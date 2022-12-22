Holy Spirit boys earn first victory of season: Roundup

Emmett Kane scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team to a 61-54 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Thursday.

It was the Spartans’ (1-3) first win of the season.

Peaky Rosebourough scored 16, and David Legette added 11. Jayden Llanos (seven), Rocco Arici (six) and Sean Burns (four) also scored.

Jeff Marano scored 15 for the Pirates (2-3). Landon Kurz added 13. Drew Brosh (seven), Amon McLaughlin (five) and Ryan Manning and Andrew Gaekle (three each) also scored.

Southern Reg. 43, Toms River South 21: Caden Schubiger scored 14 for the Rams (3-0). Tom Menegus grabbed 11 rebounds and scored seven. Pat Gaffney scored six and had four rebounds. Justin Silva and Louis Donahower (four each), Cooper Dempsey (three) and Leo Crowley (one) also scored.

Robert Peirson scored seven for Toms River South (1-2).

Cumberland Reg. 50, Schalick 28: Ethan Turner scored a game-high 23 for the Colts (2-1). DJ Mosley and Lukas Weist each scored seven. Qua’Yon Nock scored nine, Drew Nakai added four.

Nylan Sutton scored eight for Schalick (0-3).

St. Joseph 65, Williamstown 48: Devon Theophile scored a game-high 24 for the Wildcats (2-3). It was the second straight win for St. Joseph after an 0-3 start. Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 15, and Jared Demara added nine. Will Spross and Shamar Cox (seven each), Aidan Hopson (two) and Amari Stolks (one) also scored.

Josiah Carey scored 15 for Williamstown (2-2).

Girls basketball

Point Pleasant Beach 36, Lacey Twp. 31: Reece Paget scored nine and grabbed nine rebounds for the Lions (2-2). She also had three steals. Riley Mahan scored nine and had six rebounds and four blocks. Marissa Flores scored six and had four rebounds. Reece Coon finished with nine rebounds and three points. Ashley Springer and Ava Schmidt each scored two.

Lauryn Case scored a game-high 12 for Point Pleasant (3-0).

Williamstown 40, Atlantic City 33: Quanirah Montague scored 11 for the Vikings (1-2). Alexis Gormley scored eight, Sasha Lemons six. Cecelia Marota (four) and Zashirah Jackson and Taison Parker (two each) also scored.

Iriona Gravley scored a game-high 24 for Williamstown.

Howell 42, Pinelands Reg. 11: Natalie Rey scored six for the Wildcats (0-4). Mackenzie Stein scored four, and Brianna McCory added one. Madison Smith scored eight for Howell (5-0). Erika Weston added six points.

Ice hockey

St. Augustine 4, Princeton Day 4: The Hermits (5-0-1) took a 4-1 lead in the second period, but host Princeton Day (2-2-2) rallied to tie it with three goals in the third. Prep’s Cameron DeLeo made it 1-0 in the first period. Riley Schmidt tied it for Princeton Day in the second period, but the Hermits got goals from Ryan Vaites, Robert Romarino and Alex Smith to go up 4-1 before the end of the period. Princeton Day’s Brady Logan scored twice and Ace Ewanchyna once to tie it in the final period.

Prep goalie Bobby Kennedy made 23 saves and Mason Watson had 13 saves for Princeton Day.