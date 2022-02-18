Holy Spirit boys beat Middle Township 54-43 in CAL Tournament

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Jahmir Smith understands the postseason means a new start.

The junior guard scored 22 points to propel the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team to a 54-43 win over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first-round game Friday night. Spirit advances to the CAL semifinals for the first time since 2015.

“This is where it counts,” Smith said.

The Spartans also got standout efforts from forward Jayden Llanos (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Ky Gilliam, who harassed Middle standout freshman Jamir McNeil all over the court. Junior guard Jamil Wilkins scored seven of his 11 points and made a pair of acrobatic layups in the fourth quarter to help Spirit stave off a Middle comeback.

“We talked pregame about getting after them defensively and making them work for every shot,” Spirit coach Kyle Dhyne said. “We limited them to tough shots, and they didn’t get a lot of shots.”

The Spirit-Middle matchup was one of the more intriguing first-round CAL Tournament games Friday. Both teams are young. Sixth-seeded Spirit started four juniors. Third-seeded Middle (15-6) started three sophomores and a freshman. Fans nearly packed Middle’s gym. Middle had earned a first-round home game by winning the CAL American Division. Spirit earned one of two at-large tournament bids.

Spirit combined Smith’s accurate perimeter shooting with its size and strength to overwhelm the Panthers.

“We’ve been preaching playoff atmosphere,” Middle coach LaMarr Greer said. “Until you’re in, you don’t understand. Holy Spirit came in here playoff-ready. They’re tough.”

Smith sank four 3-pointers in the first half. The Spartans led by 15 at halftime.

“I had a good warmup,” Smith said. “We had 30 minutes to shoot (before the game). Before we came here, I was shooting at Spirit, so I felt good.”

Middle switched to a zone defense in the second half and slowed the Spartans. Sophomore guard Bubba McNeil (18 points) sank three 3-pointers in the third quarter for the Panthers. Middle cut the lead to five early in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.

“They slowed us down,” Smith said. “We just had to attack the zone and not settle for shots.”

Smith clinched the win by sinking 5 of 6 foul shots in the final 46 seconds.

“Foul shots always finish the game,” Smith said.

The Spartans (14-7) struggled early this season but finished the regular season with eight wins in their last 10 games.

“We’re not really worried about the (regular season),” Smith said. “Yes, we wanted to do better, but now we have to win three straight (to win the CAL title). We have to go hard for three straight games.”

Spirit advances to the semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Millville against the winner of Saturday’s first-round game between No. 7 seed Bridgeton and second-seeded St. Augustine Prep.

“We talk about it all the time (getting to the final four),” Dhyne said. “It means a lot to the program. We haven’t been there for a while. It’s a great event; four good teams. It’s good.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.