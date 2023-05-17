Holy Spirit advances to CAL final with win against Mainland

ABSECON — Lauren Cella ignited the fire Wednesday.

The freshman scored back-to-back goals to open the second half and propel the second-seeded Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team to a 9-3 victory over third-seeded Mainland Regional in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals at Ed Byrnes Stadium.

The Spartans led 3-2 at halftime. In the second half, Cella scored twice in about three minutes to extend the lead to 5-2, and Taylor Lyons scored off an assist from Cella to make the score 6-2. The Spartans’ Sienna Calhoun, Laura Livingston and Brielle Soltys also scored in the second half.

“It was a very good defensive game, but our team came together and we gave it our all,” said Cella, 15, of Absecon.

The Spartans (11-2), who are ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, also defeated the Mustangs 14-8 on May 3 and 12-11 on May 12. Holy Spirit will play the top-seeded and defending conference tournament champion Ocean City in the final Friday.

Mainland fell to 9-8.

“I was really excited and really happy for my team,” Cella said. “ I am excited for what’s next.”

Holy Spirit coach Kylie Primeau said her defense played arguably the best it had all spring Wednesday. The Spartans had only allowed three or fewer goals three other times this season, and Mainland has a very good offense. Lacrosse is a fast-paced sport, and holding a team to three goals isn’t an easy task.

Calhoun, Kira Murray, Tess Roman, Hailey Mastro and Ella Petrosh are some of the Holy Spirit defenders. Callhoun had four ground balls, and Mastro added two forced turnovers. Marissa Gras made five saves, and Petrosh had two ground balls.

“It’s not very often you see three goals against,” Primeau said. “I thought they did a great job.”

The Spartans led 3-2 after the first half, which took just 35 minutes to be played. With only five goals, the clock ran faster. Even though there wasn’t much offense, it was a thrilling opening 25 minutes.

Holy Spirit’s Kendall Murphy opened the scoring about three minutes into the game. The Spartans continued to attack the net and took some nice shots, but the Mustangs’ Kylie Kurtz made even better saves. She made six saves in the first half. Mainland’s Eva Blanco scored to tie the game, but Hanna Watson and Soltys each scored to give Holy Spirit a 3-1 lead. Blanco scored with 8 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the first half.

Watson finished with five assists.

“At halftime, we talked about how well the (Mainland) defense was sliding. Their one-on-one defense was awesome,” Primeau said. “The few chances they did get on offense, I think our goalie (Gras) stepped up and helped us with that. She had more saves than goals-against (Wednesday), which is always awesome to see.

“Mainland is a very good team, and we know that every time we go in to play them,” the coach added about playing the Mustangs for the third time this spring. “We don’t look at the last two games in terms of beating them twice and thinking this is a game we have in the bag. It’s never like that. It’s always a tough fight whenever we play them.”

Jane Meade scored late in the second half for Mainland, and Kurtz made 10 saves. For Holy Spirit, Cella, Maddie Abbott, Murphy and Soltys each had three ground balls. Soltys added three forced turnovers and an assist. Abbott also had an assist and a forced turnover.

“Our defense was a key part in this game, and I hope we do it again,” Cella said

Ocean City, ranked fourth in the Elite 11, defeated Holy Spirit 19-11 on March 24 and 17-11 on May 11. In the second meeting, the Red Raiders led 13-2 at halftime. Both compete in the CAL American Division, and Ocean City (12-4) is undefeated against conference opponents.

“We just have to work hard and pay attention to the details and bring our A-game,” Primeau said. “Ocean City is obviously a very good team. We just need to work hard for 50 minutes.”

Added Cella, “We are just going to give it our all. That’s all we need to do.”