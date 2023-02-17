David Legette made five 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team to a 57-47 win over rival Atlantic City on Thursday night.
Emmett Kane added 12 for the Spartans. Frank Gilliam led Atlantic Cty with 11.
Atlantic City 11 14 12 10 - 47
Holy Spirit 16 12 14 15 - 57
AC - K. Gilliam 7, F. Gilliam 11, Jones 6, Freeman 6, Finks 2, M. Jones 6, Turner 3, Shapiro 1, Rex 5
HS-Llanos 7, Roseborough 8, Legette 27, Arici 3, Kane 12
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
