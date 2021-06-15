Holy Spirit and St. Augustine to play for baseball state titles Wednesday

The Holy Spirit at St. Augustine Prep baseball teams will play for state titles Wednesday at Bob DeMeo Memorial Field in Veterans Parks in Mercer County.

Spirit will face Morristown-Beard for the Non-Public B championship at 4 p.m. St. Augustine meets St. Joseph Montvale for the Non-Public A title at 7 p.m.

What follows is a preview of a both games:

Holy Spirit (18-9) vs. Morristown-Beard (14-10)

Holy Spirit is seeking its first state championship since it won Non-Public B in 2015. The Spartans also won the Parochial A title in 1980 and 1982. Morristown-Beard has never won a state title and is making its first state final appearance 2010.

Morristown-Beard won the North Jersey title as a No. 7 seed. Junior JJ Lebovitz is batting .437 with 31 RBIs for The Crimson.

Jayden Shertel sparks Spirit with six home runs and 35 RBIs. He also has a 1.98 ERA. Spirit David Hagaman has struck out 74 batters in 43 1/3 innings. Spirit centerfielder Trevor Cohen has 19 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. C.J. Egrie (.351 average and 16 stolen bases), Steven Petrosh (18 RBIs), Ryan Spina (.390) and Shane Solari (21 RBIs) are also key contributors for the Spartans.