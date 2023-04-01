ABSECON — Stanley Marczyk has one main goal left — to close out his career with a championship.

The senior standout could get his wish, as the Holy Spirit High School boys lacrosse team returns basically its entire team from last season. The Spartans finished 12-4, captured the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title, and advanced to the CAL Tournament finals and state Non-Public B quarterfinals.

Holy Spirit only graduated three seniors, so the expectations are high.

“We are all familiar with each other and played with each other before. I think we are going to win a lot more games this year and hopefully a championship,” said Marczyk, who led the Spartans in goals (54) and points (60) in 2022. The attack was a first-team Press All-Star.

“I think we can win a state championship. I think we have it this year. …This is my senior year, and I want to finish it out on a good note and I’m with the best people possible to do it. I want to finish with a championship.”

Defenders Luke Savell, Nick Medina and Sean Finan, attacks Matt Goff and Anthony Hermenau, goalie Jonah Corkhill, faceoff specialist Sean Burns and midfielder Gavin Roman also return.

Last season, Goff scored 36 and added 12 assists for 48 points. Roman finished with 25 assists to go with 22 goals. Finan had 21 ground balls and was one of the best defenders in the CAL. All three were second-team All-Stars. Burns, Corkhill and Medina were honorable mentions.

“We are feeling great,” Holy Spirit coach Charles Walkley said. “Only losing three seniors, unfortunately they’re not here for this run, but this year hopefully we go farther. Obviously we have our eyes on the CAL championship and, for the state playoffs, we want to make a run at the state title. We are looking forward to it. It’s going to be a good year.”

George Coles, Joseph Reitzler and Eric Roman were the three who graduated. Roman and Reitzler each had 20 goals. Roman added 20 assists, and Reitzler had 17. Coles was dominant in the midfield. Losing them is tough, but “life moves on,” Walkley said.

“The chemistry is definitely still there,” Walkley said. “They picked up almost where they left off. Obviously everyone loses a step at first, but now they’re right back into that same groove. They are moving at a high speed, and I am looking forward to them moving farther.”

The CAL realigned its divisions in all sports this scholastic year. Holy Spirit moved to the American with conference powers Ocean City, Mainland Regional and Egg Harbor Township. The Spartans will also compete against nonconference talents, including Bishop Eustace, Southern Regional and Shore Regional.

The Rams won the South Jersey Group IV title in 2022. Shore made to the S.J. semifinals, while Bishop Eustace reached the state Non-Public B quarterfinals. Holy Spirit had some scrimmages against tough competition to prepare for a hard schedule.

“This will be the toughest schedule that we’ve ever had, but they’re up to the challenge,” Walkley said. “They want to be challenged, and that is something different than we had so far since the five years I’ve been here. It has taken a while to build that confidence.

“They are really hungry right now and they are ready to win a championship. We are really going to push it this year and see how far we can take this program.”

Marczyk agreed there is confidence within the program.

“As a team, I think we are all there and we can keep improving day-by-day and do whatever it takes to get to that level of a championship team,” Marczyk said.

“We are ready.”

The Press Preseason Elite 11

1. St. Augustine Prep;16-2

2. Southern Regional;14-4

3. Haddonfield;14-4

4. Shawnee;16-5

5. Clearview Regional;13-6

6. Ocean City;12-8

7. Lenape;9-9

8. Eastern Regional;13-3

9. Cherokee;10-6

10. Kingsway Regional;11-7

11. Cherry Hill East;12-4

Returning first-team Press All-Stars

Macky Bonner, Lower Cape May Regional: The junior midfielder led the Caper Tigers in goals (51) and points (79). Bonner added 44 ground balls and 28 assists. Last season, Lower finished 11-5 and qualified for the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament after being below .500 in 2021.

Joe DeGaetano, Mainland Regional: The senior attack led his team in goals (62), assists (24) and points (86). He also had 38 ground balls and led the Mustangs to the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals.

Joey DeYoung, Southern Regional: The senior midfielder scored 39 goals to go with 17 assists for 56 points. DeYoung recorded his 100th career point last season. He is committed to Division-I Hofstra University.

Dylan Dwyer, Ocean City: The senior faceoff specialist won 247 of 330 faceoffs (75%) and added 100 ground balls. He is one of the top faceoff specialists in the state.

Pat Grimley, Ocean City: The junior attack and midfielder led the Red Raiders in goals (54), assists (32) and points (86). He added 50 ground balls. He led Ocean City to the sectional semifinals. Grimley has scored 108 career goals.

Stanley Marczyk, Holy Spirit: The senior attack led the Spartans in points (60) and goals (54). He added 20 ground balls and six assists. He helped lead Holy Spirit to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final and the CAL National Division championship

Paul Tjoumakaris, Ocean City: The senior defender finished with 68 ground balls. He helped the Red Raiders’ defense become one of the best in South Jersey in 2022.

Teams to watch

Barnegat aims to build off its 10-8 campaign last spring under new head coach Will Brasil. Sophomore Luke Tortorici returns after scoring 41 goals to go with 19 assists and 62 ground balls as a freshman. Barnegat, which features other solid returners, looks to make a splash in a tough Shore Conference B South Division with powers like Wall Township and Manasquan.

Cedar Creek will compete in a new division this season and could have success. After finishing 7-9 in 2022, Cedar Creek returns junior attack Jason Bishop and junior midfielder Evan Scholder. Last season, Bishop led the Pirates in assists. Both will be leaders on an offensive team. The main thing to watch for is how the Pirates’ younger defense plays as the year unfolds.

Egg Harbor Township is replacing a lot of starters who graduated and is expected to have some growing pains, coach John Ohlsen said. Junior attack Nick Gargan, who will anchor an offense with new faces rotating in, returns after leading the Eagles in goals (34) in 2022. The defense will feature several returning lettermen who are hoping to help carve out a solid season.

Holy Spirit graduated just three seniors, but returns a lot of talented players, including attacks Stanley Marczyk and Matt Goff, goalie Jonah Corkhill, faceoff specialist Sean Burns and many defenders. After reaching the Cape-Atlantic League finals and state Non-Public B quarterfinals, Holy Spirit is expected to have repeat success and be a top team in South Jersey.

Lower Cape May Regional was a relatively young team last season but finished 11-5 and was one of the better teams in the CAL. With returners like attacks Macky Bonner, Gavin Hill and Taj Turner, defenders Jackson Brown and Oguer Nunez and goalie Quinten Hagan, the Caper Tigers should have another good spring. Turner and Hagan were second team Press All-Stars last season, and Brown, Hill and Nunez were honorable mentions.

Mainland Regional is expected to be a well-balanced team with talented and strong upperclassmen and underclassmen returning as well as some skilled freshmen. Jack Venneman, Joe DeGaetano and Jack Walcoff are key senior leaders. DeGaetano led the Mustangs in goals and assists in 2022, and Venneman added 40 goals and 60 points. Along with junior goaltender Carter Mostecki, the Mustangs are focused and ready for a great spring.

Ocean City won the inaugural CAL Tournament title and advanced to the SouthJersey Group III semifinals in 2022. The Red Raiders did not graduate many key players, and return standouts Pat Grimley, Jack Davis, Dylan Dwyer and Paul Tjoumakaris. Dwyer is one of the best faceoff specialists in the state, Grimley and Davis are threats on offense, and Tjoumakaris leads a strong defense. Ocean City will once again be tough.

St. Augustine Prep captured its first state Non-Public A title in program history in 2022. The Hermits graduated many key players who contributed to that championship, including Press Player of the Year Matt Vanaman. St. Augustine is still expected to compete with defender Ryan Marengo and attacks Noah Plenn and Billy Hughes returning. Marengo and Plenn were second-team Press All-Stars last season, and Hughes was an honorable mention.

Southern Regional is coming off back-to-back South Jersey Group IV championships. After graduating 18 seniors, Southern will be much younger this season. The Rams are still expected to compete for the Shore Conference and sectional titles behind some solid returners, including Joey DeYoung (Hofstra University commit) and Hayden Lucas (Nazareth).

Three notable games

April 13: Mainland will host Cherry Hill East, which was a young team last season and finished 12-4. The Mustangs were also a young team in 2022, and have a well-balanced attack this spring. Both teams should have good seasons, and Cherry Hill East opens as No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

May 1: Southern Regional will host Holy Spirit in what should be a great matchup between two nonconference teams. The Rams are coming off back-to-back sectional titles and graduated some talented players. The Spartans are coming off a strong spring and basically returned their entire team.

May 6: St. Augustine will host Ocean City in a matchup of two of the best programs in the area. The Red Raiders stack their schedule with tough, nonconference opponents, and this season they with play Rumson-Fair Haven, Lenape, Don Bosco Prep and others. That includes the Hermits, who compete in an independent schedule.

New coaches

Anthony Alloca, Lacey Township: He is making his return to coaching after a long layoff. Alloca was the defensive coach at Toms River South from 2006-12. Allocca moved to the Pinelands Regional School District, where he currently teaches eighth grade social studies. Since Pinelands did not have a team, he stopped coaching. He has been officiating lacrosse for 10 years and is ready to get back into coaching. He previously coached and officiated football and wrestling. He plans to use all his past experiences at Lacey.

Will Brasil, Barnegat: Brasil started teaching and coaching at Barnegat in 2018. He played lacrosse for Livingston High School and Bloomsburg University’s club team. Brasil said he is very excited to start his new journey as head coach and bring his passion for the sport. He aims to make the Bengals one of the premier programs in the Shore Conference.

Gavin Liepe, Middle Township: Liepe, who is the physical education and health teacher in the Middle Township School District, graduated from Holy Spirit and The College of New Jersey where he played football. Liepe, who is an assistant football coach for the Panthers, had played professionally in the German Football League in Europe before taking the position at Middle.

Ryan Ward, Absegami: This season will be his fourth on the Braves’ coaching staff but the first as the leader of the program. Ward, who graduated from Absegami in 2015 and now teaches social studies at the school, played lacrosse for the Braves and at Dominican University.