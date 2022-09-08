 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holy Spirit and St. Joe football teams renew "Holy War" on Friday

Holy Spirit High School football coach Andrew DiPasquale says the week the Spartans prepare to play St. Joseph Academy feels different than any other.

This year, there’s even more meaning to one of South Jersey’s top rivalries.

St. Joe (0-1) and Holy Spirit (2-0) will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at Holy Spirit in Absecon. Unless the two teams meet in the playoffs, it will be the final time St. Joe coach Paul Sacco leads the Wildcats against Spirit.

Sacco, who is the winningest coach in South Jersey history with 352 career wins, announced last month he will step down as St. Joe's coach at the end of the season.

“I never look ahead,” Sacco said. “I can’t look back. I don’t know what the future holds for me. The only thing I know is I want to continue to coach.”

The St. Joe/Spirit rivalry is dubbed the “Holy War.” The Wildcats lead the series 15-9. These two teams have met in the regular season, the playoffs and even state title games.

The rivalry is intense because the two schools are so similar. They are both in the South Jersey Non-Public B enrollment group and often compete to attract the same athletes.

“We’re the same program,” DiPasquale said. “It doesn’t matter what anybody’s record is. You can’t explain it. It’s just different. Neither team wants to lose to each other.”

Spirit is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11 after wins over Cherokee (34-31) and Egg Harbor Township (35-14).

“I think our kids have really bought in to what we’re trying to do,” DiPasquale said. “They’re just playing tough, playing fast. That’s going to win you games when you get kids who play as hard as they can every play of the game.”

The Spartans have gotten a boost from running back Jahcere Ward, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore who has given Spirit what it didn’t have last season — a physical running game. Ward has carried 47 times for 293 yards.

“That was our biggest question going into the summer. Who is going to run the ball for us?” DiPasquale said. “We didn’t have a great running game last year. You can’t win late in the year if you don’t have a good running game. (Jahcere) is just scratching the surface. He’s just learning how to play."

Meanwhile, St. Joe played well in the preseason but lost its opener at St. Augustine Prep 30-10 last Friday. The Wildcats are young with nine new starters each on offense and defense.

“There’s only one way to go, I told the kids,” Sacco said, “and that’s up. It comes down to the basic fundamentals you were taught when you were a little kid. You have to block. You have to tackle. Maybe some of the kids had jitters (against St. Augustine). We figured they’d settle down after the first quarter. They didn’t. I think it goes back to the lack of experience.”

The Spartans are aware that this could be the last time they face Sacco as the Wildcats' head coach.

“Coach Sacco is a legend,” DiPasquale said. “He’s done it the right way over the years. But at the same time, I know there’s nothing more Coach Sacco would like to do than beat Holy Spirit in his last time playing at Holy Spirit. He’s had an awesome career, but at the same time he knows we don’t want to lose to him.”

Game of the Week

Who: St. Joseph Academy (0-1) vs. Holy Spirit (2-0)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Holy Spirit

Did you know: This rivalry is dubbed the “Holy War.” St. Joe leads the rivalry 15-9. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

Key players:

St. Joseph: Jimmy Mantuano, QB; Richard Chandler, RB/LB, 85 rushing yards and 10 tackles; DeMarion McCoy, DE, one sack; Trevin Delgozzo, K, 26 yd FG.

Holy Spirit: Sean Burns, QB, 44 of 57 for 504 yards and five TDs; Sean Finan, LB, 16.5 tackles; Gavin Roman, WR, 24 catches for 260 yards; Jahcere Ward, RB, 47 carries for 293 yards.

Last five meetings:

2021: Holy Spirit 35, St. Joseph 24

2020: Holy Spirit 18, St. Joseph 6

2019: Holy Spirit 38, St. Joseph 0

2019: St. Joseph 22, Holy Spirit 19

2018: St. Joseph 41, Holy Spirit 22

