High school surfing thrives ahead of State Championships in A.C. this month

High school surfing is a fun, exciting sport that has thrived in a few local schools for several years.
The meet between host Ocean City High School and St. Augustine Prep at the Fifth Street beach on Sept. 22 was typical: It had outstanding surfers contesting the waves, and there was friendly mingling among the competitors. Parents and a a few other spectators sat on the sand dunes watching.
Local surfing will get a big boost Oct. 24 because the National Scholastic Surfing Association State Championships will be held at the Rhode Island Avenue beach in Atlantic City. If weather is bad, it will be held on Oct. 31 at the same site. The NSSA governs high school surfing.
Ocean City finished second to Manasquan in the NSSA State Championships last year in Spring Lake, Monmouth County. St. Augustine finished third.
Southern Regional and Mainland Regional also have surfing teams.
Mark Miedama is in his 35th year coaching Ocean City. His teams have won 23 state championships, the most recent in 2013.
"We've been elevated to a varsity sport, and we've been training since Aug. 16," Miedama said at the Sept. 22 competition. "We have another month before the State Championships, and hopefully that will translate into success. We have 38 boys and eight girls, and at least 20 competed today. You don't just go with your very top surfers in all the heats.
"One thing you try to do is keep it fun for the kids. The southern (New Jersey surfing) schools have a good rapport with each other."
Miedama said he has an agenda: He wants to see more opportunities for girls to surf competitively. He said the contest formats don't give enough girls a chance to surf.
"In an NSSA State Meet, you have six boys and two girls, so girls are not fairly represented," Miedama said. "In the surf community, girls often outnumber boys. A lot of girls won't get a chance to compete. Instead of six (boys) to two (girls), you should have six to six, or four to rou. I can't understand it in this day and age."
The waves were choppy and uneven at the Ocean City-St. Augustine meet, and it was a bit windy, but the surfers overcame the conditions and took several good rides.
The meet, won by Ocean City, had nine heats, including a boys final, a girls final and a longboard final. Each contestant could ride 10 waves in a 15-minute heat. Each surfer's top two waves determined his or her score in the heat.
Ocean City beat St. Augustine 126-30, led by Jeremy Nordberg, who won the boys division, Sophia Whelan, who won the girls division, and Cooper Lysinger, who won longboards.
“I’ve been a surfer since I can remember,” said Nordberg, a 16-year-old junior and an Ocean City resident. “I like it because it’s fun, and I surf most every day all year. Doing it for a living is a dream of mine. I’m looking forward to the State Meet. It’s the best contest of the year.”
Whelan is a three-sport athlete at Ocean City. She’s a diver in the winter and runs track and field in the spring, specializing in the javelin.
“Surfing is definitely my favorite sport,” said Whelan, a 15-year-old sophomore and an O.C. resident. “I’ve been doing it so long, it’s definitely my main thing.”
The Red Raiders have several other leading surfers, including Cory Levin, Luke Collins and Marin Panico (who also is a Red Raiders girls basketball player).
St. Augustine coach Michael Collins and assistant Gregg Reich have a small team with eight boys and two girls. The NSSA allows the Prep, a boys school, to have girls on the team. The team practices at Seventh Street in Ocean City.
“I was a soccer player in high school in Delaware and didn’t get into surfing until later,” Michael Collins said. “I’ve raised my family around surfing. It’s a great sport to do your whole life. It’s like golf: You can surf when you’re 70. When you surf with your kids, you take them somewhere and you call it a vacation.”
Leading St. Augustine surfers include Tanner Roth (who also played second singles on the Prep boys tennis team last spring), Ryan Driscoll, Tucker Collins (Michael’s son, who was sidelined at the Sept. 22 meet with an injury) and Ty Collins (Tucker's freshman brother). The girls are Sienna McDermott, a Philadelphia resident who attends Bishop Eustace, and Cape May Tech’s Kennedy Campbell, who also plays girls basketball for the Tech.
Mainland surfs at Gladstone Avenue in Margate. Some of Mainland’s leading surfers include Jack Walcoff, Anthony Mabry, Alex Generosi and Josh Beahner. Mainland’s Heather Frambes won the girls division Sept. 22 against Southern on Long Beach Island, though the Rams won the meet.
“There are so many surfers from Cape May to North Jersey that having teams and clubs are a natural fit,” Mainland coach Rich Sless said. “Ocean City and Mainland have huge rosters. We have 24 boys and six girls. It has gained popularity, and it’s logical to have the State Championships here. With so many kids, it’s great competition.”
Southern is coached by Josh Law and Randy Townsend, former Rams surfers. Southern, which has about 35 surfers, competes at Hudson Avenue in Harvey Cedars on LBI. Some of the Rams' better competitors include Yater Henry, brothers Shane and Reese Evert, Gavin Kowalski, Mia Nolan, Amalie Warner, Gianna Giglioli and sisters Schuyler and Aodhain Beetel.
“It’s really cool to be a part of Southern Regional surfing, especially being a former Southern surfer who had so much given to me by the coaches years ago,” said Law, a 2005 Southern graduate. “Now I know how hard that is. We have an awesome surfing community on LBI, Manahawkin and the surrounding area. The kids have lots of camaraderie, and they get more knowledge of the ocean. What’s unique about surfing is that the playing field is always changing.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
