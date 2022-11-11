Holy Spirit beats St. Thomas Aquinas 50-21 to reach state Non-Public B semifinals

ABSECON — Despite a rainy, slippery and windy night, the fourth-seeded Holy Spirit High School football team wasn't deterred in a 50-21 victory over fifth-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday.

The Spartans (8-1), ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, advance to the state Non-Public B semifinal and will play at top-seeded Red Bank Catholic (9-1) at 7 p.m. next Friday. St. Thomas Aquinas fell to 9-2.

Sophomore running back Jahcere Ward led the Spartans with four touchdowns.

Spirit got the ball first but threw an early interception. The Trojans, however, couldn't capitalize on the short field position.

Spirit got on the board first, capping a 47-yard drive on Ward's first TD, a 2-yard run with 5 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first quarter.

Gavin Roman built Spirit's lead to 14-0 with a 23-yard TD later in the first.

Holy Spirit put together a six-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a Ward touchdown to take a 21-0 lead. With 4:01 remaining in the half, Ward rushed into the end zone for another touchdown, and Roman converted on a two-point conversion to make it 29-0.

A strong punt return by Najee Lovejoy helped set up the Trojans' first scoring drive at the Spartans' 33. Chase Young finished the six-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown to make it 29-7.

The Trojans cut the Spartans' lead to 29-14 on the opening drive of the second half. Joel Marelis' 43-yard run set up his 5-yard TD on the next play.

With four minutes left in the third, Burns and Roman connected for 66 yards to put the Spartans at the 10. This set up Ward's fourth score with 2:47 left in the quarter to give Holy Spirit a 36-14 advantage.

The Trojans had a chance to pull to within two TDs early in the fourth, but couldn't convert on a fourth-and-goal play and turned the ball over.

On the Trojans' next drive, Holy Spirit's Xavier Hernandez intercepted a pass. That set up a Jayden Llanos touchdown reception from Burns with 6:56 remaining in the game.

Jaylen Young scored on an 11-yard run to make it 43-21. Burns threw his second TD, a 15-yard connection with Ryan Mallen, to cap the scoring.