Eva Blanco scored six goals to lead the Mainland High School girls lacrosse team to a 19-1 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Friday.

The Mustangs led 11-1 at halftime

Jane Meade scored three and added two assists for the Mustangs (7-5). Ava Sheeran scored twice. Lani Ford added a goal and an assist. Sofia Day, Madison Taylor, Natalie DiBartolo and Sydney Stites each scored once. Day and Blanco each had four ground balls. Kylie Kurtz made seven saves.

Jossalyn Gagnon scored for the Eagles (1-10). Suhayla Johnson- Ramirez made 11 saves.

No. 7 Ocean City 17, Middle Twp. 6: Delainey Sutley scored five for the Red Raiders (8-4), who are No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

She added 11 draw controls.

Gracie Pierce scored four goals and added an assist. Katie Pierce and Breanna Fabi each scored three, and Ryan Cooke had two. Brynn Culmone and Grace McAfee each had two assists. Aliza Otton made three saves.

Eliza Billingham scored three and had an assist for Middle (3-6). Abbie Teefy added a goal and an assist. Holly Mader and Maddyn McAnaney each scored once. Teefy had four ground balls, and Billingham got four forced turnovers. Olivia Rodgers made 12 saves.

Cedar Creek 13, Atlantic City 8: Mia McColl scored seven and added an assist for the Pirates (8-5). Gianna Thoms scored twice. Isabella Cote had two assists and one goal. Emily Winterbottom, Quinlan Branca and Carlene Mains each scored once. Mains had five forced turnovers. Sierra Sketers made 15 saves.

Cedar Creek led 8-5 at halftime. The Vikings fell to 5-4.

Absegami 6, St. Joseph 0: Sarah Glass scored three and added an assist for the Braves (4-5). She added six ground balls and four draw controls. Fay DeBlasio scored twice, and Analise Myles had one goal. Grace Reitzel had an assist. Vivian Jiang made 12 saves.

The Wildcats fell to 0-4.