Holy Spirit and St. Augustine to play for baseball state titles Wednesday

The Holy Spirit at St. Augustine Prep baseball teams will play for state titles Wednesday at Bob DeMeo Memorial Field in Veterans Parks in Mercer County.
Spirit will face Morristown-Beard for the Non-Public B championship at 4 p.m. St. Augustine meets St. Joseph Montvale for the Non-Public A title at 7 p.m.
What follows is a preview of a both games:
Holy Spirit (18-9) vs. Morristown-Beard (14-10)
Holy Spirit is seeking its first state championship since it won Non-Public B in 2015. The Spartans also won the Parochial A title in 1980 and 1982. Morristown-Beard has never won a state title and is making its first state final appearance 2010.
Morristown-Beard won the North Jersey title as a No. 7 seed. Junior JJ Lebovitz is batting .437 with 31 RBIs for The Crimson.
Jayden Shertel sparks Spirit with six home runs and 35 RBIs. He also has a 1.98 ERA. Spirit David Hagaman has struck out 74 batters in 43 1/3 innings. Spirit centerfielder Trevor Cohen has 19 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. C.J. Egrie (.351 average and 16 stolen bases), Steven Petrosh (18 RBIs), Ryan Spina (.390) and Shane Solari (21 RBIs) are also key contributors for the Spartans.
St. Augustine Prep (23-6) vs. St. Joseph Montvale (26-2)
St. Augustine is making its fifth consecutive appearance in the state final. The Hermits won the Non-Public A title in 2018 and 2011.
St. Augustine lost four of its last five regular season games but turned it around in the state tournament. Brody McKenzie (25 RBIs) and Kyle Neri (24 RBIs) spark the St. Augustine offense. Ryan Taylor (.422 average) and Ryan Weingartner (.316 average, 26 RBIs) are also hitters to watch. Pitcher Jackson Vanesko has 68 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.
St. Joe Montvale is seeking its first state title since 2004. Senior centerfielder Albert Serrano is batting .526 with 26 RBIs for St. Joe. Senior third baseman Jimmy Romano has hit nine home runs and knocked in 30 runs. Senior pitcher Sean Hard has struck out 75 batters in 44 1/3 innings.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.