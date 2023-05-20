The Holy Spirit High School girls varsity eight finished second in its final at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Spartans finished in 5 minutes, 10.59 seconds, a bit less than a boat-length behind Mount St. Joseph, which won in 5:06.77. The category had 27 crews.

The Holy Spirit crew included bow Alexandra Solari, Ava Buccafurni, Gwen Amalfitano, Juliana Gorka, Allison Lee, Taya Anderson, Olivia Bencze, stroke Chloe Cooke and coxswain Sarah LaVigna.

“The kids did a great job, so I’m happy for them,” Holy Spirit coach Joe Welsh said. “I think they found out something about themselves today. You never know in a big race like that with people coming from all over the place. So just making the final was a big feat for the kids. You never know what lane you’ll be in. We ended up in lane-1, which is typically a lane you don’t want in Philly, but the kids came through.”

The two-day Stotesbury Cup, held on the Schuylkill River, is considered the largest scholastic regatta in the world. Time trials were held on Friday in most of the 31 divisions, followed by semifinals. All the races were 1,500 meters.

The Holy Spirit girls lightweight four finished third in its final in 5:51.19. Montclair won in 5:43.02 and Lake Brantley, of Alamonte Springs, Florida, was second in 5:50.72. The Spartans lineup consisted of bow Grace Fishbein, Melissa Ledwold, Summer Stevenson, stroke Caroline Spina and coxswain Gia Rynkiewicz. Ocean City placed fourth in the girls lightweight four final, Egg Harbor Township was fifth and Oakcrest finished sixth.

The Atlantic City girls varsity four and junior eight both placed fifth in their finals. The Vikings varsity four finished in 5:45.43 in a division that had 46 boats. The crew consisted of stroke Grace Gaskill, Lexi Gormley, Claire Kelly, Melissa Tran and coxswain Tasnova Tayeba. Blair Academy was the winner in 5:33.89

The A.C. junior eight crossed the line in 5:23.96. The lineup included stroke Maggie Morgan, Kaitlynn Do, Zuzanna Turska, Lauren Fox, Anna Tran, Gabriela Tayoun, Sophia Mammucari, bow Mardiha Ahmed and coxswain Isabella Gravely. Mount St. Joseph won the 41-boat category in 5:11.59.

The Holy Spirit boys lightweight double crew of Mike Rodriguez and Nick Sarno was fifth in its final in 5:23.19. Haverford School won the 21-boat category in 5:06.67.

In the inclusion/adaptive double division, the Holy Spirit crew of Anthony Garufi and Eric Martino placed third in a three-boat final in 11:14.62. Conestoga won in 11:01.20.

No area boys varsity eights made the final. St. Augustine Prep finished sixth in 4:37.64 in semifinal 1, and Egg Harbor Township placed sixth in 4:38.74 in semifinal 2.