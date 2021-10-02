High school surfing thrives ahead of State Championships in A.C. this month

"One thing you try to do is keep it fun for the kids. The southern (New Jersey surfing) schools have a good rapport with each other."

Miedama said he has an agenda: He wants to see more opportunities for girls to surf competitively. He said the contest formats don't give enough girls a chance to surf.

"In an NSSA State Meet, you have six boys and two girls, so girls are not fairly represented," Miedama said. "In the surf community, girls often outnumber boys. A lot of girls won't get a chance to compete. Instead of six (boys) to two (girls), you should have six to six, or four to rou. I can't understand it in this day and age."

The waves were choppy and uneven at the Ocean City-St. Augustine meet, and it was a bit windy, but the surfers overcame the conditions and took several good rides.

The meet, won by Ocean City, had nine heats, including a boys final, a girls final and a longboard final. Each contestant could ride 10 waves in a 15-minute heat. Each surfer's top two waves determined his or her score in the heat.

Ocean City beat St. Augustine 126-30, led by Jeremy Nordberg, who won the boys division, Sophia Whelan, who won the girls division, and Cooper Lysinger, who won longboards.