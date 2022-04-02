Holy Spirit beats OLMA in varsity-eight race on Lake Lenape

Holy Spirit High School won the two-boat girls varsity-eight race Saturday at the Lake Lenape Sprints II regatta in Mays Landing.

The Spartans, who were mostly from Holy Spirit’s regular junior eight, won the 1,500-meter race in 5 minutes, 29.26 seconds, beating Our Lady of Mercy Academy. The Holy Spirit crew consisted of stroke Chloe Cooke, Olivia Bencze, Taya Anderson, Peyton Ballard, Allison Lee, Megan Baldwin, Caroline Spina, bow Melissa Ledwold and coxswain Sara Lavigna.

“We put Megan Baldwin, our one senior on the team, into the crew that’s usually our junior eight, and we rowed them as a varsity eight,” Holy Spirit coach Joe Welsh said. “Usually Megan rows the single. They had a good race.”

McLean, of northern Virginia, won the two-boat boys varsity-eight race in 4:57.10, beating Atlantic City.

Oakcrest won the girls double and girls freshman four races. Plus heat two of the varsity fours. The Falcons girls double crew included stroke Kate McAvaddy and bow Carina Costa. The Oakcrest girls freshman four included stroke Hailey Allen, Caroline Osborne, Isabella Crescenzo, bow Ava Mokienko and coxswain Olivia Tropiano. The Falcons’ varsity four, which won its heat in 6:34.70, included stroke Sarah Reingruber, Jaylin Moore, Hailey Ricketts, bow Kyra France and coxswain Tiffany Tran.

The Absegami girls varsity four won its heat in 6:07.02. The crew consisted of coxswain Anna Sophia Hernandez, bow Sarah Ghazaz, Isabella DeStefano, Micale Moeller and stroke Adrianna Felixiano.

The Absegami girls junior four crew won in 6:36.50. The crew consisted of coxswain Audrey Puglise, bow Stephanie Ruales, Isabella DiMauro, Abigail Reed and stroke Kristina Wiggins.

The Atantic City girls junior eight won its category in 5:57.88. The Vikings’ crew consisted of bow Kaitlyn Do, Anna Tran, Ava Stiteler, Sophia Mammuraci, Melissa Tran, Claire Kelly, Lexi Gormley, stroke Grace Gaskill and coxswain Stella Smith.

The Atlantic City girls novice eight was also a winner. The Vikings’ crew included bow Gabriella Tayoun, Chloe Conners, Gabriella Pagliaro, Elon Lomax, Ahnjeles Maldonado, Maggie Morgan, Ellie Carrasco, stroke Zuzanna Turska and coxswain Casnova Tayeba.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.