HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Holy Spirit girls lacrosse advances in Non-Public B

The Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team beat visiting Morristown-Beard 18-8 Thursday in a state Non-Public B quarterfinal game. Maddie Abbott had six goals and one assist for the Spartans (12-6) and Maggie Cella scored five goals.

Taylor Murphy and Brielle Soltys each added three goals and an assist. Goalie Piper Martin had three saves. Holy Spirit led 12-7 at halftime and pulled away. Morristown-Beard fell to 7-11.

Baseball

Lower Cape May Regional 4, ACIT 2: Lower Cape May pitchers Matt DiCave nd Evan Golden combined on a one-hitter. DiCave went 5 1/3 innings, gave up one hit and two runs, struck out three and walked four. Golden had four strikeouts. The Caper Tigers (10-13) scored single runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings to go up 4-0, and ACIT scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

LCM’s Kyle Satt and Aydan Heacock each had a double and run and an RBI, and Hunter Ray doubled. For ACIT (6-16), pitcher Angelo Gonzalez went seven innings, gave up five hits, struck out four and walked three.

Boys volleyball South Jersey quarterfinal

No. 1 Southern Regional 2, Manchester Township 0: The host Rams (30-0), top-ranked in The Press Elite 11, won with set scores of 25-14 and 25-11.

For visiting Manchester (19-5), Evan Weiner led with 12 kills, Logan Alexander had 15 digs and Wojciech Szczech added 16 assists.

