Hightstown gives coach Donny DeLeo a happy homecoming at Boardwalk Basketball Classic

WILDWOOD — Coach Donny DeLeo of the Hightstown High School boys basketball team said Saturday’s game against Wildwood Catholic Academy wasn’t about him.

But his team knew just how important the contest was to DeLeo.

Hightstown gave Deleo a happy homecoming with a 73-56 win in a Lou Baselice Memorial Showcase game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic.

DeLeo is a 2009 Wildwood High School graduate. He played in the Classic and was 0-3 as a coach in the event before Saturday’s win. He had plenty of family and former high school teammates at the game.

“It’s nostalgic,” DeLeo said. “To be able to share this moment with my kids and me having a little bit of a history here, it’s really about them and them getting to make memories and say, ‘Hey, remember when we played Wildwood Catholic on New Year’s Eve.’”

Senior guard Yasin Elhossieni led Hightstown with 17 points and two steals. Senior center Robert Eaves scored 12 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Keenan Reiss chipped in with 18 for the Rams. Five Hightstown players scored in double figures.

Jah Walker led Wildwood Catholic with 12.

“Our coach didn’t really make it about him,” Elhossieni said. “He just wanted us to have fun, play the game and win.”

Saturday marked the final day of the Classic, an annual holiday event played at Wildwoods Convention Center. Many of the games and brackets are named after people who have contributed to Cape May County and South Jersey basketball.

Baselice was a youth coach at the North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest recreation departments and an enthusiastic supporter of Wildwood basketball.

DeLeo is in his fourth season at Hightstown (6-1). The Mercer County school plays in the Colonial Valley Conference.

“These are my first seniors,” DeLeo said. “You win with your seniors.”

On Saturday, the Rams took control with a 9-0 second-quarter run that put them up 10 with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half.

Elhossieni began that stretch with back-to-back steals and layups.

“He’s actually the starting safety on our football team,” DeLeo said. “He’s used to getting in the gaps and finding a way.”

Hightstown built on its lead in the second half with accurate perimeter shooting. Orlando Hernandez made three 3-pointers after halftime. Ayush Singh sank two.

"We just did what we do,” Elhossieni said. “We moved the ball, played fast and controlled the tempo."

DeLeo admitted he was nervous before the game. He was all smiles afterwards.

“We wanted to play well,” DeLeo said. “We wanted to show well.”

All the Rams enjoyed the trip.

“This is a nice area,” Elhossieni said. “It’s a big arena. This is a good memory for high school.”

And for a coach coming home.