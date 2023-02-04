Ava Catona scored nine points to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls basketball team to a 54-33 victory over Southern Regional in a War vs. the Shore game Saturday at Mainland Regional High School.

Holy Spirit led 8-6 after the first quarter and 24-12 at halftime.

Lauren Cella scored eight for the Spartans (15-6). Kira Murray added seven. Kieran Brewster, Hanna Watson and Reilly Byrnes each scored six. Cece Bell scored four, and Sabrina Little and Ella Petrosh each added three.

Casey Collins scored 13 for the Rams (4-19). Skylar Soltis scored eight, and Avery DiPietro, and Samantha Russell each added three. Christina Caiazzo scored two.

No. 5 Mainland Reg. 42, Toms River East 27: Kacey Bretones scored a game-high 13 for the Mustangs (19-2), who are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Bella Mazur scored 11, and Sydney Stokes and Ava Mazur each added seven. Ava Sheeran scored four.

Grace Crowley scored seven for Toms River East (12-7).

No. 11 Wildwood Catholic 52, Lacey Twp. 21: Kaci Mikulski scored 13, including three 3s, for the Crusaders (17-4). Carly Murphy scored 12, Destiny Wallace scored seven. Ava Vogdes scored six, and El McCabe, Anastasia Bowman and Reagan Flickinger each added five.

Riley Mahan scored seven for the Lions (4-17). Brooklynn Bell scored six, Reece Paget four. Ava Schmidt and Brooke Schmidt each scored two.

No. 9 Ocean City 68, Toms River South 31: Madelyn Adamson scored 13 for the Red Raiders (16-4). She made four 3s. Avery Jackson scored 12, and Callie Smith added nine. Tori Vliet and McKenna Chisholm each scored seven. Kaia Chew added six. Sophia Bishop scored three, and Naomi Nnewihe and Allie Hudson each added two.

Absegami 46, Manchester Twp. 23: Reese Downey scored a game-high 20 for the Braves (12-11). Kaylynn Blackwell scored 10, and Allison Osorio scored six. Julia Hartman and Gianna Baldino each scored four, and Analise Myles scored two.

Devyn Quigley scored 13 for Manchester.

No. 2 Toms River North 33, No. 8 Middle Twp. 26: Jada Elston scored 14 for the Panthers (17-7). Hannah Cappelletti scored six, Iyanna Bennett four. Mia Elisano and CC DiMauro each scored one.

Julia Grodzicki scored nine for the Mariners (17-2).

Cedar Creek 52, Pinelands Reg. 31: Emonie Taylor scored 19 for the Pirates (10-10). Jada Hill scored 13, Emily Seltzer eight. Lexi Sears (seven), Nyasia Hill (three) and Leah Martin and Julianna Kramer (one each) also scored.

Natalie Rey scored 15 for Pinelands (2-16). Jade Brayerton scored eight. Arleth Kaydence scored four, and Jayla Kline and Jada Quigley each scored two.

Other games

Wildwood 67, Millville 31: Macie McCracken scored 30 for the Warriors (14-5). She made five 3s to go with nine rebounds and seven steals. Sinaia Hills scored 12 to go with eight rebounds and four steals. Maya Benichou and Kaydence Oakley each scored seven, and Angela Wilber added five. Sophia Wilber had seven rebounds and five assists. Abigail Pruszinski scored four.

Brianee Edwards scored 19 for the Thunderbolts (4-14). Brooke Joslin scored 11, and Camyre Allen added one.

Our Lady of Mercy 54, Gloucester Tech 17: Savannah Prescott scored 15 to go with four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Villagers (12-9). Madelynn Bernhardt scored 13, and Angelina Dragone added 11. Dragone added 11 rebounds, and Sophia Sacco had eight. Drew Coyle scored nine, and Sacco and Rylie Gemberling each scored three.

Tamia Scott scored four for GCIT (7-13).

Atlantic Christian 46, Pilgrim Academy 33: Evangelina Kim scored 16 for the Cougars (18-5). She went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line and added three rebounds and three steals. Paige Noble scored 14 to go with 10 rebounds and five assists. Reyna Lewis added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Gianna Flynn had 10 rebounds and scored two. Becca Kelley added four rebounds, three assists and scored two. Sophia Costello scored two.