Holy Spirit football team drops two in a row for the first time in four years

Estemera made the game’s pivotal play.

With Wilson leading 8-6, Estemera stepped in front of an out pass near the Spirit sideline. He picked it off and without breaking stride sprinted untouched to the end zone for a 36-yard TD to put the Tigers up 14-6 with 2 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first quarter.

The pick-6 came just moments after Estemera was beaten on an out-and-up route for Holy Spirit’s first touchdown, a 23-yard pass from Trevor Cohen to wide receiver Elijah Steward.

“You’ve got to make a play, short-term memory,” Estemera said. “If you think about (getting beat), you’re just going to eat yourself up. You have to keep playing. I was watching their signals (on the interception) and saw that play. I was able to jump it. That’s the best feeling ever.”

The Tigers controlled the game from that point.

“Any turnover changes the momentum of the game,” Russo said. “But when they take it the house afterwards, it’s tough.”

Any thoughts of a Spirit comeback were all but eliminated on the second half’s first play from scrimmage. Oglesby ran up the middle 80 yards for a TD to make it 22-6.