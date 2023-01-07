Holy Spirit comes from behind twice to beat Oakcrest, Bordentown

MAYS LANDING — Max Elton and Carter Pack are two of the best wrestlers in the area, and it showed Saturday as the duo led the Holy Spirit High School team to two comeback victories.

Holy Spirit defeated Bordentown 45-46 and Oakcrest 48-36. Bordentown defeated the Falcons 51-25 to open the tri-meet, which Oakcrest hosted.

The Spartans (3-1) had trailed Bordentown 36-6 and Oakcrest 30-6 but won the last seven bouts against Bordentown and the last six against Oakcrest.

"It's all about the hard work at practice and never giving up," said Pack, a sophomore who captured the Region 8 and District 31 titles last winter. "Our team is tough."

Pack (113) and Elton (120) won both of their matches Saturday with quick pins. All three of the day's matches started in the middleweights, and the Spartans were forced to forfeit some bouts. But they are stacked at the top of their lineup, the lower weights.

"That's kind of like a lot of our dual meets," said Elton, who last season won the district title and placed seventh at the state tournament last season. "We will be down by a lot, but my teammates trust in their training and (Spartans) coach Ralph (Paolone) and trust themselves.

"When we are down by forfeits, or whatever, we just get it done."

The Holy Spirit-Oakcrest match began at 144, and the Falcons' Owen Becker got a pin. Holy Spirit's Dave Sonnie won by forfeit, and the match was tied 6-6. But the Spartans forfeited the next four bouts, and Oakcrest (3-4) led 30-6.

Robert McDevitt earned a pin at 215 to cut the Spartans' deficit to 30-12, but Falcons senior heavyweight Francisco Velazquez had a pin and extended the lead to 36-12.

"I just kept a positive mindset the entire time, and I believe in my team and in myself," Pack said.

Holy Spirit's Gavin Mensch won by forfeit at 106, and Pack pinned his opponent in 1 minute, 19 seconds. Elton earned a pin in 1:37 to cut the deficit to 36-30. Chase Calhoun, who also made the Region 8 tournament last winter, tied the score with a pin in 24 seconds at 126.

Bryce Manera (132) and Jack Morely (138) each won by pin to finish the match.

"It's all about putting in the hard work, and I have great teammates and great coaches," he said. "Going out there, we are down a lot with forfeits and things like that but just have to lock-in and get pins.

"I just go out there, wrestle and work for the pin every time."

The Holy Spirit-Bordentown match started at 138. Bordentown took a 12-0 lead with pins in the first two bouts. At 150, Dave Sonnie pinned Eli Evans to cut the deficit to 12-6. The Spartans had to forfeit at 157, 175 and 190. With an injury to Holy Spirit's Colton Calhoun at 165, Bordentown led 36-6.

Holy Spirit's Robert McDevitt earned a 7-2 decision over Nick Levach at 215 to make it 36-9, and Rocco Simione pinned Jackson Patten in 1:43 at 285. That cut the Spartans' deficit to 36-15 with five bouts left.

Gavin Mensch had second-period pin at 106, and Pack had a first-period pin at 113 to make the score 36-27. Elton pinned his opponent at 133 in 43 seconds to make it 36-33. Chase Calhoun won by forfeit at 126, and Bryce Manera capped the scoring with a first period pin.

"These quick pins are little confidence boosters for the end of the season," said Elton, who recently committed to the University of Buffalo.

Pack and Chase Calhoun agreed Saturday's victories were a momentum boost. Elton said it showed the rest of the Spartans they can come back, even after forfeiting some bouts.

"We just have to get it done," Elton said

Oakcrest vs. Bordentown

After the Falcons lost the first two bouts, Owen Becker pinned Kiernan Egan at 144 in 2:31 to cut Oakcrest's deficit to 9-6. Bordentown then won the next three bouts with two quick pins and a forfeit to take a 27-6 lead.

At 175, Andrew Smith earned a 10-2 major decision for the Falcons, making it 27-10. But after another Oakcrest forfeit and a pin, Bordentown took a 39-10 lead.

Oakcrest's Velazquez pinned Jack Runner in 1:14 to make it 39-16, but Bordentown again extended its lead to 51-16 after a win by forfeit and a first-period pin. At 120, the Falcons' Elijah Monroe earned an intense 3-2 decision after getting an escape point with 21 seconds remaining in the third period.

"I'm really happy with (Saturday) individually," Oakcrest coach Dillon Hammond said. Oakcrest graduated eight starting seniors last year, and this year's team consists mostly of first- and second-year wrestlers.

He said his team had its best week of practice this past week.

"We are going to have tough matches," Hammond said. "There will be a lot of teams more experienced than us. But these kids are working really hard in the practice room, and it really shows.”