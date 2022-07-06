Holy Spirit girls junior eight leads Spartans to Team of the Year

Holy Spirit High School had the fastest girls crew eight-boat in the area this spring.

There was nothing unusual about that considering the Spartans’ history, but this year’s leading crew wasn’t a varsity eight.

The Holy Spirit girls junior eight finished third in the Stotesbury Cup Regatta and was fourth in the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta, which is commonly called the Nationals. The crew, which had five sophomores, was the area’s fastest girls eight.

The youthful Spartans team also had the area’s top freshman eight. The team’s only senior, Megan Baldwin, was South Jersey’s best sculler and fifth at nationals in the girls varsity single category.

Only varsity-eight power Moorestown outranks Spirit in The Press Elite 11.

For the second year in a row, Holy Spirit is The Press Girls Crew Team of the Year.

“It was a lot of work, not just for the kids but for the coaches too,” girls coach Joe Welsh said. “They’re great kids. I’m proud of the whole team."

A junior eight must have all non-seniors.

Olivia Bencze and coxswain Sara Lavigna were sophomores in Holy Spirit’s 2021 varsity four, which led the Spartans to be the Team of the Year. Bencze and Lavigna joined the junior eight this spring.

The junior eight consisted of stroke Chloe Cooke, Bencze, Taya Anderson, Peyton Ballard, Allison Lee, Eve Amalfitano, Caroline Spina, bow Melissa Ledwold and coxswain Lavigna. Makayla Cappuccio rowed on the crew at Nationals, the final regatta.

The Spartans also were second at the Garden State Regatta (commonly called States), easily won at the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships, and placed third at the Philadelphia City Championships.

“We only had one senior, so we rowed (the team’s top eight) as a junior eight,” Welsh said. “Their times were back a little bit from the varsity eights in Philly, so the junior eight was the place to go. They were a great group of kids and good athletes.”

Bencze said the season was fun and that it gave the junior eight a sense of accomplishment.

“We put in so much hard work and it paid off,” said Bencze, a 17-year-old rising senior and Absecon resident. “We really got along well. There was great energy in the boat, and it was all good times. I enjoyed being in the four last year but I was happy go from the four to an eight. You’re with all the people, so it was fun. We were a close-knit group. That helped us to push each other and perform at our best.

The Holy Spirit girls junior eight, freshman eight and girls single (Baldwin) were all winners at the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships on May 15 at Lake Lenape. The Spartans’ team scoring combined with the successful Holy Spirit boys team's points to give Spirit the overall championship at the event.

Baldwin was second in the varsity singles division in a field of three at States. Following her win at the Atlantic County event, she was second in a field of eight at the Philadelphia City Championships before her fifth place finish at Nationals.

“Megan did a great job this year,” Welsh said. “She was in the top 10 in her class, and she’s going to go to Stockton (University) next year, and she’ll row for them as well. She’s going to study oceanography, and Stockton is one of the top-rated schools in that field. She’s a great kid and she did really well.”

Baldwin, a Brigantine resident, thought this was the team’s best season of her three (2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

“The team did really great,” said Baldwin, 18. “I like sculling (rowing with two oars in a smaller boat, with no coxswain). I like rowing with people but I’m self-motivated and I enjoyed rowing the single. I have a lot of support from my teammates, and they cheered me on.”

The Spartans' freshman eight was third at States, finished fifth in its category out of 30 crews at the Stotesbury Cup and was fourth at the City Championships. The crew included Gwen Amalfitano, Alexandra Solari, Ava Buccafurni, Anika Patel, Ella Bencze, Abby D’Arcangelo, Isabella Scheper, Juliana Gorka and coxswain Gia Rynkiewicz

“We had only 11 freshmen this year, and the kids jelled and did real well,” Welsh said. “Chuck Brennan (an assistant coach) did a great job with them, and he’s a likeable guy. The kids all like him and rally around him. They had a really good group this year.”

Coach of the Year

Welsh wins the honor for having a successful year with a young team. Holy Spirit had a small team, but its three top boats made the finals at nearly every championship regatta.

“That’s nice, thank you,” said Welsh when told the news of his award. “It’s like any coach, you have to have the people who are willing to work for you. The girls love to be at the boathouse (in Brigantine) working out. It’s a blessing.

“Chuck Brennan was my main assistant, and Erin Welsh (Joe's daughter). The kids had a nice, common goal and they loved to compete. They were a nice competitive group.”