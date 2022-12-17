Holy Spirit girls come back in 4th quarter to defeat Vineland: Roundup

Sabrina Little scored a team-high 11 points to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls basketball team to a 44-43 victory Saturday over Vineland in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game.

The game was 22-22 at halftime. Vineland led 35-30 after the third quarter.

Lauren Cella, Kira Murray and Angelina Bell each scored six for the Spartans (2-0). Cella had four assists, and Bell added four rebounds. Murray added six steals, three rebounds and two assists. Hanna Watson had four assists and scored three. Kieran Brewster finished with four points, four rebounds and two assists. Cece Bell scored two and had two rebounds.

Brittany Herbert scored a game-high 16 to go with six rebounds for the Fighting Clan (0-2). Madison Fowlkes scored 11 to go with 10 rebounds. Egypt Owens added eight points and eight rebounds. Von'Asia Thompson scored seven to go with seven rebounds. Samantha Jones had four rebounds, four assists and one point.

Ocean City 39, Egg Harbor Twp. 15: Tori Vliet scored a game-high 13 to go with three rebounds for the Red Raiders (1-1). Avery Jackson added nine points, five steals and four rebounds. McKenna Chisholm scored six and had five rebounds. Madelyn Adamson had five assists, four points and four rebounds. Maddy Monteleone added six rebounds and four points. Ayanna Morton had six rebounds and scored three.

Ava Kraybill and Averie Harding each scored four for the Eagles (1-1). Lyla Brown and Kraybill each had three rebounds. Kraybill led the team with four steals. Lindsay Dodd added six rebounds, two points and two steals. Alina Gonzalez had four rebounds and scored two. Skyler Wood and Mariah Newman each scored one.

Other games

Allentown 41, Southern Reg. 26: Casey Collins scored 12, including two 3s, for the Rams (0-1). Lindsey Kelly added seven points. Brielle Romano and Sarah Boyd each scored two, Samantha Russell one. For Allentown (2-0), Kayla McCrea and Caitlin Landgraf scored 15 and 11, respectively.

Barnegat 55, Matawan 12: Cara McCoy led visiting Barnegat (1-1) with 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and also had two blocks and three steals. Emma Thornton scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds and three steals. Sydney Collins added seven points and three rebounds, and Giana Germano had four steals. Ava Gallo scored five for Matawan (0-2).

Boys basketball

Jimmy V Classic at Cherokee

Wildwood 57, Haddon Township 43: Junior Hans led Wildwood (2-0) with 20 points and had four rebounds. Harley Buscham added 15 points. Jordan Fusik scored eight, and Alex Daniel added seven. Fusik had five steals, and Daniel led with nine rebounds. For Haddon Township (0-2), Tyler Levins topped all scorers with 23 points.

Varsity Showcase at Olympus Prep Academy

Middle Township 59, Sankofa Freedom (Pennsylvania) 43: Bubba McNeill led Middle with 19 points and had four rebounds. Chase Moore added 11 points and had four rebounds, and Re Ale Basquine had 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Anthony Trombetta contributed seven points and four steals.

Other games

Cedar Creek 39, Cherry Hill West 33: Landon Kurz and Jeffrey Marano scored 14 for the Pirates (2-0). Kurz made two 3s. Zaire Pilgrim (six), Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle (three) and Ryan Manning (two) also scored. Cedar Creek led 13-11 at halftime and 29-20 after three quarters. Jordan Gonzalez made three 3-pointers for Cherry Hill West (0-2).

Hammonton 52, Absegami 49: The Blue Devils started their season with a win. The Braves fell to 1-1. No further information was available.