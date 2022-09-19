Holy Spirit, EHT, Middle Township and Lower Cape May football player named week's MVPs

Each Monday during the season, The Press will select four high school football MVPs based on the previous weekend's games.
Jahcere Ward
Holy Spirit
The sophomore running back carried 28 times for 111 yards and a TD as the Spartans beat Washington Township 21-14. Ward has rushed 110 times for 559 yards and six TDs this season. Holy Spirit (3-1) will play at St. Augustine Prep (1-3) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Christian Rando
Egg Harbor Township
The senior quarterback completed 6 of 8 passes for 157 yards and three TDs as the Eagles won their second straight game with a 56-18 victory over Absegami. Rando also ran for a two-point conversion and threw for another one. EHT (2-2) will host Clearview Regional (0-4) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Remi Rodriguez
Middle Township
The sophomore running back returned a kickoff 89 yards for the winning TD with 18 seconds left in the game to give the Panthers a 30-26 victory over Clayton. Rodriguez also rushed 23 times for 85 yards and a TD. Middle Township (1-2) will play at Gateway Regional (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Aiden McCarraher
Lower Cape May Regional
The junior running back rushed eight times for 166 yards and three TDs as Lower Cape May improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2010 with a 47-14 win over Cumberland Regional. Lower (3-0) will host Wildwood (1-2) at 6 p.m. Friday.
