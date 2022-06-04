Holy Spirit falls to Princeton Day in state Non-Public B final

The Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team's quest for a state championship fell just short Saturday afternoon.

The third-seeded Spartans fell to top-seeded Princeton Day 17-11 in the state Non-Public B final at Hunterdon Central. The Spartans finished the season 16-6.

Paige Gardner scored six goals to lead Princeton Day, including four goals in the first half. She also scored her 100th career goal.

Maddie Abbott led Spirit with three goals. Leah Corkhill, Maggie Cella and Hannah Watson each scored twice.

Every time the Spartans seemed to gain a little momentum, Princeton Day had a response and was able to keep the distance against the Spartans.

Brielle Soltys gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead in the first half, and Maddie Abbott put the Spartans up 2-1.

Princeton Day then went on a quick five-goal run to go up 6-2. Abbott scored her second goal of the game to cut the deficit to 6-3.

After a Princeton Day goal, Leah Corkhill answered to cut the score to 7-4. But Princeton Day tacked on two more to build a five-goal lead.

Hannah Watson and Maggie Cella scored late first-half goals, and Princeton Day tacked on another, giving the Panthers a 10-6 lead at the break.

Taylor Murphy opened the second half with a quick goal to make it 10-7, and Cella scored her second following two Panthers goals to make it 12-8.

With 12:58 left in the game, Corkhill scored her second goal to cut the Panthers lead to 12-9. The teams again traded goals, with Abbott scoring her third to make it 13-10 with 7:34 left.

Princeton Day built a five-goal lead again, and Watson's second of the game cut the lead to 15-11. The Panthers tacked on two more goals to cap the scoring.

Holy Spirit made a strong run in the state tournament, winning a combined 47-17 in its first three playoff games.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

