Holy Spirit gets new football coach

Holy Spirit High School has a new football coach.

But the more things change the more they remain the same.

The school announced that long-time assistant and Spirit graduate Andrew DiPasquale will take over as coach for A.J. Russo, who will remain with the program as an assistant. Top Spirit assistant Chalie Roman also will remain with the program.

“This is our best way to keep our staff together and keep consistency through the program. Everyone is staying,” Spartans athletic director Steve Normane said. “Andrew is going to be wonderful. The kids love him. We couldn’t be more excited.”

DiPasquale has been an assistant since 2015, coaching quarterbacks and wide receivers. As a Holy Spirit player, DiPasquale played wide receiver for the Spirit teams that won state titles in 2007 and 2010. He currently teaches 7th/8th grade mathematics at Emma C. Attales School in Absecon.

“Andrew is a smart football guy,” Normane said. “He’s very organized. He’s a professional coach who has his finger on the pulse of Holy Spirit football. He’s an extension of what our football program is all about. He’s going to do great things here.”

Holy Spirit is one of the state’s premier parochial football programs. Russo led the Spartans to a 50-26 record in his seven seasons as head coach. Spirit won the 2019 state Non-Public II title and was recognized as South Jersey’s No. 1 team during the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Russo, 59, stepped down as head coach to spend more time with his family. He survived a bout with colon and bladder cancer in 2018. His daughter Erin lives in Florida and is getting married. His son AJ lives in Pennsylvania.

“The cancer made me realize how short life can be,” Russo said. “As a head football coach, I was spending 12 months, five days a week with these kids. They’re my extended family, and I loved every part of that. But at the same time, you kind of neglect your own family. To step down as head coach allows me to do what I love to do – coach. But it frees me up with time to not be 12 months a year, see my daughter, see my son, spend more time with family.”

