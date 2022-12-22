 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Holy Spirit boys earn first victory of season: Roundup

LaceyGbball00128249.JPG

Lacey Township’s Reece Paget takes the ball up the court against Point Pleasant Beach on Thursday. She had nine points and nine rebounds in the Lions’ 36-31 loss.

 Larry Murphy, For The Press

Emmett Kane scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team to a 61-54 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Thursday.

It was the Spartans’ (1-3) first win of the season.

Peaky Rosebourough scored 16, and David Legette added 11. Jayden Llanos (seven), Rocco Arici (six) and Sean Burns (four) also scored.

Jeff Marano scored 15 for the Pirates (2-3). Landon Kurz added 13. Drew Brosh (seven), Amon McLaughlin (five) and Ryan Manning and Andrew Gaekle (three each) also scored.

Southern Reg. 43, Toms River South 21: Caden Schubiger scored 14 for the Rams (3-0). Tom Menegus grabbed 11 rebounds and scored seven. Pat Gaffney scored six and had four rebounds. Justin Silva and Louis Donahower (four each), Cooper Dempsey (three) and Leo Crowley (one) also scored.

Robert Peirson scored seven for Toms River South (1-2).

Cumberland Reg. 50, Schalick 28: Ethan Turner scored a game-high 23 for the Colts (2-1). DJ Mosley and Lukas Weist each scored seven. Qua’Yon Nock scored nine, Drew Nakai added four.

Nylan Sutton scored eight for Schalick (0-3).

St. Joseph 65, Williamstown 48: Devon Theophile scored a game-high 24 for the Wildcats (2-3). It was the second straight win for St. Joseph after an 0-3 start. Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 15, and Jared Demara added nine. Will Spross and Shamar Cox (seven each), Aidan Hopson (two) and Amari Stolks (one) also scored.

Josiah Carey scored 15 for Williamstown (2-2).

Girls basketball

Point Pleasant Beach 36, Lacey Twp. 31: Reece Paget scored nine and grabbed nine rebounds for the Lions (2-2). She also had three steals. Riley Mahan scored nine and had six rebounds and four blocks. Marissa Flores scored six and had four rebounds. Reece Coon finished with nine rebounds and three points. Ashley Springer and Ava Schmidt each scored two.

Lauryn Case scored a game-high 12 for Point Pleasant (3-0).

Williamstown 40, Atlantic City 33: Quanirah Montague scored 11 for the Vikings (1-2). Alexis Gormley scored eight, Sasha Lemons six. Cecelia Marota (four) and Zashirah Jackson and Taison Parker (two each) also scored.

Iriona Gravley scored a game-high 24 for Williamstown.

Howell 42, Pinelands Reg. 11: Natalie Rey scored six for the Wildcats (0-4). Mackenzie Stein scored four, and Brianna McCory added one. Madison Smith scored eight for Howell (5-0). Erika Weston added six points.

Ice hockey

St. Augustine 4, Princeton Day 4: The Hermits (5-0-1) took a 4-1 lead in the second period, but host Princeton Day (2-2-2) rallied to tie it with three goals in the third. Prep’s Cameron DeLeo made it 1-0 in the first period. Riley Schmidt tied it for Princeton Day in the second period, but the Hermits got goals from Ryan Vaites, Robert Romarino and Alex Smith to go up 4-1 before the end of the period. Princeton Day’s Brady Logan scored twice and Ace Ewanchyna once to tie it in the final period.

Prep goalie Bobby Kennedy made 23 saves and Mason Watson had 13 saves for Princeton Day.

Swimming, wrestling

Boys swimming

Cherokee 87, Ocean City 83

At Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, meters

200 Medley Relay: OC (Tommy Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Pat Armstrong, Jackson Agnellini) 1:50.85

200 Freestyle: Matthew Woodside OC 1:58.79

200 IM: Sean Keefer C 2:18.48

50 Freestyle: P. Armstrong OC 24.11

100 Butterfly: P. Armstrong OC 59.50

100 Freestyle: T. Armstrong OC 56.68

400 Freestyle: Woodside OC 4:14.56

200 Freestyle Relay: OC (Neal, Agnellini, P. Armstrong, Woodside) 1:41.41

100 Backstroke: Keefer C 1:01.03

100 Breaststroke: Andrew Burmaster C 1:12.09

400 Freestyle Relay: C (Micah Lee, Noah Serrano, Collin Ergood, Keefer) 3:49.81

Records: Cherokee 4-1; O.C. 2-2

Barnegat 88, Jackson Liberty 69

At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards

200 Medley Relay: B (Ryan Grant, Christopher Schumann, Tyler Finkle, Christopher Deleeuw) 1:57.89

200 Freestyle: Chase Bringoli B 2:24.36

200 IM: Matthew O'Brien J 2:25.15

50 Freestyle: Finkle B 25.09

100 Butterfly: Finkle B 1:05.34

100 Freestyle: Schumann B 58.11

500 Freestyle: Deleeuw B 5:34.64

200 Freestyle Relay: J (Ethan Schweikert, Paul Capozzi, Brandon Dean, Sean Landers) 1:53.61

100 Backstroke: O'Brien J 1:02.86

100 Breaststroke: Schumann B 1:14.36

400 Freestyle Relay: B (Deleeuw, William Rollis, Ryan Grant, Finkle) 4:05.49

Records: Barnegat 3-1; Jackson 0-2

Girls swimming

Cherokee 96, Ocean City 74

Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, meters

200 Medley Relay: O (Ryan Cooke, Abby Hays, Rachel Stauffer, Kelsea Cooke) 2:08.75

200 Freestyle: Dakotah Cestare C 2:22.45

200 IM: Abby Zane C 2:29.18

50 Freestyle: Heather O'Day C 28.21

100 Butterfly: Zane C 1:05.45

100 Freestyle: O'Day C 1:01.57

500 Freestyle: Alexa Harris C 5:01.11

200 Freestyle Relay: C (Zane, Julia Fanning, Alisa Shapiro, O'Day) 1:54.80

100 Backstroke: Stauffer O 1:07.13

100 Breaststroke: Hays O 1:17.39

400 Freestyle Relay: C (Zane, Fanning, Shapiro, O'Day) 4:22.22

Records: Ocean City 2-2; Cherokee 3-2

Barnegat 109, Jackson Liberty 57

At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards

200 Freestyle Relay: JL (Kyanna Grimes, Nicole Voicheck, Maya Catron, Tegan Maarlberg) 2:22.05

200 Freestyle: Alyson Sojak B 2:35.89

200 IM: Catron JL 3:00.35

50 Freestyle: Sarah Schager B 29.51

100 Butterfly: Sojak B 1:19.16

100 Freestyle: Schager B 1:09.29

500 Freestyle: Kaya Piskorzewski B 7:18.42

200 Freestyle Relay: JL (Grimes, Ava Bocciaro, Catron, Maarlberg) 2:10.17

100 Backstroke: Grimes JL 1:18.32

100 Breaststroke: Kylie Grant B 1:30.20

400 Freestyle Relay: B (Schager, Emily McAvoy, Piskorzewski, Sojak) 4:50.31

Records: Jackson 0-2; Barnegat 3-1

Wrestling

No. 3 St. Augustine 55, Millville 15

106: Robert Meyer S p. Alejandro Sandoval (1:04)

113: Caleb Rhoads M p. Noah McBride (1:52)

120: Joshua Roman M md. Max McCoy (9-1)

126: Jackson Slotnick S by forfeit

132: Anthony Depaul S p. Alanzo Williams (0:10)

138: Brandon Borman S d. Anthony Romero (5-1)

144: Cooper Lange S by forfeit

150: Richie Grungo S p. Reginald Booner (1:56)

157: Ryan Tepper M by forfeit

165: Tristian Mcleer S p. Trystan Brooks (1:54)

175: Colin Olivo S by forfeit

190: Ron Kraus S d. Braden Catlett (13-4)

215: Ryan Small S d. Jaden Jones (10-4)

285: Ed Vincent S d. Edison Andino (6-3)

Egg Harbor Twp. 66, Oakcrest 18

106: Stevie Hunt E by forfeit

113: Bruce Bellace O by forfeit

120: Xavier Fedeli E p. Braden Monroe (N/A)

126: Graham Schlemo E p. Elijah Monroe (2:00)

132: Matthew Dugan E p. Owen Becker (N/A)

138: Robert Holmes E by forfeit

144: Vincent Faldetta E p. Joaquin Poventud (2:00)

150: Nick Faldetta E p. Aziere Stukes (N/A)

157: Calvin Johnson E by forfeit

165: Andrew Estrada O by forfeit

175: Reed Orbach E by forfeit

190: Micah Bird E p. Andrew Smith (N/A)

215: Aiden Seratore E p. Jose Anaya (N/A)

285: Francisco Velazquez O p. Kaiden Valera (N/A)

