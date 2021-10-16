Holy Spirit football team drops two in a row for the first time in four years

CAMDEN — The Holy Spirit High School football team left Mike Rozier Stadium with a troubling thought Saturday afternoon.
“We’re not a good football team,” coach A.J. Russo said. “We’re not, just across the board.”
Mike Estemera intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown to propel Woodrow Wilson to a 28-12 win over the Spartans in a West Jersey Football League Memorial Division game.
Holy Spirit (3-3) has lost two straight games for the first time since 2017.
“We have to prepare our guys better for what they’re going to see and put them in the right spot to make plays,” Russo said. “When they’re in the right spot, they have to make the play, and that’s what we just have to keep working on.”
Wilson (4-2) was the more physical team Saturday. Tigers running back Naz’sir Oglesby rushed 17 times for 207 yards.
Meanwhile, the Spartans struggled on offense. Spirit drove to the Wilson 20-, 10- and 3-yard lines in the second half but couldn’t score. The Spartans rushed for just 75 yards.
Spirit did get good defensive performances from lineman Will Marable (three sacks) and linebacker Robert McDevitt (two sacks).
“They never quit,” Russo said of the Spartans. “They didn’t hang their heads. They kept battling. But Woodrow Wilson is a really good football team.”
Estemera made the game’s pivotal play.
With Wilson leading 8-6, Estemera stepped in front of an out pass near the Spirit sideline. He picked it off and without breaking stride sprinted untouched to the end zone for a 36-yard TD to put the Tigers up 14-6 with 2 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first quarter.
The pick-6 came just moments after Estemera was beaten on an out-and-up route for Holy Spirit’s first touchdown, a 23-yard pass from Trevor Cohen to wide receiver Elijah Steward.
“You’ve got to make a play, short-term memory,” Estemera said. “If you think about (getting beat), you’re just going to eat yourself up. You have to keep playing. I was watching their signals (on the interception) and saw that play. I was able to jump it. That’s the best feeling ever.”
The Tigers controlled the game from that point.
“Any turnover changes the momentum of the game,” Russo said. “But when they take it the house afterwards, it’s tough.”
Any thoughts of a Spirit comeback were all but eliminated on the second half’s first play from scrimmage. Oglesby ran up the middle 80 yards for a TD to make it 22-6.
Spirit, ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, has been hurt by injuries. Senior defensive back/running back Michael Weaver (foot injury) has been a key loss.
But nobody is going to feel sorry for Spirit, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier. The Spartans play at No. 8 Winslow Township (5-2) on Friday and host No. 1 St. Augustine Prep (6-1) on Oct. 29.
“That’s football, Russo said. “Everybody has a couple of guys down. Our kids are not letting it go. They’re going to continue to fight. ”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.