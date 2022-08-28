Holy Spirit beats Cherokee on Mason Forte's field goal

OCEAN CITY — Mason Forte missed three of his four extra-point attempts Sunday, but with 3 seconds left in the game, he made up for that in a big way.

Forte kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Holy Spirit High School football team to a 34-31 victory over Cherokee in a Battle at the Beach game at Carey Stadium on the campus of Ocean City High School.

“After the first extra point I missed, I was in my head a little bit,” said Forte, 16, of Margate. “I tried getting out. The second one I made. Third one I missed again. Then I missed again.

"(Lining up for the game-winning FG), I was, like, all right, I’m done. I have a chance to win this. Let's focus up for my team. They played a (heck) of a game out there. All I had to do was put it right through the uprights, and I did.”

Cherokee called a timeout when Forte initially lined up for the kick. Forte just took a deep breath and remained focused. His team and coaches told him to take his time. When the ball went through the uprights, the Spirit sideline mobbed Forte.

“That was the best feeling ever,” Forte said.

Cherokee, which finished 7-3 last season and is ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, is one of the top teams in South Jersey, so the win was very special for the entire Holy Spirit program, especially first-year coach Andrew DiPasquale.

“The message to the team was you are underdogs, and we knew that coming in,” DiPasquale said. “It was a great opportunity for these kids to show that Holy Spirit hasn’t gone anywhere. We are still here to play, and that’s what we did.

“That game was awesome,” added DiPasquale, a former Spartans assistant and player. “You cannot write it up better than that. The heart rate was definitely up for that one, but it was a lot of fun. The kids played awesome. The kids did everything we could ask them to do, and it worked out well for us.”

Spirit senior quarterback Sean Burns was one of the best players on the field.

The 18-year-old Absecon resident threw for 369 yards with four touchdowns, including three in a high-scoring first half. Burns had 221 passing yards at halftime and was a big part of the season-opening win.

Holy Spirit led 25-17 at halftime.

“It was a fun game,” Burns said. “Coming into this game, I knew we would be throwing that ball a lot. It’s exciting for it all to work out and come out with a victory. … We had a lot of doubters coming into this game. People thought we weren’t going to win, so to come out and win this game is such a great feeling.”

Jake Zubrzycki caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to open the third quarter and cut Cherokee’s deficit to 25-24. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Barnes threw a 74-yard touchdown to Gavin Roman, who finished with 165 yards. Spirit’s Khajuan Roseborough then had an interception, but the Chiefs' defense stopped the Spartans on the goal line.

Zubrzycki then caught a 71-yard touchdown that tied the game 31-31. On the Spartans’ next drive, they again turned the ball over on downs inside the Cherokee 10.

“In the red zone, you have to get points out of it, but in the end it all worked out,” Burns said. “It was still a great win to start us off. So excited for the rest of the season.”

Spirit turned the ball over on downs on its first possession of the game. Cherokee’s Ray'Mir Johnson then had a very long run that put the Chiefs at the Spartans’ 21. The Spirit defense stepped up, and Cherokee settled for Tommy Pajic’s 25-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

The Spartans then drove to the Chief’s 22-yard line, but after a false start, faced a fourth-and-7. Burns threw a touchdown pass to Jayden Llanos. Roman had two big catches on that drive that gave the Spartans a 6-3 lead.

Cherokee quarterback Ryan Bender rushed for a 12-yard score that gave the Chiefs a 10-6 lead. Spirit capped a 71-yard, eight-play drive with a Jahcere Ward 22-yard touchdown run on second-and-8 that put the Spartans up 13-10. Ward rushed for 161 yards.

“I think our offense did a great job of scoring to either match it or go up,” Barnes said.

The back-and-forth scoring continued when Brandon Boria scored from 52 yards out to give Cherokee a 16-13 lead. The Spartans put together a 72-yard, nine-play drive capped by Burns’ 9-yard pass to Roseborough that gave the Spartans a 19-17 lead.

The Spirit defense then forced a punt, which led to Burns' 23-yard touchdown pass to Christian Surles

Cherokee attempted to score near the end of the first half, but with 50 seconds remaining, Spirit senior Luc Lewis had an interception. Holy Spirit did not run another play and took a 25-17 lead into halftime.

“We will enjoy (Sunday night) and Monday it’s back to work,” DiPasquale said. “We have a short week. We can’t let this carry over. It's awesome to get this win, but we have to move on and get ready for next week.”