in 6:02.17.

There were three boys varsity-eight races. The Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) A crew won race A (4:30.02), and its B crew took race C (4:54.76). McLean (Virginia) captured race B (4:36.31). St. Augustine placed third in race A (4:51.05), and Ocean City finished fifth (5:00.95). EHT was fourth in race B (4:44.85), and Mainland was second in race C (5:23.98).

The Garden State Scholastic Rowing Championships, commonly called States, will be held Saturday on the Cooper River in Camden County. The regatta is the first of five championship events on consecutive weekends to finish the crew season.

