Wrestling
Howell quad
Howell 60, Egg Harbor Twp. 18
106: Mason Hultman H by forfeit
113: Tyler Thomas E md. Manuel Lourido (12-4)
120: Peter Steed E by forfeit
126: Xavier Fedeli E md. Patrick Schaeffer (12-1)
132: Sebastian Ortega H p. Eli Casey (1:37)
138: Aidan Grant H p. Donald Chishko (1:15)
144: JJ Machnik H by forfeit
150: Kieran Bruen H by forfeit
157: Gavin Merkel H by forfeit
165: Russell Halvorsen H by forfeit
175: Micah Bird E md. Ray Purrelli (8-0)
190: Xavier Lopez H p. Aiden Seratore (1:05)
215: Dane Colfer H p. Kaiden Valera (0:09)
285: Thomas Richards H p. Marco Florian (0:41)
Match started at 106
Egg Harbor Twp. 48, Maple Shade 18
106: Lucas Voiro M by forfeit
113: Thomas E by forfeit
120: Steed E p. Joseph Matias (1:12)
126: Fedeli E d. Chad Cloke (7-3)
132: Matthew Dugan E d. Aaron Wells (6-0)
138: Thomas Kaliamouris M p. Casey (1:24)
144: Double forfeit
150: Double forfeit
157: Calvin Johnson E p. Eleazar Nunez (2:39)
165: Jair Ortiz Ortiz M by forfeit
175: Bird E by forfeit
190: Aeratore E by forfeit
215: Valera E by forfeit
285: Florian E by forfeit
Match started at 113
Note: The Eagles matches against Williamstown was unavailable
Cinnaminson quad
Absegami 49, Cinnaminson 30
106: Dominic Marino C p. Liam Kisby (0:27)
113: Nick Gargione A md. Max Frey (14-6)
120: Thomas Lorimer C p. Giovonni Elliott (1:28)
126: Dylan Vallone C p. Aidan Torres (1:54)
132: Matthew Sterling A p. Alexzander Ramos-Canche (3:15)
138: Patrick Ghegan C p. Andrew Sears (0:11)
144: Christopher Eaton A p. Jake Braciszewski (3:51)
150: Frank Gargione A p. Dom Del Grippo (0:59)
157: Julian Rivera A tf. Eddie Frey (18-3, N/A)
165: Sean Cowan A md. Isaiah Ruiz (11-3)
175: Brayden Wright A p. Evan Reed (5:47)
190: George Rhodes A p. Miktat Mutlu (3:07)
215: Adrain Martinez-Ruiz A p. Jason Straub (1:41)
285: Luke Smith C p. Jose Amaro (1:16)
Match began at 113
Collingswood 36, Absegami 33
106: Mason Musciano C p. Kisby (0:22)
113: Lino Bataloni C d. N. Gargione (7-2)
120: Ezra Katz C p. Elliott (1:17)
126: Torres A p. Isaiah Townsend (2:36)
132: Nick Miraglia C d. Sterling (2-0)
138: Matt Malinowski C p. Sears (0:22)
144: Eaton A d. Nate Eife (3-0)
150: Justin Pilla SC p. F. Gargione (2:52)
157: Rivera A p. Matt Jubb (0:37)
165: Wright A p. Bobby Fox (2:58)
175: Cowan A p. Roman Florio (1:14)
190: Rhodes A p. Vincenzo Angelucci (2:49)
215: Max Roseboro C d. Martinez-Ruiz (6-2)
285: Geremia VanZandt Gregory C d. Amaro (3-1)
Match began at 120
No. 4 Shawnee 47, Absegami 23
106: Mark Finelli S p. Kisby (0:18)
113: Jordan Segal S tf. N. Gargione (15-0, 5:16)
120: Ethan Staples S p. Elliott (1:25)
126: Luke Sherlock S p. Torres (5:49)
132: Brett Balzan S d. Sears (ABSE) (9-7)
138: Eaton A p. James Moriarty (5:44)
144: Chris Ahrens S p. Johnny Font (2:20)
150: Matthew Quinn S d. F. Gargione (7-5)
157: Rivera A tf. Avery Rubano (15-0, 2:00)
165: Cowan A p. Lucas Estevez (1:55)
175: Wright A d, Richard John Hunnewell (3-1)
190: Tyler Aschim S by forfeit
215: Martinez-Ruiz A d. Alexander Kokolis (11-9)
285: Jackson Harris S p. Amaro (0:16)
Match began at 106
Freehold Borough quad
No. 8 Lacey Twp. Freehold Borough 27
106: Brendan Schuler L p. Josiah Sweeney (1:41)
113: Sam Sheridan F d. Aidan Flynn (15-10)
120: Ralphael Garcia L p. Xander Bartuk (2:48)
126: Alexis Orea-Morales F p. Nick Torre (2:17)
132: John Downs L p. John Megill (0:49)
138: Angelo Messina F p. Tyler French (0:53)
144: Aidan Ott L p. Riley Tate (2:53)
150: Matt Gauthier L p. Hunter Miller (2:57)
157: Andrew Fata F p. Aidan White (1:06)
165: Joesph Berryman F p. Casey Delvecchio (1:50)
175: Jayden Martins L p. Cristofer Martinez (1:14)
190: Luciano Ferranti L p. Gustavo Romolo-Rosas (1:48)
215: Matt Coon L p. Carter Stokes (1:39)
285: Brody Sager L p. Za`Sear Butts (0:45)
Match started at 113
No. 8 Lacey Twp. 60, Burlington Twp. 15
106: Schuler by forfeit
113: Anthony Cook B p. Aidan Flynn (0:44)
120: Garcia L p. Kaiem Uthman (3:58)
126: Torre L by forfeit
132: John Downs L d. Nicholas Davis (9-5)
138: French L p. Logan Kahrs (3:58)
144: Gauthier L p. Dominick Saulle (0:48)
150: Michael Knowles L p. Keith Scully (2:32)
157: Jacob Davis B p. Christian Speck (2:34)
165: Jayden Martins L d. Jayden Mora (7-1)
175: Kalonji Williams B d. David Alvarez (6-5)
190: Ferranti L by forfeit
215: Coon L by forfeit
285: L Sager by forfeit
Match started at 106
Note: The Lions match against Pennsauken was unavailable
Delsea tri
No. 2 Delsea Reg. 74, Ocean City 6
106: Greyson Pettit D p. Sean Hoag (4:00)
113: Blaise Verdino D p. Jacob Melini (1:06)
120: Zavier Stokes D p. Luke Finnegan (0:25)
126: Zarian Cabalo OC p. Gabriel Dougherty (4:38)
132: Alex Zimmerman D p. Aiden Leypoldt (0:59)
138: Austin Boos D p. Logan Fearnhead (1:42)
144: Jamar Dixon Jr. D md. Tommy Grimley (16-3)
150: Riley Boos D p. Jace Watson (1:15)
157: Salvatore Marchese D p. Talon Fischer (1:43)
165: Tyson Derenberger D p. Jon Wootton (1:55)
175: Jared Schoppe D p. Nick Layton (O0:50)
190: Danny Digiovacchino D by forfeit
215: Luke Maxwell D md. Clifford Dirkes (11-2)
Rocco Bennett D by forfeit
Match started at 106
No. 2 Delsea Reg. 65, Lower Cape May Reg. 11
106: Gage Summers D tf.Eric Coombs (18-3, 5:17)
113: Pettit D by forfeit
120: Verdino D d. Connor Barikian (10-3)
126: Stokes D p. Andrew Brant (0:56)
132: Chase Hansen L p. Zimmerman (4:38)
138: Boos D p. Jachere Harris (2:30)
144: Micheal Stokes D p. Allen Lemmon (1:34)
150: Dixon Jr. D p. Dennis Serra (0:33)
157: Marchese D p. Derron Azille (0:58)
165: Derenberger D d. Logan Haggerty (6-0)
175: Schoppe D p. Isiah Carr-Wing (3:19)
190: Brock Zurawski L tf. Digiovacchino (17-2, 4:12)
215: Maxwell D p. Quinten Hagan (1:58)
285: Bennett D p. Benjamin Rue (0:54)
Match started at 120
Note: The Caper Tigers beat the Red Raiders 52-28, but the results were unavailable
Clearview quad
Hammonton 63, Central Reg. 9
106: Justin Flood H md. Mason Lugo (10-2)
113: Shane Way H tf. Aiden O`Brien (15-0, 4:00)
120: Logan Walters H p. Matthew Denman (3:24)
126: Luca Giagunto H p. Jake Laskowski (3:48)
132: Vincenzo Cirillo H d. Nicolas Straniero (2-0)
138: Nicholas Condello C d. Brett Stansbury (3-2)
144: Frank Italiano H d. Michael Hawkes (6-0)
150: Michael Maimone H p. Stefano Babino (2:56)
157: Nicholas Abruzzese H inj. John Eisenhower
165: Kevin Watson H by forfeit
175: Edward Niedoba H by forfeit
190: Michael Ryan H p. Luis Pajaro (0:26)
215: Cosmo Zaccaro C p. Mark Hartley (0:49)
285: Camryn Broadnax H by forfeit
Match started at 106
Note: The Blue Devils matches against Clearview and Pennsville were not available.
From Friday
Mainland Reg. 39, Middle Twp. 27
106: Calvin Parke MT p. Michael Borini (3:05)
113: Andrew Siteman MR by forfeit
120: Michael Gerace MR p. Dontae Kelly (2:58)
126: Chris Mazur MR p. Noah Nagle (2:47)
132: Noah Fontana MR d. Donnie Nelson (4-0)
138: Nikko Carfagno MR d,. Owen Haas (3-0)
144: X`Zavier Swinton MT md. Yeshua Martinez (13-0)
150: Duran Buck Jr MT p. Tyler Waters (1:15)
157: Adrien Laboy MT tf. Vincent Hoag (19-4, 5:25)
165: James Barrett MR d. Samuel Keppel (9-2)
175: Max Adelizzi MT d. Gary Williams (7-3)
190: Aaron Thompson MR p. Jacob Adams (1:32)
215: Nick Timek MR p. Kani Perry (2:48)
285: Maurice Matthews MT d. Dan DeFeo (7-2)
Match started at 106
No. 7 St. Augustine 52, Hammonton 21
106: Justin Flood H p. Robert Meyer (N/A)
113: Shane Way H p. Max McCoy (N/A)
120: Jackson Slotnick S p. Logan Walters (N/A)
126: Anthony Depaul S d. Luca Giagunto (HAMM) (5-0)
132: Brandon Borman S md. Vincenzo Cirillo (11-3)
138: Cooper Lange S d. Frank Italiano (2-0)
144: Richie Grungo S p. Brett Stansbury (N/A)
150: Brady Conlin S p. Michael Maimone (N/A)
157: Dennis Virelli S p. Nicholas Abruzzese (N/A)
165: Kevin Watson H md. Colin Olivo (13-5)
175: Jake Slotnick S p. Edward Niedoba (N/A)
190: Ron Kraus S p. John Kane (HAMM) (N/A)
215: Mark Hartley H by forfeit
285: Ed Vincent S p. Andy Morales (N/A)
Match started at 106
Note: Hammonton was deducted a point for unsportsmanlike
